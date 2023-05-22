Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of all the resolutions.

The record date for notice and for voting at the Meeting is April 3, 2023. Only registered shareholders at the close of business on April 3, 2023, will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and are unable to attend the Meeting, please read, sign and date the form of proxy for the Meeting (the "Proxy") and deposit it with Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") by courier or mail at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J2Y1, Attention: Proxy Department, or by facsimile at 1-866-249-7775 (toll-free in North America) or 1-416-263-9524 (international) by 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any postponement or adjournment of the Meeting. Alternatively, registered shareholders may vote by telephone (1-866-732-8683) or online (www.investorvote.com) using the 12-digit control number listed on the Proxy. If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Company, please complete and return the voting instruction form (or other accompanying form) in accordance with the instructions for completion and deposit.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest premiums available.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"draft"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the time and place of the meeting, the process of voting at the meeting, the use of the online and telephone platforms to cast votes. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. The Company's most recent Annual Information Form is available on www.sedar.com and Form 40-F is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Pan American Silver Early Warning News Release Regarding Shares of Anacortes Mining Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pan American Silver (Barbados) Corp. (" PASB "), have sold an aggregate of 4,200,000 common shares of Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (" Anacortes ") on May 17, 2023, pursuant to a private agreement (the " Sale "). Pursuant to the Sale, Pan American received C$0.41 per common share of Anacortes, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,722,000. Pan American now owns, directly and indirectly, less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes.

Prior to the Sale, Pan American held directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 4,700,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 11.04% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes. Following the completion of the Sale, Pan American owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 500,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 1.18% of the total issued and outstanding Anacortes common shares.

Galena Mining

Galena Highlights Daily Production Records

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) advises that the Abra mine has set several daily production records this week during production ramp-up, which has exceeded the expected daily targets for steady state production (“Nameplate”). The mine and plant have operated continuously at increasing production levels since resuming on 3 May after the stoppage due to the previously disclosed significant rainfall event.

Galena Mining

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) announced today an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on Friday, 9 June 2023 from 11am WST in West Perth WA.

Fortuna reports results for the first quarter of 2023

(All amounts are expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

silver $100 bills and phone

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

The silver price made waves in 2020 when it rose above US$20 per ounce for the first time in four years, and the precious metal has largely stayed above that level since, even passing the US$26 mark in May of this year.

Nonetheless, well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even higher, reaching into the triple digits.

Neumeyer has voiced this opinion often, most recently discussing it in an August 2022 interview with Wall Street Silver. He put up a US$130 price target in a November 2017 interview with Palisade Radio, and has reiterated his triple-digit silver price forecast in multiple interviews with Kitco: in March 2018, at the top of 2020, in May 2021, in March 2022 and the latest in March 2023.

SILVERCORP ANNOUNCES NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol:

VANCOUVER, BC , May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (the " Term Sheet ") with Celsius Resources Limited (" Celsius ") (ASX/AIM: CLA) regarding a proposed transaction (the " Proposed Transaction ") pursuant to which Silvercorp will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Celsius.  The addition of Celsius' advanced-stage Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper-gold project (" MCB Project ") in the Philippines to Silvercorp's profitable underground silver mining operations will move Silvercorp into being a diversified precious-base metals producer.

The major terms of the Proposed Transaction are:

  1. Silvercorp has offered to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Celsius from the shareholders of Celsius, at a fixed price of AUD$0.030 per share, in exchange for consideration comprising 90% Silvercorp shares + 10% in cash.  Silvercorp's share price will be determined based on the volume weighted average trading price on the NYSE for the 20 business days ending on the scheme record date.

  2. The consideration of AUD$0.030 per share represents a 76% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price of Celsius as of the close of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on May 11 , 2023.  The total consideration is approximately AUD$56 million.  Using Silvercorp's current share price, the proposed transaction will result in Silvercorp issuing approximately 9.7 million shares and paying AUD$5.6 million to the shareholders of Celsius.

  3. Celsius and Silvercorp have also executed a private placement subscription agreement at AUD$0.015 per Celsius share for a total of AUD$5 million.  This will provide interim funding for further development of Celsius' MCB Project.  On closing of the private placement, Silvercorp will own approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of Celsius.

  4. In addition to the consideration, Celsius shareholders will receive shares in a new exploration company ("Spinco") which will hold all of Celsius' rights and interests with respect to the Sagay ( Philippines ) and Opuwo ( Namibia ) projects.  The Spinco shares will be distributed on a 10 Celsius shares for 1 Spinco share basis.  Spinco will seek a listing on the ASX or London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (AIM) via a demerger and concurrent initial public offering.  Silvercorp has agreed to invest AUD$4 million in Spinco, valued at a post-financed market capitalization of AUD$30 million.

  5. The Proposed Transaction will be implemented by way of a Scheme of Arrangement ("Arrangement") or other appropriate form of transaction under Australian laws, under a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") to be negotiated and entered into by Silvercorp and Celsius within one month of the Term Sheet.  The final structure of the Proposed Transaction will be governed by the terms of the Definitive Agreement.  The Term Sheet does not create a binding agreement with Celsius for the Proposed Transaction, and there is no assurance that Silvercorp and Celsius will reach agreement on the terms of the Definitive Agreement as set out in the Term Sheet, or at all.  If the Proposed Transaction is not completed, Silvercorp will have the right to maintain its percentage interest in Celsius pursuant to the placement agreement.  In addition to entering into the Definitive Agreement, completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to, among other conditions, satisfactory completion of due diligence, voting support of key Celsius shareholders, Celsius shareholder approval, and regulatory approvals.

Dr. Rui Feng , Chairman and CEO of Silvercorp, commented:

"The addition of the MCB Project to our growing project portfolio aligns with our strategic objectives of diversifying and growing our asset base and will position us to benefit from copper's strong fundamentals, a key ingredient in the green energy revolution.  We believe this is a rare opportunity to leverage our underground mining expertise and financial strength to unlock value for all shareholders through the development of the MCB Project, as well as aggressive exploration programs in the Pacific Rim Metallogenic Belt, one of the most important porphyry copper-gold belts in the world.

We look forward to partnering with the Government of the Philippines to make a successful entry into the region, leveraging Celsius' well-established team and strong local relationships, to ensure a smooth transition and continued development that benefits all stakeholders."

Transaction Rationale for Silvercorp
  • Greater diversification: The acquisition of Celsius' MCB Project gives Silvercorp exposure to a high-grade copper-gold project well suited to our extensive underground mining experience, in a promising jurisdiction with substantial local relationships and support, and together with Silvercorp's ongoing acquisition strategy, provides the opportunity for a significant re-rate upon successful development of the MCB Project;

  • Enhanced strategic positioning: MCB Project provides significant exposure to copper and aligns with our strategy of being a responsible supplier of strategic metals for the expanding green energy sector;

  • Exploration upside : Silvercorp's substantial free cash enables funding exploration programs to test numerous, high-priority brownfield and greenfield exploration targets within a land package covering 27.2 km 2 of the highly prospective (and productive) MCB Project area;

  • Significant pro-forma synergies: The acquisition of Celsius will combine Silvercorp's strong management and underground mining skill set with Celsius' deep experience and network in the Philippines to ensure near-term development of the MCB Project; and

  • Strong financial position: Through a share and cash transaction, Silvercorp can preserve its cash reserves while minimizing dilution.  As a result, the Company's strong financial position, supported by its robust cash flow profile, will provide ample funding to optimize and develop the MCB Project, as well as pursue additional M&A opportunities.
The MCB Project

Based on Celsius' publicly released information, the MCB Project is located in the Cordillera Administrative Region of the Philippines , approximately 320 km north of Manila.  Porphyry-style mineralization in the MCB Project area was first discovered in the early 1930s, but modern exploration was limited until Freeport McMoRan entered in 2006.  Over the next seven years, Freeport conducted systematic exploration work and completed approximately 25,500 metres of drilling in 46 diamond drill holes. Celsius entered an agreement to acquire the MCB Project in September 2020 and has since drilled nine more diamond holes, bringing the total number of drill holes to 55.

A maiden JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) was released for the MCB Project in January 2021 , reporting 290.3 million tonnes of Indicated Resources grading 0.48% copper and 0.15 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, and 23.5 million tonnes of Inferred Resources grading 0.48% copper and 0.10 g/t gold.

An updated JORC compliant MRE was announced in December 2022 , reporting 296 million tonnes of measured + indicated resources grading 0.46% copper and 0.12 g/t gold, containing 1.36 million tonnes of copper and 1.146 million ounces ("oz") of gold, and 42 million tonnes of Inferred Resources grading 0.52% copper and 0.11 g/t gold, containing 0.218 million tonnes of copper and 0.149 million oz of gold.

A Scoping Study for the MCB Project was released by Celsius in December 2021 , which outlined a development plan for an underground mining operation with back-filling and a flotation mill at 2.28 million tonnes per year to produce high quality copper-gold concentrates for a 25-year mine life.  The estimated average head grade is 1.18% copper and 0.56 g/t gold with a 94% recovery rate for copper and 79% for gold, producing 22,000 tonnes of copper and 27,000 oz of gold annually for the first 10 years.

Assuming a copper price of US$4.00 /lb, a gold price of US$1,695 /oz, and an estimated initial capital expenditure of US$253 million , the Scoping Study concluded that the MCB Project has a post-tax NPV (8%) of US$464 million , an IRR of 31%, and a payback period of approximately 2.7 years.

11 significant drill holes (out of the 55 total) are shown below:

Hole Number

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

MCB-002

119.0

289.0

170.0

1.69

0.98

MCB-009

377.1

551.0

173.9

1.94

0.90

MCB-010A

168.0

186.0

18.0

1.61

0.05

MCB-018

359.6

528.0

168.4

2.05

0.99

MCB-029

380.0

446.0

66.0

2.19

1.44

MCB-030

272.0

520.0

248.0

1.52

0.65

MCB-033

340.0

391.9

51.9

1.52

0.55

MCB-034

387.0

416.9

29.9

1.53

0.26

MCB-036

89.0

102.0

13.0

3.69

0.39

MCB-038

207.2

358.0

150.9

1.90

1.57

And

391.6

626.0

234.5

1.90

0.87

MCB-041

66.0

131.0

65.0

1.73

0.37

Significant MCB Permitting Progress

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) has been signed with the local communities and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in November 2022 which allows the development and operation of the MCB Project for 25 years, renewable for another 25 years.  With the endorsement of local communities and an Environmental Compliance Certificate issued by the Philippine government, Celsius is in the final stage of obtaining the mining permit from the Philippine government, the Mining Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA), necessary for the development of the MCB Project.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: creating shareholder value; generating free cashflow from long life mines; organic growth; mergers and acquisitions; and estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-announces-non-binding-term-sheet-for-proposed-acquisition-of-celsius-resources-limited-301824406.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/15/c2892.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

