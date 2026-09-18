Fitch Ratings Initiates Coverage of Adecoagro with a BB Corporate Credit Rating and Stable Outlook

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) ("Adecoagro" or the "Company"), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has initiated coverage of the Company and assigned 'BB' Long-Term Local Currency and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), with a Stable Outlook.

The BB rating reflects Adecoagro's strong financial profile, disciplined capital allocation strategy, and enhanced business diversification. Over the past several months, the Company has nearly doubled its consolidated EBITDA and cash flow generation through the acquisition of Profertil, which added a leading fertilizers business to its portfolio. This transaction has broadened Adecoagro's earnings base, increased the stability of its cashflows, and further strengthened the Company's ability to navigate commodity cycles.

The rating also recognizes Adecoagro's commitment to maintaining prudent leverage levels. Fitch expects net leverage to continue declining, supported by higher EBITDA generation and ongoing debt reduction. In addition, Adecoagro's diversified funding sources, continued access to both capital markets and bank financing, and the strong support of its shareholders, enhance its financial flexibility and support the ongoing strengthening of its balance sheet.

Fitch's full rating report is available on the Fitch Ratings website.

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces 3.1 million tons of agricultural products, 1.3 million tons of fertilizers and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

For questions, please contact:

Adecoagro
Victoria Cabello - IR Officer
Email: ir@adecoagro.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitch-ratings-initiates-coverage-of-adecoagro-with-a-bb-corporate-credit-rating-and-stable-outlook-302883537.html

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.

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