First Tellurium Adds Major General Elder Granger to Advisory Board

MG Granger will help guide First Tellurium and PyroDelta as they connect with governmental, defense and other new markets for thermoelectric technology.
Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 20, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that the Company has appointed Major General Elder Granger, M.D., U.S. Army, (Ret) to its Advisory Board. MG Granger, a decorated Army veteran, will advise First Tellurium and PyroDelta Energy on moving forward with various governmental agencies, defense purchasers and other buyers to place PyroDelta's thermoelectric technology into new and existing markets.
"We are thrilled to add Major General Granger to our Advisory Board," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "Through our discussions and consultations with him over the past few months, we're convinced he will play a vital role in our focus on serving governmental, defense and technology markets. He has already made a valuable introduction for us and provided key insight."
MG Granger served as Deputy Director for TRICARE Management Activity, a Department of Defense (DoD) field activity responsible for operating the Military Health System as a fully integrated health care system within DoD. He was responsible for TRICARE health and medical resources, supervising and administering TRICARE programs, funding and other resources. MG Granger directed a staff of more than 1,800 people and an annual Defense Health Program budget of $22.5 billion with oversight including the effective provision of high-quality, accessible health care for 9.2 million beneficiaries worldwide.
"I look forward to helping the team at First Tellurium and PyroDelta open new markets for their technology," said Granger. "I believe that, working together, we can establish PyroDelta as a leader in thermoelectrics."
After attaining his Doctor of Medicine from the University Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 1980, MG Granger was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army and held several other leadership positions of significance that include Division Surgeon, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado; Commander, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany; Commander/Command Surgeon, European Regional Medical Command/7th Army, Heidelberg, Germany; Commanding General/Command Surgeon, 44th Medical Command/XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, NC and Commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command and Command Surgeon for Multinational Corps-Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq.
He received more than 30 military and community service awards including the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Man of the Year; named to Outstanding Young Men of America; the Department of Defense Superior Service Medal; U.S. Army Legion of Merit with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, and Bronze Star Medal.
About First Tellurium Corp.
First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development and project generation.
First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .
