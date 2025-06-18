Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL)

Finlay Minerals: Advancing Strategic Copper-Gold-Silver Assets in British Columbia’s Toodoggone District

Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL,OTCQB:FYMNF) is a Vancouver-based explorer targeting copper, gold, and silver in British Columbia’s prolific Stikine Terrane. With a focus on porphyry and epithermal systems, the company leverages strong geological expertise, strategic partnerships, and disciplined capital use to drive discovery and development.

Finlay Minerals offers a compelling, de-risked exploration opportunity anchored by 2025 earn-in agreements with Freeport-McMoRan, one of the world’s largest copper producers. Freeport is actively funding the advancement of the PIL and ATTY projects in BC’s Toodoggone District, providing a non-dilutive path to unlock value from Finlay’s flagship assets.

Porphyry Corridor passing through Finlay Minerals' Pil property

With rising copper and gold prices and operations in one of the world’s safest and most resource-rich jurisdictions, Finlay offers investors exposure to significant upside through smart partnerships and disciplined exploration.

Company Highlights


  • Strategic Alliance with Freeport-McMoRan: Freeport has committed up to $35 million in exploration spending and $4.1 million in cash payments for an 80 percent interest in Finlay’s PIL and ATTY projects, validating their district-scale potential.
  • Dominant Land Position in the Toodoggone District: PIL and ATTY provide direct exposure to one of BC’s most active copper-gold corridors, adjacent to Centerra’s Kemess complex and Amarc-Freeport’s AuRORA discovery.
  • Unlocking the Bear Lake Corridor: The SAY and JJB properties offer large-scale exploration potential in an underexplored region analogous to major discoveries like American Eagle’s NAK and Amarc’s DUKE.
  • Disciplined Exploration Focus: More than 70 percent of all capital raised has gone directly into the ground, demonstrating Finlay’s capital-efficient approach and scientific rigor.
  • Proven Leadership Legacy: Founded by renowned geochemist John J. Barakso and led by a technically adept team with deep experience in BC exploration.

This Finlay Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL) to receive an Investor Presentation

Advancing strategic copper-gold-silver assets in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone District

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia .  These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"). Under these agreements, Freeport can earn up to an 80% interest in each property by investing $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $4.1 million over a period of six years. ( Reference #1 ).

The exploration programs at PIL and ATTY are designed to best outline and prioritize as many targets as possible for drill testing in 2026. The 2025 programs at both PIL and ATTY will consist of the following activities with Finlay acting as Operator:

Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Units

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on May 26, 2025 and June 4, 2025 consisting in the issuance of: (i) 11,206,088 common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") at a price of $0.11 per FT Share, and (ii) 4,400,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,672,670 .

Finlay Minerals Announces Increase in Size of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Units

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor interest it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on May 26, 2025 to raise up to $1,700,000 . The Private Placement will consist of the issuance of any combination of: (i) common shares of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") at a price of $0.11 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,700,000 . The Private Placement is subject to a minimum offering amount of $500,000 to be raised through any combination of FT Shares and NFT Units.

Finlay Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow-Through Units

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF ) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of the issuance of any combination of: (i) common shares of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a " FT Share ") at a price of $0.11 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,000,000 . The Private Placement is subject to a minimum offering amount of $500,000 to be raised through any combination of FT Shares and NFT Units.

Finlay Minerals Appoints an Executive Chairman, President & CEO, and Vice President, Corporate Development

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Robert F. Brown as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Ilona Barakso Lindsay as President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brown and Ms. Lindsay formerly held the positions of President & CEO, and Vice President Corporate Relations, respectively. Both Mr. Brown and Ms. Lindsay also continue to be directors of Finlay.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.)

The Company is further pleased to announce the appointment and to welcome Susan Flasha as Vice President, Corporate Development. Ms. Flasha has held positions with Brixton Metals in Corporate Development and as Senior Geologist where she established partnerships with BHP Group Ltd. and Eldorado Gold Corp., and Pretium Resources as Senior Project Geologist for the Brucejack Mine and Bowser Regional Exploration program. Ms. Flasha holds a Master of Science degree in Geological Sciences from Queen's University.

Gord Steblin continues as Chief Financial Officer and Wade Barnes as Vice President, Exploration of the Company. The Company recognizes and thanks them both for their continued efforts and support as we advance Finlay.

About finlay minerals ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board & Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements,   and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/12/c3343.html

Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold

Frank Holmes, gold bars.

Frank Holmes: Gold to US$6,000 "Easily," Silver's US$100 Potential

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his outlook for the gold price in 2025 and the years ahead, laying out the factors driving the metal.

"I think it hits US$4,000 (per ounce), and before Trump is finished his term as president it will be US$6,000. That's where I think it's heading for a host of reasons," he said.

Finex Metals

FinEx Metals Begins Trading on TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE and Advances 2025 Exploration Program

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) (“FinEx” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading todayon the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) under the symbol FINX. The listing marks a key milestone as FinEx actively advances its 2025 field program across multiple targets in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

Tero Kosonen, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinEx, comments:“Our listing on the Exchange comes at a time when gold’s strategic relevance is growing globally. With a district-scale land position in Finland’s premier gold belt and a steadily advancing field program, FinEx provides its shareholders with exposure to potential discovery-stage exploration projects in a structurally bullish gold environment”.

Maritime Drills 24.5 gpt Gold over 13.9 Metres, Including 42.2 gpt Gold over 8.0 Metres at the Hammerdown Gold Project

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Hammerdown Gold Project, located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Hammerdown"), near the towns of King's Point and Springdale.

Highlights:

Abcourt Provides Update on Ongoing Financings

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Abcourt Mines Inc. (" Abcourt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of a secured convertible debenture of the Corporation (the " Debenture ") for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the " Debenture Offering ").

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson, gold coins.

Fund Managers: Gold Stocks Still Lagging, Catch-Up Trade Coming

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson of Golden Prospect Precious Metals and CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income share their thoughts on gold and silver.

Honing in on where they see potential in terms of stocks, the co-fund managers said they currently favor producers with strong management, a good orebody and a positive growth profile.

Hawthorn Resources Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement and Planned Name Change to Prince Silver Corp.

FinEx Metals Begins Trading on TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE and Advances 2025 Exploration Program

Surface Metals to Present at Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Silver Investing

Hawthorn Resources Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement and Planned Name Change to Prince Silver Corp.

Oil and Gas Investing

IEA: World Energy Investment to Hit US$3.3 Trillion in 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals to Present at Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Exploration Launches Drilling to Expand Silver-Rich VMS Deposits at Red Mountain, Alaska

Copper Investing

Sun Summit Commences 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Battery Metals Investing

Extensive Greenland Lithium Exploration Campaign Launched by Brunswick Exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Market Presentation

