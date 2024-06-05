Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forte Minerals Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement Offering

Forte Minerals Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement Offering

(Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States of America)

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") for CAD $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $1,500,000

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of CAD $0.30 per Warrant Share for two years from the closing date of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Forte will allocate the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the initial 1,200 m drill program at Pucarini, a high sulfidation epithermal gold prospect that has never been drill-tested. This prospect exhibits anomalous gold in soil and rock geochemistry coincident with mapped advanced argillic alteration and high-chargeability, high-resistivity IP geophysical anomalies extending down to depths of 300 m over an area of 2 x 2 km.

The Company also plans to conduct a MT geophysical survey at Esperanza to delineate the exposed leached porphyry copper-molybdenum system under thin post-mineral cover. It will also fund a comprehensive surface exploration program at Alto Ruri alongside social engagement and drill permitting efforts. Remaining funds will go to general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay a finders' fee of 6% in cash and 6% in warrants to eligible investment advisors who introduce subscribers to the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Forte Minerals intends to close the financing on or before June 30, 2024.

"We are grateful to our stakeholders and long-time supporters for their continued confidence in our vision and goals. This financing is a crucial step towards making a discovery at the Pucarini Gold Project and further exploring the potential at Esperanza and Alto Ruri. We look forward to updating our shareholders on our progress," said Patrick Elliott, President and CEO.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., has built a robust portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically positioning permitted and drill-ready projects alongside historically discovered copper and gold projects. Notwithstanding its resource discovery and development focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) "Patrick Elliott"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 604-983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future..

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Forte Minerals Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott President & CEO, will make his debut presentation at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023 . Mr. Elliott is looking forward to formally introducing Forte's story to the U.S. investment community and stated, " I'm excited to connect with a new group of investors and showcase why Forte Minerals stands out as a unique player in copper and gold exploration in Peru ."

(CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

DATE : October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 , 4, and the morning of the 5.

Key Discussion Points
  • Importance of Copper in Peru : The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.
  • Collaborative Expertise: The corporate partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC brings together 215 years of combined experience in exploration and mining throughout the Americas.
  • Exploration Strategy: Focused on advancing early-stage prospects and drill-ready targets strategically located in previously explored areas to minimize risk.
  • Community and Corporate Stewardship: Building on a legacy of active involvement with local communities, Forte continues its dedication to community engagement, eco-conscious practices, and social accountability.
  • Future Outlook - Late 2023 & Early 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives scheduled for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.

Forte Minerals Corp. invites investors to participate in the upcoming live, interactive online event. Mr. Elliott will address questions in real time during the conference. For those unable to attend live, a recorded webcast will also be accessible post-event.

To facilitate a smooth experience and stay updated, we strongly advise online attendees to pre-register and conduct an online system check beforehand. FREE Registration here: Virtual Investor Conferences.

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-presents-at-the-metals--mining-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-3-301943820.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c0037.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (" DIA ") approval for its 100% owned Pucarini Gold Project (" Pucarini "), a high sulphidation epithermal Au system located in the department of Puno, in Southern Perú. The Company is delighted to be awarded the DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (" MINEM ") after more than 2 years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing. The DIA is an extensive environmental authorization that enables the Company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (Consulta Previa) with the local indigenous communities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce Mike Carter as its Lead Energy Advisor, signifying its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices. Mr. Carter has an extensive background in renewable energy, which aligns seamlessly with Forte's dedication as a copper and gold exploration entity in Perú. This move underscores the Company's intent to champion an ESG framework by integrating a community-driven, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible approach to navigate the complexities of the energy transition.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Coupled with Forte's recent partnership with Social Suite to embark on its ESG reporting journey, Mike Carter's role as the Lead Energy Advisor will help guide this process and elevate the Company's position in the sustainable exploration and mining landscape. Mr. Carter is recognized for his in-depth knowledge of renewable energy, fortifying Forte's mission to amplify its ESG initiatives, particularly emphasizing community engagement, environmental stewardship, and societal obligations.

Patrick Elliott , Forte Minerals' President, remarked, " Mike Carter's prowess in renewable energy and deep-rooted insights into mineral exploration in South America significantly augment our team's capabilities. As a co-founder of Forte, Mike's insights are pivotal in our steadfast journey towards sustainable and renewable energy applications in the mineral exploration industry ."

Mike Carter's Distinguished Achievements:

  • Led critical mineral exploration projects in both Chile and Peru .
  • Directed global ventures in utility-scale solar, energy storage, and hydroelectric domains.
  • Played pivotal roles in diverse sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and automotive industries.
  • Demonstrated visionary leadership at First Green Energy , emphasizing innovation and technological advancement.
  • He significantly impacted the World Bank's inaugural Climate Smart Mining conference, sharing insights on the economic benefits of integrating renewables into traditional mining.
  • Actively consults with major mining entities, offering expertise in integrating solar energy solutions.
  • Has successfully garnered over $15M in grant funding to champion pioneering solar initiatives in Alberta .
  • Led groundbreaking agrivoltaics work seamlessly blending utility-scale solar projects with agricultural practices.

To learn more about Mr. Carter, please visit our website .

Patrick Elliott added, "Mike's dual expertise underscores Forte Minerals' vision to lead sustainable exploration and mining practices, highlighting our unwavering commitment to championing the energy transition."

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for copper and gold resource development.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-strengthens-esg-strategy-with-the-appointment-of-lead-energy-advisor-301935698.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c6124.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto invests $8 million in Pilbara conservation land management

Rio Tinto invests $8 million in Pilbara conservation land management

Rio Tinto will invest A$8 million over five years in a partnership with Western Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) on a new project to enhance conservation land management and support Traditional Owner ranger programs in Karijini and Millstream Chichester National Parks.

The Pilbara Conservation Project will protect areas of high conservation value and integrate Traditional Owners' knowledge of the land into conservation land management. This includes weed management, feral animal control and bushfire management at Karijini, Millstream Chichester and other high conservation value Pilbara sites, through implementation of the Pilbara Conservation Strategy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Highlights

  • 2024 drilling increases mineralized footprint by 50% to 1.2 kilometres long by up to 700 metres wide.
  • Deloro is located just 8 kilometres south of Timmins with direct road and powerline access and shallow overburden averaging less than 9 metres thick.
  • 11 holes successfully completed including DEL24-12 with 0.26% nickel over 431 metres and DEL24-17 with 0.27% nickel over 293 metres.
  • Resource estimate is underway and expected to be completed in July 2024 .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on its 2024 exploration program with assay results from eleven holes on its Deloro property ("Deloro"), which now completes the infill drilling in advance of the first resource estimate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain.

The development of the BioIron Research and Development Facility in the Rockingham Strategic Industrial Area, south of Perth, follows successful trials of the innovative ironmaking process in a small-scale pilot plant in Germany.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

Trading resumes in:

Company: SKRR Exploration Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA) ("Biomea" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that on June 1, 2024, the compensation committee of Biomea's board of directors granted one new employee non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 25,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The shares underlying the employee's stock options will vest 116 on a quarterly basis over four years, subject to the employee's continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates.

The above-described award was made pursuant to the terms of Biomea's 2023 Inducement Equity Plan (the "Plan") and was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Plan was adopted by Biomea's board of directors on November 17, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

