First Tellurium Announces Private Placement 2nd Tranche Closing

First Tellurium Announces Private Placement 2nd Tranche Closing

(TheNewswire)

First Tellurium Corp.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 25, 2026 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company") announces that it has now completed a second tranche (the "Second Tranche") closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on February 23, 2026 and increased on March 17, 2026.  Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued 6,302,919 Units for gross proceeds of $1,071,496.23.  The Company paid finder's fees of $52,724.81 in connection with the Second Tranche.  All securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring July 26, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.  Together with the first tranche closing announced March 17, 2026, the Company has now raised a total of $1,920,228.88 from the sale of 11,295,464 Units.  The Company expects that a final tranche closing relating to the remaining balance of Units available for sale under this private placement will be completed on or before April 9, 2026.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

first tellurium corpFTEL:CCcnsx:ftelgold investing
FTEL:CC
The Conversation (0)
First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

Keep Reading...
Stacks of silver and gold coins piled on a white surface, with a blurred background.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Face Another Rocky Week of Global Volatility

Precious metals prices have fallen significantly as rising oil prices signal higher inflation for longer. The 2026 Iran War is impacting commodities and equities across a broad swath of the global markets. The ever evolving conflict has muted the fundamentals that had produced record high gold,... Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Acquires Geological Data For The Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

Armory Mining Acquires Geological Data For The Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. March 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
A red pushpin marks Idaho on a map showing surrounding states and cities.

Liberty Gold Gains FAST-41 Status for Idaho Project

Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD,OTCQX:LGDTF) has moved a step closer to advancing its flagship US asset after securing entry into the US Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 program.The company announced that its Black Pine oxide gold project in Idaho has been accepted into the... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG)

Golconda Gold

Keep Reading...
Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG)

Precipitate Gold: District-scale Gold and Copper Exploration in the Dominican Republic

Keep Reading...
Precipitate Gold

Precipitate Gold

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Viani - Amended

St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

Drilling Commences at Two Pools

Flow Metals Announces Mutual Termination of Option Agreement and Closing of Debt Settlement

Related News

precious metals investing

New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Viani - Amended

precious metals investing

St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

base metals investing

Drilling Commences at Two Pools

critical minerals investing

Craig Tindale: Metals Supply Reckoning Coming, Expect Mayhem Short Term

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Announces Mutual Termination of Option Agreement and Closing of Debt Settlement

silver investing

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

lithium investing

Zijin to Start Congo Lithium Mine Production in June