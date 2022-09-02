Lithium Investing News

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For and on behalf of the Board
John Gravelle
President and CEO

Information Contact
John Gravelle, President & CEO
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology, LTD.
info@foremostlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, including planned exploration, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135909

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Foremost LithiumCSE:FATBattery Metals Investing
FAT:CNX
Foremost Lithium

Foremost Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives $738,556 From Exercise of Warrants by the Largest Shareholders of Company

Foremost Lithium Receives $738,556 From Exercise of Warrants by the Largest Shareholders of Company

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the exercise of an aggregate of 8,057,778 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in two tranches at exercise prices of $0.075 and $0.10 per Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $738,556 to the treasury by the Company's largest shareholders, Jason and Christina Barnard, within the last four weeks. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until August 28, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 28, 2020. All Warrants that were issued under that private placement have now been exercised.

John Gravelle
President and CEO, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it will issue 335,235 common shares and has paid $50,000 in cash in satisfaction of its first anniversary option payment pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in its Jean Lake lithium-gold project. The 1002 hectare Jean Lake Gold- Lithium project is located 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the mining centre of Snow Lake Manitoba. The region hosts world-class gold, base-metal and gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.

The five claim, 1002-hectare Jean Lake Lithium and Gold Property is situated in west-central Manitoba, 15 kilometers east of the historic town of Snow Lake. It is hosted by the Early Proterozoic (1.832 Ga) Rex Lake Plutonic Complex which is a circular intrusion 8 km in diameter. The property hosts the historic west-northwest striking Beryl lithium pegmatites rediscovered in August of 2021 in blasted trenches beneath 80 years of organic deadfall and glacial sediment. The 270-degree trending dykes are characterized by coarse grained light green spodumene crystals in a matrix of potassium feldspar, quartz, and muscovite. The host rocks are coarsely porphyritic gabbro. The property also hosts the shear zone-hosted Sparky Gold Occurrence discovered in 1918. The gold mineralization is associated with disseminated and near-solid fracture fillings consisting of fine-grained to blocky arsenopyrite with lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite hosted within sheared and silicified massive basalt and gabbro.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives Assays for New Pegmatite Discovery Dyke 16 and for Dyke 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Receives Assays for New Pegmatite Discovery Dyke 16 and for Dyke 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce it has received assay results from core samples collected from its previously announced ten-hole 1,509 metre drill program on its 100 percent owned Zoro Lithium Project located near the historic mining district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. As disclosed in Table 1, below, highlight assay results include 1.33% Li2O on the newly discovered Dyke 16. The program tested geological and Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemical targets and assessed previously discovered Dyke 8 at its deeper levels. Multi-element analyses for lithium and related elements and gold assays were undertaken by Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs"; Ancaster, Ontario).

John Gravelle, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium, comments, "The ongoing discovery of the 16th spodumene - bearing pegmatite dyke on our Zoro property has been confirmed by our latest drill program. With the results of a recently completed UAV-assisted magnetic survey and our historic and current exploration database we look forward to defining additional follow-up opportunities for lithium pegmatite diamond drilling exploration on our Zoro property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Closing of $1,661,807 Flow-Through Financing at $0.34 Per FT Share

Foremost Lithium Announces Closing of $1,661,807 Flow-Through Financing at $0.34 Per FT Share

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 4,887,668 flow through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price a price of $0.34 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,661,807 (the "Offering").

John Gravelle, Foremost Lithium's CEO and President, comments, "I am very pleased to announce this strategic financing to continue our exploration efforts on our Manitoba properties. This will enable us to accelerate our pace for our planned 2022 drill programs. We feel the company is well positioned with the new acquisition of the Peg North property in Snow Lake and will continue to provide shareholders with updates."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in 25 Additional Hectares in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in 25 Additional Hectares in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% right, title and interest in and to those certain undersurface mineral rights comprising Manitoba Mineral Disposition No. MB3530 ("MB3530"), referred to as the "Jol Lithium Property", from an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), in consideration of a cash payment of $8,000 and the issuance of 18,181 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.33 per share. MB3530 subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty payable to the Vendor. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

As previously announced in its June 9, 2022 news release, MB3530, referred to as the "Jol Lithium Property" encompasses 25 hectares (62 acres) situated due North from the Company's Jean Lake project and due West of the Company's Zoro project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of North Star Manganese Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of North Star Manganese Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press releases of 24th March 24, 2022, and 12th August 2022, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of securities of its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). NSM sold a total of 3,160,233 shares of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for gross proceeds of US$790,058.23 (the "NSM Financing"). As a result of the NSM Financing, the outstanding shares of NSM has increased to 33,160,233 shares of NSM common stock, with the Company's indirect shareholding reducing to approximately 90.5%.

The NSM Financing has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds from the NSM Financing will be used to advance technical studies at the Emily Manganese project and for general working capital. No commissions or fees were paid in connection with the NSM Financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE TO ACQUIRE THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE TO ACQUIRE THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

(TORC: TSX-V) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") whereby TinOne will acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project (" Rattler Range ") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to provide an update on its initial exploration work at five properties with EV battery metals potential in Québec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to provide an update on its initial exploration work at five properties with EV battery metals potential in Québec.

Canada Silver Cobalt owns 14 battery metals properties in Quebec totalling 31,201 hectares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Acquisition of Rinconcita II at Salar de Rincon

Argentina Lithium Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Acquisition of Rinconcita II at Salar de Rincon

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Closes Acquisition to Purchase Industrial-Zoned Property with Highway Access for Core Processing Facility

CANADA SILVER COBALT Closes Acquisition to Purchase Industrial-Zoned Property with Highway Access for Core Processing Facility

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The purchase of a 10-acre industrial-zoned property with direct Highway 11 access will allow Canada Silver Cobalt abundant area for core handling and more efficient use of space

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×