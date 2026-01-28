Figma to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 18, 2026

Figma, Inc. (NYSE: FIG), a leading design and product development platform, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results will be released after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Figma will host a conference call to discuss its results and guidance at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.
Access to the live webcast of the call and related earnings materials will be available through the Investor Relations page on Figma's website at investor.Figma.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be available at the same website.
If you would like to submit a question to be answered on the call, please reach out to ir@figma.com .
Disclosure Information
Figma announces material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Investor Relations page on its website ( www.figma.com ), its blog ( www.figma.com/blog ), its newsroom ( www.figma.com/newsroom ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, its social media accounts on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and TikTok as well as Dylan Field's X account (@zoink) and LinkedIn profile in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Figma
Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world's best digital products and experiences. Founded in 2012, Figma has evolved from a design tool to a connected, AI-powered platform that helps teams go from idea to shipped product. Whether you're ideating, designing, building, or shipping, Figma makes the entire design and product development process more collaborative, efficient, and fun—while keeping everyone on the same page.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128363921/en/
Media:
press@figma.com
Investor Relations:
ir@figma.com