Base MetalsInvesting News

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hairsine to the Board of Directors and the grant of stock options.

New Director
Mr. Hairsine is an asset development specialist with more than 20 years of experience in mining and resources and a representative of Fireweed's large shareholder, Ibaera Capital. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. He is a former Project Study Manager and Manager of Business Development for Fortescue Metals and Study Manager at WorleyParsons. Mr. Hairsine is currently a partner in Ibaera Capital, a private equity fund that specialises in future facing minerals investment. He is part of Ibaera's Investment Committee, serves on the boards of two privately held companies and is currently the Investment Manager for all of Ibaera's assets.

Mr. Hairsine brings his experience of all aspects of project development from exploration to construction, operations and business improvement; as well as a diverse set of mineral commodities. He has been responsible for a number of large project studies in the Australian and International minerals sector; utilizing a total project approach by integrating geology, mining, process and infrastructure inputs to maximize the value of projects. He combines this with an excellent appreciation of the key commercial and financial requirements to ensure a successful project.

CEO Statement
Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald stated: "The addition of Mr. Hairsine brings wide experience with major project development to our already strong Board. With Fireweed's rapid growth into a leading critical minerals development company, we expect he will be a key contributor to advancing our world class zinc and tungsten projects."

Stock Option Grants

The Company announces that it is granting, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 3,950,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.55 per share for a five-year term. Management, staff and consultants are being granted 2,860,000 stock options, and non-management directors are being granted 1,090,000 stock options.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, one of the largest undeveloped zinc projects in the world. The project is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details), as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary West Zone, Tom North subzone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. The large 2022 drilling program is underway with four drills; results will inform new and updated mineral resources this winter.

Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project and accessed by the same road. It contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Due diligence and validation work on historic data is underway which will support a new mineral resource estimate.

Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. The 2022 work program consists of an airborne LiDAR topography survey, ground geophysics survey and historic data compilation.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. The Company is current in its reporting, and undergoes an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company and its projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Contact:
Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed MetalsTSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences Gravity Survey at Gayna River Zinc project

Fireweed Commences Gravity Survey at Gayna River Zinc project

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that a ground gravity survey has commenced at its recently acquired Gayna River project, Northwest Territories.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Provides Update on Name Change to 'Fireweed Metals Corp.'

Fireweed Provides Update on Name Change to 'Fireweed Metals Corp.'

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce  as a follow-up to its news release dated June 21, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved the change of name to " Fireweed Metals Corp. ".  The Company will begin trading under its new name on Thursday, June 30, 2022.  Fireweed will continue to trade under the same symbol ‘FWZ' on the TSX Venture Exchange and the number of shares outstanding will not change.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F ): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed to Rebrand as 'Fireweed Metals Corp.' to Reflect Its Emergence as a Leading Critical Minerals Company

Fireweed to Rebrand as 'Fireweed Metals Corp.' to Reflect Its Emergence as a Leading Critical Minerals Company

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce it is rebranding and transitioning with a name change to FIREWEED METALS CORP. Fireweed will now operate as and market itself as Fireweed Metals Corp., but formal adoption of the new name will occur when regulatory approvals are received. Fireweed will continue to trade under the same symbols on stock exchanges (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F) and the number of shares outstanding will not change.

The rebranding features a new redesigned website, www.FireweedMetals.com, which launches today. Readers are encouraged to explore the new website which features a new look and new content with enhanced visuals and videos.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Zinc Mobilizes Field Crews for $10M Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Zinc Mobilizes Field Crews for $10M Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce that the first field crews have been mobilized to the Macmillan Pass Property, in Yukon, Canada to prepare for a large 2022 drill program. Significant improvements are being made to the camp to support the four-rig 2022 program. Diamond drilling, core scanning, and a muon tomography survey will begin in the coming weeks after the access road opens.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Closes Zonia Copper Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Closes Zonia Copper Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the previously announced acquisition (see Electric Royalties' news release dated June 13, 2022) of a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the Zonia Copper Oxide Project in Arizona, USA (the "Zonia Project" or "Zonia") with World Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:WCU)(OTCQB:WCUFF)(FRA:7LY0) ("World Copper") in exchange for C$1,550,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction"). The Company has the right, for a period of 15 months after closing of the Transaction, to acquire a further 0.5% GRR on the Zonia Project for C$3,000,000 cash consideration. In addition, the Company has an option to acquire a 1% GRR on the Zonia Norte deposit, adjacent to the Zonia Project, for C$3,000,000 cash, at any time during a period of 24 months from the date that World Copper (i) obtains an initial technical report in respect of the Zonia Norte deposit which is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and contains an estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources, and (ii) delivers a copy of such report to Electric Royalties

The Zonia Copper Oxide Project in central Arizona was held under private ownership for almost 100 years and has undergone extensive historical exploration, metallurgical studies and mine development planning and production. Much of the mineralized area was pre-stripped during previous open-pit mining operations starting in 1966 and 17 million tons were mined with 7 million tons stacked on heap leach pads, producing cement copper until 1975. The Zonia mineral resource was estimated using more than 600 holes totaling nearly 50,000 metres[1]. This high-density drilling allows for more than 73% of the current resource to be classified in the higher confidence measured and indicated categories, thus reducing technical risk on the deposit. Only 30% of the property has been investigated by drilling, providing considerable opportunity to grow the resource.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Closing of Zonia Project Royalty Sale

World Copper Announces Closing of Zonia Project Royalty Sale

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced sale to Electric Royalties Ltd. ("Electric Royalties") of a gross revenue royalty ("GRR") and royalty option package on the Company's wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide project ("Zonia" or the "Zonia Project"), located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona, United States (the "Transaction"), has now closed. On closing, the Company received CAD $1.55 million (gross) in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and 2,000,000 Electric Royalties' common shares (the "Consideration Shares") from the sale of a 0.5% GRR (the "Zonia Royalty") on the Zonia Project to Electric Royalties.

Nolan Peterson, CEO and President of World Copper Ltd, commented, "World Copper is excited to close this transaction and bring Electric Royalties on as one of Zonia's first partners. The Zonia Project has robust economics and an achievable timeline to production. This initial support from Electric Royalties enables us to continue our restart of development activities at the project and carry out significant work in unlocking the project's full value. I look forward to working more closely with Electric Royalties' management team and we look forward to continuing to update shareholders on our progress."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Further US$ 5 million Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Further US$ 5 million Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report the closing and funding of the US$5,000,000Convertible Debenture issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) ("Queen's Road Capital") announced on August 25, 2022.

The Convertible Debenture has a five-year term, carries an eight per cent coupon and is convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a share price of C$16.75. The interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares (at the election of Los Andes), at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Robert Samuel Grier of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (the "Stirling"), as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Stirling will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Stirling. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Stirling will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Stirling nor its principal, Sam Grier, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

Stirling Merchant Capital, a Calgary based Investor relations company, was founded by Sam Grier, BA Econ., who has been in the Investor Relations business for over 20 years. He has conducted successful in person road shows all across Canada and has built solid relationships with Investment Advisors, Accredited investors, analysts & small cap fund managers in the Canadian Investment community. Sam is also a member of the Mineral Exploration Group (Calgary).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placements of Flow-Through Shares and Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placements of Flow-Through Shares and Units

Further to its news releases dated July 21, 2022 and August 5, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Offering") and the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Unit Offering").

Final Closing of Flow-Through Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wealth Minerals Provides Early Warning Report

Wealth Minerals Provides Early Warning Report

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth"), makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting ("NI 62-103") and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104").

Pursuant to (i) the exercise of contractual options (each, an "Option") to purchase common shares (each, a "WCU Common Share") in the capital of World Copper Ltd. ("WCU ") held by Wealth Minerals by certain Option holders (each, an "Option Holder") at a price of $0.33 per WCU Common Share (for proceeds of $449,121.09), and (ii) the transfer of WCU Common Shares as bonus payments to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company (for no proceeds), Wealth Minerals reports that it has disposed ownership of an aggregate of 2,400,973 WCU Common Shares between December 23, 2021 and September 1, 2022 (the "Disposition").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×