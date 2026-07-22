Filing of Leven Star Reef Technical Report

Filing of Leven Star Reef Technical Report

Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) reports that it has filed a technical report on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), in respect of the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Leven Star Reef at its 100% owned Belltopper Gold Project in Victoria. The Belltopper Mineral Resource was announced in the Company's June 8, 2026 TSX, (ASX: June 9, 2026) news release entitled Belltopper Gold Project Mineral Resource (the "Mineral Resource News Release").

The independent technical report, entitled Mineral Resource Estimate: Leven Star Reef, Belltopper Gold Project, Malmsbury, Victoria, Australia (the "Leven Star Technical Report"), with an effective date of June 9, 2026 and an issue date of July 22, 2026, was prepared for Novo by Ms. Janice Graham (MAusIMM(CPGeo) MAIG), Principal Consultant and full-time employee of Snowden Optiro, and Dr. Simon Dominy (FAusIMM(CPGeo) FAIG(RPGeo) FGS(CGeol)), an independent technical advisor to Novo (collectively, the "Authors"). Each of the Authors is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101.

The Company is required to file and release the Leven Star Technical Report to discharge requirements of NI 43-101 and Canadian law. Accordingly, while there are no material differences between the Mineral Resource stated in the Leven Star Technical Report and the Mineral Resource reported in the Mineral Resource News Release, the Company's waiver of ASX Listing Rule 15.7 requires it to release the Leven Star Technical Report to both the ASX and the TSX simultaneously.

The Leven Star Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://novoresources.com/investors/announcements/.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com 		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com 		 Media:
Peter Taylor
+61 412 036 231
peter@nwrcommunication.com.au 


JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

The information in the Leven Star Technical Report that relates to Mineral Resources at Belltopper is extracted from Novo's ASX announcement entitled "Belltopper Gold Project Mineral Resource" released to ASX on 9 June 2026 which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented has not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,608 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which includes the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria. In addition to the above, Novo is part of a prospective farm in agreement in New South Wales.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information, including the latest corporate presentation.

High Quality, Multi-District Exploration Portfolio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d0ec8d8-462a-407f-a732-635643f4932e


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