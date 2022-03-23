Significant Additional Production Revenue Anticipated in Q22022 First Helium Inc. today announced that it has drilled, completed and tested the Company's second exploration well on the Company's Worsley Property . Upon completion of well operations, the 4-29 well flowed 467 barrels per day of ~35 -degree API light oil from the Leduc Formation, representing an oil cut of 67% over a test period of 48 hours on a ...

HELI:CA