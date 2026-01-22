Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q4, Full-Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
At 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; Sherry House, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's progress in delivering its ambitious Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions during the call.
Ford Earnings Webcast Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. ET
Registration beforehand is strongly recommended to expedite access to the call
Webcast: https://ford-motor-company-q4-2025-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/
Replay – Available after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 17.
Webcast: https://ford-motor-company-q4-2025-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/
