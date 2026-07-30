First Tellurium's PyroDelta Energy Exceeds 3:1 Lift Ratio with its Proprietary Drone Propulsion System

(TheNewswire)
The milestone was measured and achieved using static thrust testing, the aerospace industry standard for directly measuring propulsion system performance.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 30, 2026 - TheNewswire First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") reports that its subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy, has exceeded a 3:1 payload-to-weight lift ratio using the proprietary drone propulsion system originally developed for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Lift Challenge.
The milestone was achieved and independently verified through static thrust testing conducted near Orlando, Florida, on July 27, 2026.
Static thrust testing has long been a cornerstone of propulsion development, from commercial aerospace programs to NASA rocket and spacecraft testing. On its first attempt, PyroDelta's propulsion system generated more than 200 pounds of thrust. Based on the drone's total 46-pound weight including the custom built, 40-horsepower engine, the system achieved a verified 3.35:1 payload-to-weight ratio.
The results were independently witnessed by a retired U.S. military combat drone pilot and a licensed pilot.
In a July 10, 2026 , project spokesman Phillip "Donna" Smith noted, "Today, a highly specialized helicopter has about a one-to-one payload-to-weight ratio…and commercial drones are often much worse."
"In addition to the thrust test, we originally planned to conduct a flight test at a nearby airport," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh. "However, legal, insurance and liability restrictions prevented the airport from allowing drones over 55 pounds to fly. We had to respect that."
Docherty said the thrust test ultimately provided the engineering validation the company needed.
"There was little value in flying the drone without demonstrating its lifting capability," he said. "The thrust stand allowed us to measure exactly what the propulsion system can produce."
The results exceeded internal expectations. "Michael and I believed the new 40-horsepower engine could achieve better than a two-to-one ratio," Docherty said. "Exceeding three-to-one, using industry-recognized testing, gives us confidence as we begin discussions with drone manufacturers."
Abdelmaseh said static thrust testing provides the engineering foundation for subsequent flight testing.
"Thrust stand data directly measures propulsion performance while eliminating most of the variables encountered during flight," he said. "It gives us highly credible evidence that the system can produce more than three times its own weight in lifting force."
Armed with independently verified test data, PyroDelta is reaching out to U.S. drone manufacturers.
Engineers and manufacturers interested in reviewing the test data and video are encouraged to contact First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty.
A flight test will still be required to demonstrate aircraft performance, stability and controllability. "This is what we had planned to demonstrate at DARPA," said Abdelmaseh. "But the thrust test gives us very strong quantitative support for the drone lifting three times its weight."
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.
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On behalf of the board of directors of
"Tyrone Docherty"
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO
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For further information please contact:
Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone@firsttellurium.com
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Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.
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