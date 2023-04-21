VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Former Managing Director at Global Investment Bank Beacon Securities, Mr. David Suda Takes on Role as CEO of American Future Fuel

Former Managing Director at Global Investment Bank Beacon Securities, Mr. David Suda Takes on Role as CEO of American Future Fuel

American Future Fuel Corporation (CSE: AMPS Frankfurt: K14 WKN: A3DQFB, OTCQB: AFFCF ) (the " Company ", or " American Future Fuel ") is please to announce that, effective as of April 21, 2023, Mr. David Suda will assume appointments as both, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Company.

Mr. Suda brings 15 years of capital markets experience to the Company, along with strong relationships and expertise in corporate strategy, capital raising, sustainability performance and marketing. Mr. Suda is a finance professional that has previously served as Managing Director at both, Beacon Securities Limited, a global investment bank, and Paradigm Capital, a research driven investment dealer. He has been instrumental in raising over $10 billion for private and public companies across both roles. Throughout his career in the capital markets, Mr. Suda established strong relationships with institutional managers. Mr. Suda is a graduate, with honours, of York University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies.

" I am excited to lead a company that has tremendous potential and a clear path to advancing to the next level. Our Cebolleta Project is in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt that has accounted for approximately 37% of all uranium production in the United States. Cebolleta is an advanced project with substantial past uranium production and several historically delineated deposits that we believe can be efficiently converted into 43-101 compliant resources. Furthermore, several hundred historical mineralized drill holes from the southern half of the property have not been accounted for and provide a significant opportunity for growth. I look forward to working with the team on the ground, with the goal of building a significant player in the United States uranium sector, " Stated Mr. Suda, CEO of the Company

Mr. Luke Montaine, the Company's current CEO will step down, effective the same date. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Montaine for his service as CEO.

ABOUT AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL

American Future Fuel Corporation is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Ceboletta Uranium Project, located in Cibola County, New Mexico, USA, and situated within the Grants Mineral Belt, a prolific mineral belt responsible for approximately 37% of all uranium produced in the United States of America. American Future Fuel's Ceboletta Uranium project is an advanced exploration project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
AMERICAN FUTURE FUEL CORPORATION

David Suda, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

David Suda at info@americanfuturefuel.com

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Traction Uranium Appoints Esteemed Uranium Exploration Geologist Ken Wheatley as Technical Committee Chair

Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Traction") ( CSE: TRAC ) ( OTC: TRCTF ) (FRA: Z1K ), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce that Ken Wheatley P.Geo., M.Sc. has been appointed as Chair of the Company's Technical Committee.

Mr. Wheatley is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists in Saskatchewan. With over 40 years of uranium exploration experience in Canada, Mr. Wheatley started uranium exploration in the 1980's with Amok Ltd. and Uranerz Exploration and Mining Ltd. where he discovered the BV and the P-Patch uranium occurrences at Key Lake before joining Areva Resources Canada Inc. (now Orano) where he led the exploration team in discovery and delineation of the Midwest A deposit. Most recently Mr. Wheatley was the Vice President of Exploration for Forum Energy Metals Corp, including the Key Lake Road projects and he discovered the Opie, Barney and Otis West uranium showings at Northwest Athabasca.

Traction Uranium Completes Diamond Drill Program at Key Lake South Project

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its diamond drill program at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and has completed demobilization of the drill crew, the Aurora Geological team, and the takedowndemobilization of the temporary work camp.

The first phase diamond drill program comprised 12 diamond drill holes (DDH) for a total of 1,838 metres (see Table 1). Core logging and sampling has been completed by the Aurora Geosciences Team, and 419 samples have been delivered to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) for geochemical analysis.

Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the " Company " or " Traction ") is pleased to provide the following diamond drill hole (" DDH ") updates on the diamond drill program at the Company's Key Lake South Property (the " KLS Property ") in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

DDH Highlights:

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Encore Energy Corp. (" enCore " or the " Company ") (NYSE: EU) (TSXV: EU)) today announced that enCore's Chief Operating Officer, Peter Luthiger testifies today before the Texas State House Committee on Natural Resources regarding two bills of importance to the uranium industry. Both bills are sponsored by Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen . Mr. Luthiger, who is also Chairman of the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA), testifies both on behalf of enCore and TMRA's Uranium Mining Committee.

enCore Energy Logo (CNW Group/enCore Energy Corp.)

Bill HB 4119 would enhance the administrative procedure for permitting in-situ recovery (ISR) of uranium by clarifying the public's ability to participate in one fulsome and transparent hearing. Bill HB 4120 would allow the Texas Council on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) staff to inspect a proposed well site using aerial or satellite imagery, or other appropriate sources, rather than conducting an on-site visit. The bills would make the administrative process more efficient, reduce staff time and conserve groundwater that would otherwise be consumed in reclamation activities during the permitting process.

enCore Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goranson , stated "Working together with our Texas State Representatives and the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association is extremely important to enhance and improve our regulatory environment. While Texas is one of the most favorable states for in-situ recovery of uranium, we always seek ways to work together to ensure we maintain Texas as a leading jurisdiction. At all times enCore seeks to work to ensure our company leads the way to provide the people of Texas and the United States with a reliable and environmentally-responsible source of material for nuclear energy, fueling the future."

For more information about Texas State bills HB4119 and HB4120 please visit:
HB 4119 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04119I.htm
HB 4120 https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/88R/billtext/html/HB04120I.htm

About the Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA)
The Texas Mining and Reclamation Association (TMRA) is a single voice for the Texas mining industry that exhibits integrity, clarity and vision in its efforts to create balance between mineral production, environmental protection, economic strength and public welfare; and to inform the public, regulators and legislators of the value of mining to the Texas economy and lifestyle.

About Encore Energy Corp.
Encore Energy Corp. is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable domestic nuclear energy by becoming the next United States uranium producer in 2023. enCore solely utilizes In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium. Uranium production is planned at enCore's licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant in 2023, and at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa Processing Plant in 2024. Future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming , along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information contained in this news release, including: any information relating to the Company being a leading uranium company; and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects; may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects", "is expected", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken) should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the companies' ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; that results of past mining operations at the Alta Mesa and Rosita sites are indicative of the results of proposed mining activities at those sites; that a production decision will result in actual production commencing and that such production will be economically viable over time; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; and other risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled mining personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; production risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the companies' annual information form filings. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encore-energy-supports-key-texas-legislation-301789487.html

enCore Energy: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

enCore Energy: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU Executive Chairman of Encore Energy Corp, William M. Sheriff, shares insights on the worldwide energy crisis and the most viable long-term solution.

About Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NYSE American: EU):

https://encoreuranium.com/

Encore Energy Corp. aims to produce clean, affordable, and reliable domestic nuclear energy by using In-Situ Recovery (ISR) for uranium extraction, a proven technology developed by the company's leaders. ISR is a non-invasive process that uses natural groundwater and oxygen, combined with an ion exchange process, to extract uranium. The company plans to begin uranium production at its licensed South Texas Rosita and Alta Mesa Processing Plants in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with future projects in South Dakota and Wyoming. enCore's team of industry experts has extensive experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. The company also owns proprietary uranium databases and works with local communities and indigenous governments to ensure positive impacts from corporate developments.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.Discover Investment Opportunities.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161082

