First Tellurium's PyroDelta Energy Exceeds 3:1 Lift Ratio with its Proprietary Drone Propulsion System

First Tellurium's PyroDelta Energy Exceeds 3:1 Lift Ratio with its Proprietary Drone Propulsion System

(TheNewswire)

 

The milestone was measured and achieved using static thrust testing, the aerospace industry standard for directly measuring propulsion system performance.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 30, 2026 - TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") reports that its subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy, has exceeded a 3:1 payload-to-weight lift ratio using the proprietary drone propulsion system originally developed for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Lift Challenge.

The milestone was achieved and independently verified through static thrust testing conducted near Orlando, Florida, on July 27, 2026.

Static thrust testing has long been a cornerstone of propulsion development, from commercial aerospace programs to NASA rocket and spacecraft testing. On its first attempt, PyroDelta's propulsion system generated more than 200 pounds of thrust. Based on the drone's total 46-pound weight including the custom built, 40-horsepower engine, the system achieved a verified 3.35:1 payload-to-weight ratio.

The results were independently witnessed by a retired U.S. military combat drone pilot and a licensed pilot.

In a July 10, 2026 , project spokesman Phillip "Donna" Smith noted, "Today, a highly specialized helicopter has about a one-to-one payload-to-weight ratio…and commercial drones are often much worse."

"In addition to the thrust test, we originally planned to conduct a flight test at a nearby airport," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "However, legal, insurance and liability restrictions prevented the airport from allowing drones over 55 pounds to fly. We had to respect that."

Docherty said the thrust test ultimately provided the engineering validation the company needed.

"There was little value in flying the drone without demonstrating its lifting capability," he said. "The thrust stand allowed us to measure exactly what the propulsion system can produce."

The results exceeded internal expectations. "Michael and I believed the new 40-horsepower engine could achieve better than a two-to-one ratio," Docherty said. "Exceeding three-to-one, using industry-recognized testing, gives us confidence as we begin discussions with drone manufacturers."

Abdelmaseh said static thrust testing provides the engineering foundation for subsequent flight testing.

"Thrust stand data directly measures propulsion performance while eliminating most of the variables encountered during flight," he said. "It gives us highly credible evidence that the system can produce more than three times its own weight in lifting force."

Armed with independently verified test data, PyroDelta is reaching out to U.S. drone manufacturers.

Engineers and manufacturers interested in reviewing the test data and video are encouraged to contact First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty.

A flight test will still be required to demonstrate aircraft performance, stability and controllability. "This is what we had planned to demonstrate at DARPA," said Abdelmaseh. "But the thrust test gives us very strong quantitative support for the drone lifting three times its weight."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

first tellurium corpFTEL:CCcnsx:ftelgold investing
FTEL:CC
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026

Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Entitlement Offer Underwriting Agreement Executed

Entitlement Offer Underwriting Agreement Executed

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Underwriting Agreement ExecutedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Ticks Up Above US$4,100 as Fed Makes Hawkish Rate Hold

The US Federal Reserve held its latest interest rate meeting from Tuesday (July 28) to Wednesday (July 29) as oil prices surged on US-Saudi Arabia strikes against Iran, and alongside persistent inflation in the US economy. The central bank, headed by Chair Kevin Warsh, held the federal funds... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

vanadium investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

copper investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

graphite investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

agriculture investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

oil and gas investing

Completion of $5.4M Placement

aluminum investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base metals investing

MHM Jun26 Quarterly Report