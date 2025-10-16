Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Significant Progress for Selective ARID1B Degrader at the 8th Annual TPD and Induced Proximity Summit

Foghorn ® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced key development updates for its Selective ARID1B degrader program which will be presented as part of a Keynote Plenary session at the 8 th Annual TPD and Induced Proximity Summit being held October 27-30, 2025, in Boston, MA. The day after the presentation, Foghorn will host a virtual investor event to review pipeline updates for its Selective ARID1B, Selective CBP and Selective EP300 degrader programs.

"We are excited to present significant progress for our Selective ARID1B degrader at this year's TPD and Induced Proximity Summit. These findings highlight the potential of our Selective ARID1B degrader program to become a new class of drugs for patients with endometrial, gastric, and bladder cancers with high unmet needs," said Adrian Gottschalk, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Foghorn. "Additionally, at our virtual investor event, we will share the continued momentum for our Selective CBP and Selective EP300 degrader programs, which are steadily progressing toward Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies. These collective developments reflect the potential of our protein degrader capabilities to expand therapeutic possibilities in areas with limited treatment innovation."

Presentation Details
Title: Harnessing Degradation to Achieve Selectivity & First-in-Class Targeting of Challenging Chromatin Regulatory Proteins
Session: Closing Keynote Plenary Session
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 29, 3:45 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Steven Bellon, Chief Scientific Officer of Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Hosted Virtual Investor Event Information
Title: Pipeline Updates for Selective ARID1B, Selective CBP and Selective EP300 Degrader Programs
Date/Time: Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 12 p.m. EDT
Registration Link: Register here

The presentation will be accessible under the Science section of the Company's website after the conference. The live webcast will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of Foghorn's website. A replay of the event and presentation will be available immediately following the event.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn ® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control ® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's clinical trials, pre-clinical programs, including its Selective ARID1B degrader program and Selective CBP and Selective EP300 degrader programs, the Company's other product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contact:

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors & Media)
khellsvik@foghorntx.com


