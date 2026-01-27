Florida Atlantic University Signs $20M Agreement to Purchase Advantage2 Quantum Computer from D-Wave

Deal with FAU and the state of Florida expected to advance quantum applications, workforce development and innovation, accelerating Florida's emergence as a quantum hub
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company, providing annealing and gate-model systems, software, and services, today announced that Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has signed an agreement to purchase and install an Advantage2 TM annealing quantum computer at its Boca Raton campus. The agreement represents a $20 million commitment from FAU, aiming to accelerate and solidify the state of Florida's position as a leader in quantum computing.
The Advantage2 system deployment, expected later in 2026, will serve as the foundation of a new collaboration with D-Wave and FAU to advance quantum computing education, research, and applied innovation in Florida. Under the terms of a separate Memorandum of Understanding, the collaboration could include the creation of a D-Wave Quantum Applications Academy at FAU and support for research, training and workforce development initiatives. In parallel, the state of Florida and the city of Boca Raton are providing job growth and training incentives to expand the talent pool needed to support growing US in-production quantum systems and increased government business.
"This marks a defining moment for FAU and for D-Wave," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "Deploying a D-Wave Quantum computer at FAU will establish the university as a preeminent center for quantum computing education and research. It signals that the university is not just preparing for the quantum era — it is helping to shape it. For D-Wave, it signifies an important collaboration with a leading academic institution to further quantum computing experimentation and innovation."
"We are excited to welcome D-Wave, our quantum computing partner, to Boca Raton, a city with a proud history of pioneering technological breakthroughs such as the personal computer," said FAU President Adam Hasner. "This partnership opens unique opportunities for Florida Atlantic University to provide real-world solutions, advance research, and offer our students hands-on experience with transformative technology. As an R1 research university strategically located in South Florida, FAU is positioned to leverage these resources to tackle challenges in logistics, transportation, materials discovery, finance, and much more. This partnership will truly define how we approach science and innovation, and we are proud to take our place as Florida's Quantum Computing University."
"This investment positions Florida and Florida Atlantic University at the forefront of the next generation of computing," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly . "By bringing a quantum computer to FAU, we're creating new opportunities for research, workforce development, and partnerships that will benefit our economy, national defense, data security, critical life sciences R&D, and transportation and logistics systems—keeping our state competitive for years to come."
Separately, D-Wave also announced today that it will establish its new corporate headquarters at the Boca Raton Innovation Center. The headquarters will serve as a key U.S. development hub for D-Wave, designed to further quantum computing technology advancement.
