Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the addition of Johnathan A. More and Michael McLeod to the Company's Advisory Board.

Johnathan More brings over 28 years of experience in global capital markets focused primarily on natural resource industries. His distinguished tenure at Canaccord Genuity included many significant achievements and he retired in 2008 as Vice President and Advisor at the Company. Mr. More successfully transitioned from the capital markets to the public company sector where he has been responsible for numerous successful transactions in the Canadian marketplace and continues to identify and create new opportunities. He currently serves as Chairman & CEO of Starr Peak mining Ltd, a Canadian company focused on gold exploration. Mr. More is also Chairman and CEO of Power Metals Corp., a Canadian company focused on Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum exploration.

Mike McLeod has over 40 years of experience in the corporate financial services industry with a strong network in the capital markets. He has been a long term member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute and Governance Professionals of Canada. Mr. McLeod has served as a global advisor and counseled many boards of directors and management teams on a wide range of topics including corporate governance, capital markets intelligence, M&A transactions, and shareholder engagement and communications. Mr. McLeod currently serves as a senior director at Morrow Sodali.

President and CEO John Gravelle states on behalf of our entire team, "I would like to welcome Johnathan and Mike to the Company. The management team of Foremost believe that both Jonathan's and Mike's extensive experience and knowledge will readily advance the progress of our many exciting projects and assist the company in meeting our strategic goals. Johnathan's working knowledge of the lithium exploration space will be invaluable to our Company, and Mike brings a demonstrative skill set in corporate governance, investor relations and overall strategic shareholder engagement. We look forward to utilizing their knowledge immediately."

The Company announced that that it had granted incentive stock options as per news release dated September 02, 2022, to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. A further 400,000 options will be granted and available to purchase at an exercise price of $0.275 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant, and are both subject to regulatory approval. The stock options are granted to certain officers, directors, consultants, employees, and advisors to the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a resource exploration company committed to having a critical role in the production of high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing decarbonization, the company is hyper-focused on continued exploration and growth on its six lithium projects: Jean Lake, Grass River Claims, Zoro, Jol and the Peg North Claims, in Snow Lake Manitoba, and its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

For further information please contact:

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For and on behalf of the Board
John Gravelle
President and CEO

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce the exercise of an aggregate of 8,057,778 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in two tranches at exercise prices of $0.075 and $0.10 per Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $738,556 to the treasury by the Company's largest shareholders, Jason and Christina Barnard, within the last four weeks. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until August 28, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 28, 2020. All Warrants that were issued under that private placement have now been exercised.

John Gravelle
President and CEO, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it will issue 335,235 common shares and has paid $50,000 in cash in satisfaction of its first anniversary option payment pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in its Jean Lake lithium-gold project. The 1002 hectare Jean Lake Gold- Lithium project is located 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the mining centre of Snow Lake Manitoba. The region hosts world-class gold, base-metal and gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.

The five claim, 1002-hectare Jean Lake Lithium and Gold Property is situated in west-central Manitoba, 15 kilometers east of the historic town of Snow Lake. It is hosted by the Early Proterozoic (1.832 Ga) Rex Lake Plutonic Complex which is a circular intrusion 8 km in diameter. The property hosts the historic west-northwest striking Beryl lithium pegmatites rediscovered in August of 2021 in blasted trenches beneath 80 years of organic deadfall and glacial sediment. The 270-degree trending dykes are characterized by coarse grained light green spodumene crystals in a matrix of potassium feldspar, quartz, and muscovite. The host rocks are coarsely porphyritic gabbro. The property also hosts the shear zone-hosted Sparky Gold Occurrence discovered in 1918. The gold mineralization is associated with disseminated and near-solid fracture fillings consisting of fine-grained to blocky arsenopyrite with lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite hosted within sheared and silicified massive basalt and gabbro.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce it has received assay results from core samples collected from its previously announced ten-hole 1,509 metre drill program on its 100 percent owned Zoro Lithium Project located near the historic mining district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. As disclosed in Table 1, below, highlight assay results include 1.33% Li2O on the newly discovered Dyke 16. The program tested geological and Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemical targets and assessed previously discovered Dyke 8 at its deeper levels. Multi-element analyses for lithium and related elements and gold assays were undertaken by Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs"; Ancaster, Ontario).

John Gravelle, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium, comments, "The ongoing discovery of the 16th spodumene - bearing pegmatite dyke on our Zoro property has been confirmed by our latest drill program. With the results of a recently completed UAV-assisted magnetic survey and our historic and current exploration database we look forward to defining additional follow-up opportunities for lithium pegmatite diamond drilling exploration on our Zoro property."

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 4,887,668 flow through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price a price of $0.34 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,661,807 (the "Offering").

John Gravelle, Foremost Lithium's CEO and President, comments, "I am very pleased to announce this strategic financing to continue our exploration efforts on our Manitoba properties. This will enable us to accelerate our pace for our planned 2022 drill programs. We feel the company is well positioned with the new acquisition of the Peg North property in Snow Lake and will continue to provide shareholders with updates."

Giyani Signs Construction Contract for a Demonstration Plant for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Giyani Signs Construction Contract for a Demonstration Plant for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce that it has signed a design-build contract (" Contract ") with specialist South African-based hydrometallurgical engineering firm Met63 (Pty) Ltd. (" Met63 ") for the construction of a demonstration plant (" Demo Plant ").

ACME Lithium Expands Manitoba Lithium Projects in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Expands Manitoba Lithium Projects in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has acquired by staking 10 claims totaling approximately 5196 acres situated near Birse Lake, southeastern Manitoba, Canada, contiguous and directly east of ACME's Shatford Lake project area.

The Birse Lake claim block covers the Birse Lake pluton that has numerous pegmatite occurrences along its periphery. The project claim area has been filed with the Manitoba government and is subject to review and processing. This brings ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba to approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

TINONE REPORTS EXCEPTIONAL HIGH-GRADE TIN DRILL RESULTS OUTSIDE OF HISTORIC RESOURCE AREA INCLUDING 0.51% SN OVER 78 METRES AT GREAT PYRAMID PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS EXCEPTIONAL HIGH-GRADE TIN DRILL RESULTS OUTSIDE OF HISTORIC RESOURCE AREA INCLUDING 0.51% SN OVER 78 METRES AT GREAT PYRAMID PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

(TSX.V: TORC)  (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSX.V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide its second batch of results from its 100%-owned Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing drill program has returned outstanding high-grade results highlighted by hole 22GPRC012 which returned 0.51% Sn over 78 metres, Including 1.09 % Sn over 23 metres from near surface in a new zone. Great Pyramid is the Company's most advanced and active project in its portfolio of high-quality tin assets and more results are expected in the coming weeks.

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of North Star Manganese Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of North Star Manganese Financing

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press releases of 24th March 24, 2022, and 12th August 2022, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of securities of its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). NSM sold a total of 3,160,233 shares of NSM at a price of US$0.25 per share for gross proceeds of US$790,058.23 (the "NSM Financing"). As a result of the NSM Financing, the outstanding shares of NSM has increased to 33,160,233 shares of NSM common stock, with the Company's indirect shareholding reducing to approximately 90.5%.

The NSM Financing has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds from the NSM Financing will be used to advance technical studies at the Emily Manganese project and for general working capital. No commissions or fees were paid in connection with the NSM Financing.

TINONE TO ACQUIRE THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE TO ACQUIRE THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

(TORC: TSX-V) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") whereby TinOne will acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project (" Rattler Range ") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to provide an update on its initial exploration work at five properties with EV battery metals potential in Québec.

