Fluor Receives $1.35 Billion for 71 Million NuScale Shares; Launches Trading Program for Remaining 40 Million Shares

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) today announced it has completed another significant milestone involving the sale of 71 million shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), generating gross sales proceeds of $1.35 billion. Fluor has begun efforts to monetize its remaining 40 million shares, which it expects to complete in the second quarter of 2026. Including the sales in 2025, the company has captured nearly $2 billion in total proceeds to date.
As part of Fluor's ongoing commitment to enhance value for its shareholders, since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2025 and through February 13, 2026, the Company repurchased nearly 17 million shares of its common stock, deploying over $700 million. In February, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares authorized for repurchase under Fluor's share repurchase program by an additional 30 million shares. Following the increase there are approximately 32.4 million shares currently available for repurchase under the program.
The company will provide additional commentary on these activities and the anticipated use of investment proceeds during its fourth‑quarter earnings call on February 17.
About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's nearly 23,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2025 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X and YouTube .
