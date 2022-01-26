TSXV: HELI FRA: 2MC Drilling of the "4-29" Well Planned for Mid-February First Helium Inc. today announced that it has received its license from the Alberta Energy Regulator to drill its second exploration well, the " 4-29 ", which is located on First Helium's 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley landholdings in Northern Alberta, Canada . The Company expects to begin drilling operations in mid-February, 2022. ...

