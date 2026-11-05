Flash deals offering 75% off select stays during Black Friday and Travel Tuesday on Expedia and Hotels.com

Travelers can save up to 30% off package deals on Expedia

Save up to 50% off thousands of hotels on Hotels.com

Save hundreds on early booking and weeklong stays on Vrbo

Travel's biggest sale of the year kicks off November 17 th , with up to 30% off package deals on Expedia ® and up to 50% off hotels on Hotels.com®. On Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday, flash deals will drop each day, offering 75% off select stays while supplies last.

Travelers can also save on select vacation rentals through Vrbo ®, with savings over $520 when combining the Early Booking and Weekly Stays discount filters.

What are Expedia's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday deals?

Expedia

Travelers can use Black Friday and Travel Tuesday offers to save across their entire trip – hotels, packages, car rentals and activities.

  • Flash Deals 1 : Select stays will drop to 75% off on Black Friday (Nov. 27), Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), and Travel Tuesday (Dec. 1), while supplies last. Terms apply.
  • Hotels: Save up to 50% on thousands of hotels and vacation rentals
  • Packages: Travelers can save even more when booking more than one part of a trip together. Save 30%+ on select packages. Offer on select hotels only.
  • Car Rentals: Save up to 25% on select car rentals.
  • Activities: Expedia One Key members can save 30%+ on select activities.
  • Cruises: Enjoy onboard perks when booking select cruises.
  • Flights: Take off with flight deals to top destinations. Book by December 3.

Deals go live on November 17 and will be available until December 3, while supplies last. Deals are valid for travel through December 30, 2027.

What are the Hotels.com deals?

Hotels.com's deals run from November 17 through December 1 while supplies last and offer savings of up to 50% on thousands of hotels.

  • Flash Deals: On Black Friday and Travel Tuesday, an exclusive limited-edition lineup of hotels in destinations such as Bali, London, and Las Vegas offering 75% off will be available, only while supplies last. Deals are valid for travel through December 30, 2027.
  • Bonus Offer: On Cyber Monday, travelers can get an additional 15% off with a coupon.
  • Hotels.com Gift Card Offer: Beginning November 23 and continuing through the end of the year, shoppers can receive a discount when purchasing a Hotels.com Gift Card:
    • Save 10% on gift cards of $100 or more.
    • Save 15% on gift cards of $300 or more.

What are Vrbo's Vacation Rental Savings?

Combine Early Booking and Weekly Stay discounts

Travelers can use Vrbo's Early Booking and Weekly Stay discount filter to save over $520 when booking a home 60 days in advance.

How to claim the deals:

  1. Visit Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, or download the apps for free.
  2. Flash Deals go live at 9 a.m. EST on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday.

Flash Deals are very limited and only available while supplies last. Even without the Flash Deals, travelers can find thousands of discounted travel deals throughout the sale period.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I find the best Black Friday travel deals?

A: Start by comparing offers across hotels, vacation rentals and other travel products. Review the travel dates, booking deadlines, availability and offer terms before booking. Travelers can check the Black Friday deal pages on Expedia and Hotels.com for current offers and find ways to save on the Vrbo Black Friday page.

Q: How do Black Friday travel flash deals work?

A: Flash Deals are limited time offers that will go live on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, while supplies last. Because availability is limited, travelers should check the deal hubs at the start of each flash-deal period.

Q: What types of travel are included in the sale?

A: The sale includes select hotels, vacation rentals, packages, car rentals and activities, as well as deals on flights and select cruises. Savings, availability and offer terms vary by brand, product, and booking.

Q: How can I save on a vacation rental?

A: Travelers can use Vrbo's "Early Booking," "Weekly stay" and "Last minute booking" filters to find savings on select vacation rentals. The offers include savings for travelers booking homes in advance as well as weekly stays within 30 days of check-in.

Q: What should I check before booking a travel deal?

A: Check the booking period, travel dates, availability, product-specific terms and any membership or coupon requirements before completing a booking. Offers may be limited, and some discounts are available only while supplies last.

Q: Can I use these deals for travel in the future?

A: Expedia and Hotels.com deals are valid for travel until December 30, 2027, subject to the terms and availability of the individual offer.

Notes to editors:

  • Booking period : November 17, 2026, to December 3, 2026, while supplies last.
  • Expedia and Hotels.com: Deals are valid for travel until December 30, 2027.

1 Flash deals are valid for travel through April 30, 2027

About Expedia

Expedia® is an all-in-one travel shop where travelers can plan and book everything they need for their trip while saving on flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, and activities.

Expedia delivers personalized, easy‑to‑use travel tools that make it easy to build a complete trip without juggling multiple sites, while allowing travelers to search, compare, and book multiple trip elements side by side. Expedia also unlocks more value with Bundle & Save deals, giving travelers amazing savings when they book more than one part of their trip. With One Key, Expedia's cross‑brand loyalty program, every eligible booking earns OneKeyCash™, while also giving travelers access to member‑only prices and perks, making trips even more rewarding.

In 2026, Expedia marks its 30th anniversary. As one of the first online travel agencies, it continues to be the one place you go to go places.

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Expedia logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST# 2029030-50.

For more information use our mobile app or visit expedia.com . Follow Expedia on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Pinterest , X and YouTube .

About Hotels.com

Hotels.com is the hotels expert with hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world. We're all about giving travelers more of what they want — whether that's instant savings, flexible options, or rewards they can actually use.

As a member, you save with discounts of 10% or more on hundreds of thousands of hotels worldwide and earn rewards on every eligible stay. Plus, with Save Your Way ™, you can choose how to save: use your member discount to save at booking or bank that discount as rewards for a future trip—no blackout dates, no gimmicks. It's travel on your terms.

We also make booking a stay simple and flexible with Price Alerts and Free Cancellation on most hotels, so you can feel confident you're getting great value, even when plans change.

Whether it's a business trip or a bucket-list getaway, Hotels.com helps you get the most out of every trip.

© 2026 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. CST# 2083949-50

For more information use our mobile app or visit hotels.com. Visit our Newsroom to stay up to date on Hotels.com news and announcements. Follow Hotels.com on Instagram , TikTok, Reddit and X .

About Vrbo

Since 1995, Vrbo® has been the go-to place for families and groups to find the perfect vacation rental for their next getaway — whether it's a beach house, cozy cabin, city condo, or spacious villa with room for everyone.

Vrbo has grown into a trusted global vacation rental marketplace, connecting guests with dedicated hosts around the world. Offering high-quality stays and 24/7 live support, Vrbo helps guests spend less time worrying about trip planning and more time making lasting memories together.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers hosts exposure to nearly 1 billion average monthly searches on Expedia Group sites.

© 2026 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo and the Vrbo logo are trademarks of HomeAway.com, Inc.

For more information use our mobile app or visit vrbo.com . Follow Vrbo on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Pinterest , and X.

Media contact: press@expedia.com

Media contact: press@hotels.com

Media contact: media@vrbo.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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