Firefox Gold Welcomes Mr. Martin Rip To Its Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Rip, CPA, CA, to its board of directors.

Mr. Rip is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 25 years' experience in industry and public practice providing business advice to a variety of clients, primarily in the mining sector. Most recently, Mr. Rip served as CFO of Lumina Metals Corp., Fuerte Metals Corp. and Lumina Gold Corp. (sold to CMOC in June 2025). He is also the former CFO of Anfield Gold Corp, Lumina Copper Corp., Lumina Royalty Corp. and Luminex Resources Corp. In public practice, Mr. Rip worked at Grant Thornton LLP where he served as a Senior Manager in the Assurance and Business Advisory practice. He holds a law degree from the University of Birmingham and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Rip has extensive experience in financial reporting, corporate governance and internal controls compliance for public companies, as well as corporate transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, public listings (directly or via reverse takeover), and spin-outs.

Patrick Highsmith, Chairman and Co-Founder of FireFox, commented on the addition to the team, "We are very excited that Martin has accepted our invitation to join FireFox's board. As a key leader in the Lumina group of companies, he was surrounded by discovery and transactional success. His expertise in matters of finance and the capital market is self-evident. In addition to his role as director, Martin will serve as chair of our audit committee. We look forward to the benefits of Martin's experience in our financial reporting, internal controls, and governance as we grow and develop our portfolio of assets."

Corporate Update

In association with additions to the team, FireFox also announces that it has granted 300,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.85 to certain consultants, directors, and employees of the Company. The options were issued at a premium to the closing share price on the trading day preceding the stock option grant ($0.84). These stock options have been granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About FireFox Gold

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland's next major gold deposit.

Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox maintains a portfolio of several 100%-owned gold exploration projects and one project that is the subject of an earn-in agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. FireFox is also proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

