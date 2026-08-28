Fireblocks Sets Sights on Next Phase of Tokenization: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 28th

  • Fireblocks finds that nearly 90% of banks have funded or plan to fund digital asset infrastructure.
    • Chief Strategy Officer + Head of Banking Stephen Richardson will join NYSE Live to discuss if this signals an industry-wide turning point.
    • Fireblocks' network for payments processes more than $100 billion in stablecoin volume each month.
  • Precidian Investments CEO Dan McCabe says his firm is looking to emerge as a leader in innovation.
    • The company designs and develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry.
    • Precidian Investments was recently granted a U.S. patent for its Asset-Backed Digital Tokens Technology.
  • Investors await remarks from Fed Chair Warsh from the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
    • Warsh's keynote address is set to begin at 10 AM ET.
    • More than 60% of traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged.

Opening Bell
Precidian Investments celebrates the ADRhedged product line

Closing Bell
Glass House (NYSE: GLAS) celebrates their loyal investors

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Gov. Abbott Rang NYSE Texas Closing Bell Aug. 27

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/28/c3160.html

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Gladiator Resources Limited

Positive Outcome of in Situ Recovery (ISR) Analysis for Likuyu North Deposit

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on an assessment of the mining by In Situ Recovery (ISR) for the Likuyu North Deposit at its Mkuju Uranium Project, located in southern Tanzania. ISR is the preferred method for mining uranium deposits... Keep Reading...
Gladiator Resources Limited

1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

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Gladiator Resources Limited

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Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activity at the Mkuju Uranium Project, located in southern Tanzania. Drill-hole LNDD020 drilled at the Likuyu North deposit, part of the Mkuju Project, returns 6 mineralised... Keep Reading...
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project - Updated

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) provides a correction to its Mkuju drilling update announcement previously released to market on 15 August 2024SWC drill hole identification numbers provided on page 2 of the previous announcement have been corrected, and also Figure... Keep Reading...
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently being undertaken at the Mkuju, located in South-west Tanzania. Fifth hole at SWC reveals high-grade surface uranium, over 3000ppm eU3O8.1SWC-Mtonya part of a 12km+... Keep Reading...

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