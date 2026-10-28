Ford Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today announced its third-quarter 2026 financial results and declared a fourth-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 10. Visit the company's Investor Relations website at shareholder.ford.com to view the earnings release , earnings presentation and other supporting material.
At 5 p.m. ET today, Ford and Ford Credit management will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately one week following the call.
Analysts will be able to ask questions on the call. Registration beforehand is strongly recommended to expedite access to the call.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 170,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com .
https://ford.to/facebook | https://x.com/ford | https://ford.to/linkedin
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028111591/en/
Media
David Tovar
1.773.682.7954
dtovar9@ford.com
Equity Investment
Maria Ricciardone
1.248.510.9092
mariar@ford.com
Fixed Income Investment
Sean Moore
1.313.248.1587
smoor192@ford.com
Shareholder Inquiries
1.800.555.5259 or
1.313.845.8540
fordir@ford.com