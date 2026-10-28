Ford Reveals Primetime Legendary Racing Lineup, Military-Inspired Liveries, and Star-Studded Performances for Inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic

Zac Brown Band, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, Warren Zeiders, and 12 Ford Racing drivers headline Veterans Day event airing live across Versant properties USA Network and Fandango, with music performances also on E!
- Six teams of two Ford racing drivers each will honor the six branches of the U.S. military in 12 Mustang® Dark Horse™ Rs.
- Each car will feature a Ford Racing livery inspired by a powerful military vehicle, vessel or aircraft.
- They will compete in a 15-minute qualifying session ahead of a 30-minute race on the 12-turn, 3.6-mile Daytona International Speedway Road Course.
- Drivers include NASCAR champions, rising stars, and competitors from across Ford Racing.
- Event partners include TikTok, T-Mobile, USAA, and Versant.
Ford today announced new details for the inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, a first-of-its-kind military tribute race and musical performances at Daytona International Speedway on Nov. 11 that will unite racing, music and service in honor of the nation's military community.
The event will air live from 8-10 p.m. ET exclusively on USA Network and will stream live on Fandango's free streaming platform. The entertainment segments will also air live on E! and will stream on TikTok LIVE at @e_entertainment, @usanetwork, and @usasports.
Twelve Ford Racing drivers, in six teams, will each race in honor of a branch of the U.S. military, bringing the spirit of a great American sporting rivalry to the track. The drivers will go head-to-head in Mustang® Dark Horse™ Rs with custom military-inspired liveries.
The race will be paired with musical performances headlined by Zac Brown Band and featuring Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders. The show will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the Emmy-winning company that has produced The Emmy Awards and several Super Bowl Halftime shows, among many others. The evening will create moments of connection and community for military and veteran families, combining the tradition of a Veterans Day tribute with the unmistakable energy of an all-American race day.
The Classic was developed in collaboration with NASCAR, IMSA (International Motor Sports Association), HSR (Historic Sportscar Racing) and Blue Star Families. It will benefit six nonprofits: Blue Star Families, Camp Southern Ground, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Team Rubicon, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), and The Travis Manion Foundation.
Tickets are on sale now at fordveteransdayclassic.com .
"For more than a century, Ford has stood alongside the people who serve our country and the families who support them," said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company. "The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic brings together racing, music and service to create a joyful new Veterans Day tradition that honors the entire military community."
Race Details
For the first time ever, top Ford drivers will go head-to-head in a 12-car lineup on the storied 12-turn, 3.6-mile Daytona International Speedway Road Course – all behind the wheel of Mustang® Dark Horse®™ Rs. They will compete in a 15-minute qualifying session ahead of a 30-minute race.
The driver lineup, and which branch they will represent, includes:
- U.S. Army: Brad Keselowski and Joey Hand
- U.S. Marine Corps: Ryan Blaney and Ben Hobson
- U.S. Navy: Ryan Preece and Logan Sargeant
- U.S. Air Force: Austin Cindric and Frankie Muniz
- U.S. Space Force: Noah Gragson and Layne Riggs
- U.S. Coast Guard: Joey Logano and Ty Majeski
Several of the drivers have personal ties to the military and veteran community: Joey Hand's father served 20 years in the Army National Reserve; Logan Sargeant's grandfather served 30 years in the Navy; and Frankie Muniz's father served in both the Navy and Air Force.
Livery Specs
Each Mustang® Dark Horse™ R will feature a custom Ford Racing livery inspired by an iconic vehicle, vessel or aircraft associated with one of the six military branches.
- U.S. Army: Inspired by the Abrams tank, one of the world's most capable battle tanks, and its powerful, purposeful design.
- U.S. Marine Corps: Inspired by the Assault Amphibious Vehicle and its ability to operate across land and water.
- U.S. Navy: Inspired by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and its commanding presence at sea.
- U.S. Air Force: Inspired by the F-22 Raptor, a supersonic stealth fighter aircraft, and its sleek, advanced design.
- U.S. Space Force: Inspired by the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle and its forward-looking, space-ready form.
- U.S. Coast Guard: Inspired by the Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter patrol vessel and its speed and mission-ready design.
Entertainment
The race will be paired with musical performances headlined by Zac Brown Band and featuring Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders. Zac Brown will serve as an executive producer, alongside Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Seth Dudowsky, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Brittany Brazil from Jesse Collins Entertainment.
"I'm incredibly grateful to Ford for bringing us together for the Veterans Day Classic, combining the excitement of racing and live music with honoring the brave men and women who have served our country," said Zac Brown. "Ford has a long history of supporting our military community, and that shared commitment to giving back to veterans is what makes this partnership so meaningful to me and the work we do at Camp Southern Ground. I can't wait to take the stage and be part of such a special day that will not only celebrate our heroes but also support Camp Southern Ground and other nonprofits dedicated to serving veterans and their families."
In addition to the race and performances, the live show will feature cameos from well-known actors, creators, and other surprise guests – including Emmy-award-winning actor Bryan Cranston and Adam Scherr (host of Everything On The Menu on USA Network, globally known as WWE icon Braun Strowman). Show segments will honor those who serve our country and spotlight the nonprofit organizations that support service members, veterans, and their families.
At the Proud to Honor Tailgate ahead of the event, each nonprofit partner will have its own space where guests can learn about their mission, meet their teams, and find ways to get involved. Fans will be encouraged to sign up to volunteer, make a donation, or learn how to support the military and veteran community year-round. Fans also will be able to get an up-close look at the Mustang® Dark Horse™ Rs and liveries and Ford Heritage race vehicles. Attendees will have a chance to try Ford Racing simulators, purchase exclusive Proud to Honor merchandise, and participate in meet-and-greets with the drivers.
Support for Military and Veteran Community
Ford has launched the Proud to Honor Fund , powered by GlobalGiving, to ensure the impact from the Classic continues long after the checkered flag flies. Every dollar donated to the Fund goes directly to the six nonprofit partners.
Half of ticket proceeds will benefit Blue Star Families, and merchandise sales and on-site giving prompts will also raise money for the Fund. Ford Philanthropy is providing 1,000 complimentary tickets to eligible military and veteran families.
Partners
In addition to NASCAR, IMSA and HSR, Ford is partnering with leading organizations that share its commitment to honoring the military and veteran communities to bring the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic to life.
- TikTok: Joins Ford for a second consecutive year, following 2025's Proud to Honor benefit concert in Nashville, Tennessee, which raised support for the military community and Ford's six nonprofit partners. At this year's Proud to Honor Tailgate, the TikTok Shop & Small Business Showcase will put the spotlight on veteran-owned small businesses flourishing on the platform — inviting guests to meet the founders and explore their products. The event will also offer guests the chance to engage directly with leading veteran focused nonprofits.
- T-Mobile: Honors service members and military families by helping them stay connected, supporting veteran employment and partnering with organizations such as Blue Star Families.
- USAA: Founded on military values, USAA has stood shoulder to shoulder with the military community for more than a century.
- Versant and USA Sports: The longstanding NASCAR media partner will present live coverage on USA Network and stream live on Fandango's free streaming platform, following its production of the final NASCAR Cup Series races of the season.
Additional partners include Margaritaville at Sea, Michelin, Sparco, and VP Racing Fuels.
How to Watch
The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Daytona International Speedway. This event will air live 8-10p.m. ET exclusively on USA Network and will stream live on Fandango's free streaming platform. The entertainment segments will also air live on E! and will stream on TikTok LIVE at @e_entertainment, @usanetwork, and @usasports.
Tickets are on sale at fordveteransdayclassic.com , starting at $110 for general admission and $305 for the VIP experience. There's a 20% discount for veterans verified by GovX, and Ticketmaster is waiving fees for everyone.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028926954/en/
Dan Barbossa
dbarbo21@ford.com