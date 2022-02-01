Production Averages 435 Barrels Per Day Over First 8 Days TSXV: HELI FRA: 2MC CALGARY, AB Feb. 1, 2022 CNW First Helium Inc. today announced that the "1-30" light oil well commenced production on January 23 rd and has delivered an average production rate of 435 barrels per day over its first eight days of operation. The 1-30 is located on First Helium's 100-per-cent-owned, 79,000-acre Worsley landholdings in ...

HELI:CA