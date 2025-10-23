Ford Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported third quarter 2025 financial results. The company also declared a fourth-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 7. Visit the company's Investor Relations website at shareholder.ford.com to view the earnings release , earnings presentation and other supporting material.
At 5:00 p.m. ET, Ford and Ford Motor Credit Company management will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results . For the webcast, click here. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.
The webcast will be available for replay for approximately one week following the call at this link.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the Company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 170,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.
