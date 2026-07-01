Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release second-quarter 2026 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28.

At 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; Sherry House, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's progress in delivering its ambitious Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions during the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at https://shareholder.ford.com .

Ford Earnings Webcast Tuesday, July 28, at 5 p.m. ET

Replay – Available after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 28 through Tuesday, Aug. 4

Registration beforehand is strongly recommended to expedite access to the call

Webcast: https://ford-motor-company-q2-2026-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 168,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com .

Media
David Tovar
1.773.682.7954
dtovar9@ford.com

Equity Investment Community
Maria Ricciardone
1.248.510.9092
mariar@ford.com

Fixed Income Investment Community
Sean Moore
1.313.248.1587
smoor192@ford.com

Shareholder Inquiries
1.800.555.5259 or 1.313.845.8540
fordir@ford.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Ford MotorNASDAQ:F
F
The Conversation (0)
La Dama de Oro Gold Phase Two Exploration Update

La Dama de Oro Gold Phase Two Exploration Update

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - June 29, 2026, Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PHD; OTC-PINKS:PRRVF; FRANKFURT EXCHANGE:7RH1-F) further to the May 11, 2026, news release the Company is pleased to announce completion of its second phase of exploration... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce that Mayfair Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, including:... Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of 1,600,000 common shares and 3,254,369 pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering, and warrants to purchase up to 4,854,369 common shares... Keep Reading...
Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Westport Announces US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for the purchase and sale of 4,854,369 common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering and, in a concurrent... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

Finlay Minerals reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF | OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that all matters set before the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on Friday, June 19, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. An aggregate of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lauren Cassidy, CFA, Named Chief Investment Officer of the Founders 100 ETF

Kinetiko Adopts Field Development Plan

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

Related News

rare earth investing

Rare Earth: The Untapped Market Opportunity

gold investing

WGC: Gold to Hold Near US$4,100 in Second Half of 2026

precious metals investing

Lauren Cassidy, CFA, Named Chief Investment Officer of the Founders 100 ETF

oil and gas investing

Kinetiko Adopts Field Development Plan

battery metals investing

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

precious metals investing

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana