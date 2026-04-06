For 13th consecutive year, Walmart, Sam's Club and Feeding America partner for 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' hunger relief campaign

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign returns for its 13th year, uniting all U.S. Walmart and Sam's Club locations along with their customers, members, suppliers and associates around a shared goal: ensuring neighbors facing hunger across the country have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.
The campaign is a reflection of what is possible when communities come together. For over 20 years, Walmart, Sam's Club and the Feeding America network have partnered to provide nearly $300 million and more than 9 billion pounds of food to nourish communities and increase access to the food we all deserve. These resources have helped families put meals on the table, supported individuals managing their health, and expanded food access to communities across the country.
"At the heart of this partnership is a shared vision that ending hunger in America is possible," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, "Walmart and Sam's Club have worked alongside us to turn that belief into action for our neighbors facing hunger. We are proud to stand with them as they support neighbors facing hunger by connecting fresh, nutritious food to families across the country, through innovative ideas and critical support to the Feeding America network."
The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign will run online and in stores April 6-May 3, 2026. Shoppers have three easy ways to support people facing hunger:
- For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal* ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals* ($0.50) at Sam's Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.
- Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or online at Walmart.com and the Walmart app.
- Donate at Feeding America's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
The campaign is built on local impact with donations staying in the community where they're raised. Supplier and register donations go directly to the local Feeding America partner food bank nearest each store or club, a model that has helped secure more than 2.3 billion meals* for people facing hunger since 2014.
"The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is built on the belief that small actions lead to significant impact. By partnering with Feeding America and their network of local food banks, Walmart and Sam's Club are helping to bridge the gap for the millions of people facing food insecurity. Every donation and participating purchase helps secure the food and resources families need to reach their full potential. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our customers and members, and for the local food banks and relief agencies working on the front lines to serve our neighbors every single day," said Julie Gehrki, senior vice president, philanthropy, Walmart Inc.
The 25 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Ben's Original™, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbells, Chef Boyardee, Conagra Foods, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Frito-Lay North America, Inc., Garden Veggie Straws®, General Mills, Hershey Salty Snacks Company, Hidden Valley, Kellanova, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Materne, Milo's, Mondelez International, OLIPOP, RED BARON, The Coca-Cola Company, WK Kellogg Co, Unilever, Utz Quality Foods, and Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks.
The eight participating suppliers for Sam's Club include: General Mills, Hershey Salty Snacks Company, Kellanova, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Materne, Unilever, WK Kellogg Co.
To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/campaigns/fight-hunger-spark-change.
*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.
Media Contact
Emily James
Feeding America
About Feeding America
Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites communities through a nationwide network to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. As part of a network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.9 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.
Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.Walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/Walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/Walmart.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club, the $86 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam's Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™, curbside pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.
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SOURCE Feeding America