Fluor Receives $1.35 Billion for 71 Million NuScale Shares; Launches Trading Program for Remaining 40 Million Shares

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) today announced it has completed another significant milestone involving the sale of 71 million shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), generating gross sales proceeds of $1.35 billion. Fluor has begun efforts to monetize its remaining 40 million shares, which it expects to complete in the second quarter of 2026. Including the sales in 2025, the company has captured nearly $2 billion in total proceeds to date.

As part of Fluor's ongoing commitment to enhance value for its shareholders, since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2025 and through February 13, 2026, the Company repurchased nearly 17 million shares of its common stock, deploying over $700 million. In February, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares authorized for repurchase under Fluor's share repurchase program by an additional 30 million shares. Following the increase there are approximately 32.4 million shares currently available for repurchase under the program.

The company will provide additional commentary on these activities and the anticipated use of investment proceeds during its fourth‑quarter earnings call on February 17.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's nearly 23,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2025 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X and YouTube .

#corp

Brett Turner
Media Relations
864.281.6976 tel

Jason Landkamer
Investor Relations
469.398.7222 tel

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nuscale-powersmrnyse-smrenergy-investing
SMR
The Conversation (0)
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

Eagle, a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, and SVII, a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the SEC has declared effective the Registration Statement, which... Keep Reading...
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Targeted Drill Program Aimed at Advancing Aurora Uranium Project as Company Progresses Toward Planned Nasdaq Listing

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle” or the “Company”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest open pit-constrained, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States and proprietary Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”) technology, is pleased to announce today that... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...
Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Many recent reports project significant growth in the Global Nuclear Power Market. A report from Cognitive Market Research said that the Global Nuclear Power Market is witnessing significant growth in the near future. The report added: "In 2023, the... Keep Reading...
Capital Power announces first quarter 2024 results

Capital Power announces first quarter 2024 results

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) today released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial highlights Generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $142 million and net cash flows used in operating activities of $334 million Generated adjusted EBITDA of $279... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean adds 3,395 acres of Uranium Claims in Wyoming adding Highly Prospective Uranium Properties to its Growing Uranium Portfolio

Terra Clean adds 3,395 acres of Uranium Claims in Wyoming adding Highly Prospective Uranium Properties to its Growing Uranium Portfolio

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by low-cost staking 2,068 acres of new prospective uranium exploration claims on 100 unpatented Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims as well as the... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean adds 3,395 acres of Uranium Claims in Wyoming adding Highly Prospective Uranium Properties to its Growing Uranium Portfolio

Terra Clean adds 3,395 acres of Uranium Claims in Wyoming adding Highly Prospective Uranium Properties to its Growing Uranium Portfolio

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by low-cost staking 2,068 acres of new prospective uranium exploration claims on 100 unpatented Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims as well as the... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean adds 3,395 acres of Uranium Claims in Wyoming adding Highly Prospective Uranium Properties to its Growing Uranium Portfolio

Terra Clean adds 3,395 acres of Uranium Claims in Wyoming adding Highly Prospective Uranium Properties to its Growing Uranium Portfolio

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by low-cost staking 2,068 acres of new prospective uranium exploration claims on 100 unpatented Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims as well as the... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Commences Phase 1 Drilling Program on Moonlite Project in Athabasca Basin

Stallion Uranium Commences Phase 1 Drilling Program on Moonlite Project in Athabasca Basin

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 winter diamond drilling program at the Moonlite Project, located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The drill program will target the... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have commenced at the Company's 12,364-hectare Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

precious-metals-investing

LAURION Strengthens Team with Appointment of Capital Markets and Mining Specialist Sean Ghosal as Strategic Advisor

precious-metals-investing

LAURION Strengthens Team with Appointment of Capital Markets and Mining Specialist Sean Ghosal as Strategic Advisor