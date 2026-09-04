FINN Partners Supports Textron Aviation as Agency of Record for 2026 Special Olympics Airlift

Global communications firm selected to support tier 1 media relations and elevate awareness for the world's largest peacetime airlift and key corporate programs
FINN Partners was recently selected by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, as its public relations agency of record for the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift and other key company initiatives. FINN Partners will provide media relations support and strategic counsel to help increase awareness of how general aviation profoundly impacts everyday life.
Elevating General Aviation's Human Impact
The Special Olympics Airlift stands as the world's largest peacetime airlift, operating as a massive philanthropic general aviation effort. In June 2026, the initiative brought together the Cessna and Beechcraft business aviation communities to transport more than 800 athletes and coaches to the 2026 Special Olympics Games free of cost. Volunteer pilots and aircraft owners donated their time, fuel and airplanes to eliminate travel costs and logistical hurdles for the athletes. FINN Partners helped amplify stories of volunteerism, logistical precision and athletic determination through targeted tier 1 media relations efforts that highlighted the human impact of the event.
"We built our aviation practice on the principle that behind every flight there is a human story that connects us all," said Karli Barokas, Managing Partner, FINN Partners. "Textron Aviation's commitment to community offers an incredible canvas for meaningful storytelling. Our team was proud to amplify the voices of the athletes, pilots, aircraft owners and employees who make this monumental Airlift possible."
The Special Olympics Airlift campaign generated significant national media momentum, securing nearly 120 stories and nearly 2 billion media impressions in June alone. High-profile features from USA TODAY and The Associated Press brought the mission to a broad national audience, highlighting the athletes, volunteer pilots and aviation community behind the Airlift while reinforcing Textron Aviation's leadership in bringing the effort to life.
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
ABOUT FINN PARTNERS
Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about US $24 million in fees to almost US $200 million in fees during the past 15 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, PRovoke Media's 100 Best Agencies in the U.S., 60 Best Agencies in Europe, and Midsize Agency of the Year in 2022, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,300 professionals across 38 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.
Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bangalore, Bangkok, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, Vancouver, Washington D.C. and Yangon. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram at @finnpartners.
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SOURCE Finn Partners, Inc.