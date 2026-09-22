FIS Receives Dual Recognition in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, North America

Key Facts:
- FIS has been recognized in the Leaders Quadrant across the last three Gartner Magic Quadrant™ evaluations for Retail Core Banking Systems, North America, with both FIS HORIZON and FIS Integrated Banking Solution (IBS) again positioned as a Leader in the Gartner latest assessment.
- FIS serves more than 3,000 regional and community banks across its core banking solutions, giving institutions of all sizes a proven path to modernization backed by a dedicated service model.
FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Retail Core Banking Systems, North America, for two of its core banking platforms: FIS HORIZON™ and FIS Integrated Banking Solution (IBS). The dual recognition marks the third consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation in which both platforms have been positioned as a Leader.
Bank IT costs are climbing, fintech competitors are moving faster, and customers increasingly expect their institution to act on account data in real time rather than quarterly. We received Leader recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for two platforms designed to meet the distinct modernization needs of financial institutions across the banking market: FIS HORIZON, designed for community and regional banks seeking a modern, API-first core with a broad ecosystem of integrated solutions, and FIS IBS, built for the business functionality and processing depth that larger institutions require.
Core banking systems hold some of a financial institution's most important customer, account and transaction data, but that information is often difficult to activate across the broader banking experience. FIS is changing that by connecting core banking, payments, and data so the money a bank holds at rest becomes the engine for what happens when that money moves. Central to that strategy is how FIS works alongside its clients: dedicated service teams, implementation expertise, and a model built around each institution's specific modernization goals rather than a one-size-fits-all upgrade path.
"FIS has established itself as an industry-leader in core banking modernization by recognizing a simple truth: no two institutions transform the same way. We help banks move forward on their own terms, combining proven platforms, deep banking expertise, and intelligent capabilities that connect data across the enterprise and turn insight into action," said Melissa Cullen, President, Regional and Community Banking Office, FIS. "As AI reshapes the future of banking, we're helping regional and community banks harness intelligence to drive smarter decisions, greater efficiency, and stronger customer outcomes. We believe being recognized as a Leader for both HORIZON and IBS reflects our continued commitment to helping banks modernize, innovate, and thrive."
FIS has been recognized in the Leaders Quadrant across the last three Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluations for Retail Core Banking Systems, North America. FIS HORIZON and FIS Integrated Banking Solution were first positioned as Leaders in the January 2025 evaluation, and then we were recognized again in November 2025, and were again recognized as a Leader in the August 2026 assessment.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, North America, 17 August 2026, Ali Merji, Vittorio D'Orazio
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About FIS
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index.
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For More Information
Nicole Alley
VP, FIS Global Marketing and Communications
nicole.alley@fisglobal.com
Lauren Pozmanter
US and Corporate PR Lead
lauren.pozmanter@fisglobal.com