FinEx Metals Grants Stock Options and Announces Board Change

FinEx Metals Grants Stock Options and Announces Board Change

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 - TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period of five years. 1,100,000 of the Options will vest immediately and 50,000 of the Options will vest over a period of twelve months as to 25% on the date that is three months from the Grant Date, and a further 25% on each successive date that is three months from the date of the previous vesting. The Options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that Mr. Ernest Mast has resigned from the Board of Directors, due to the increased demands of professional commitments on his time. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Mast for his contributions over the past several years, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About FinEx Metals Ltd.

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSXV: FINX) is a gold, nickel and PGEfocused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%owned, royaltyfree projects in northern Finland, strategically located in the Central Lapland and Eastern Lapland Greenstone Belts. The Company's projects are situated near existing mining operations and benefit from excellent infrastructure, a stable regulatory environment and a proven exploration model in one of Europe's most prospective and underexplored regions. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.finexmetals.net.

 

FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Tero Kosonen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 681-9100

tero@finexmetals.net

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@nqcapitalgroup.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

 

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the grant of stock options and the acceptance thereof by the TSX Venture Exchange, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "subject to", "will", "may", "expects", "intends", "believes" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "could" or "will" occur. Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as the Company can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that TSX Venture Exchange acceptance may not be obtained on the terms anticipated or at all. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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