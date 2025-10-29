FIS Wins ALM Solution of the Year at Risk Asia Awards 2025

Key facts
- FIS Balance Sheet Manager wins award for "ALM Solution of the Year" at Risk Asia Awards 2025, solidifying FIS' position as a trusted leader in asset and liability management (ALM) and treasury solutions.
- The Risk Asia Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in financial technology, innovation, and risk management across the Asian region.
FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced that FIS Balance Sheet Manager has been awarded "ALM Solution of the Year" at the prestigious Risk Asia Awards 2025. This recognition underscores FIS' commitment to providing modern, cloud-based technology that empowers financial institutions to manage risks effectively and unlock growth while money is in motion.
Amid evolving regulations in Asia, financial institutions are turning to advanced solutions to address increasing complexity in their risk management frameworks. FIS Balance Sheet Manager is designed to help financial institutions optimize their risk and return profile by providing a holistic view of risks embedded in their balance sheet, and enabling them to optimize profitability while controlling for solvency and liquidity requirements.
With features such as elastic computing powered by AWS, pre-deal pricing tools, real-time decision-making capabilities, and support for climate management strategies, the solution sets a new standard for integrated balance sheet management. Additionally, the solution's native compliance with the Basel minimum capital requirements and Pillar II requirements for internal capital adequacy assessment process (ICAAP) helps clients more easily address both complex and evolving regulatory requirements.
JP James, head of Treasury and Risk Management at FIS said: "This accolade highlights how we are helping financial institutions address these challenges and retool with a modern future-proof balance sheet management platform and enable them to confidently achieve their business, operational and strategic goals."
The Risk Asia Awards is the longest running award for firms involved in Asia's derivatives markets and in risk management. The technology categories celebrate the solution providers that serve financial services firms in meaningful and innovative ways.
Combined with FIS' recognition earlier this year at the 2025 Treasury Management International Awards and 2025 Global Finance Treasury and Cash Management Awards , this award further affirms the company's established record as a trusted leader in ALM and treasury solutions.
FIS Balance Sheet Manager serves more than 600 clients globally, including startups, challenger banks, and large established banks. To learn more, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/products/fis-balance-sheet-manager .
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029235306/en/
For More Information
Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com