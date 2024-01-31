- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frontier completed the acquisition of Waroona Energy Inc. (Waroona) to create a large-scale Australian renewable energy company.
- Frontier now can access two grid connections capable of exporting >1GW to the grid via the electricity terminal located less than 1km from the Project, and holds 868ha of freehold land ideal for renewable energy opportunities
- 147 million Frontier shares issued to Waroona shareholders
- Key changes in government policies enhance investment case for solar / battery
- Energy Policy WA’s Coordinator of Energy adopted a 4-hour battery as the reference technology for Benchmark Reserve Capacity (BRCP)
- Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) for an 80MW 4-hour battery are forecast to generate ~$24 million in revenue in 2026/27 (excluding RCPs from solar)
- The Company progressed its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a 120MWdc Solar Facility (Stage One) due for completion in early 2024, and included an 80MW battery
- Integrating battery enhances the Project’s returns (compared to solar alone) through increased revenue from RCP, shifting of energy sales from the midday low to early evening peak prices, and reducing curtailment
- WA’s electricity grid constraints highlighted by Independent Assessment of the South West Interconnected System (SWIS)
- Independent consultant ResourcesWA completed a review of the SWIS
- The Report concluded “there are no other opportunities that exist on the SWIS for the development of a connected generator to the scale of the Project in the short or medium term”.
- Dec quarter electricity prices increased ~15% YoY driven by higher peak prices
- 2023 year average was $87/MWh, up 32% YoY – with solar period prices at $68/MWh (up 19% YoY) and peak period prices $143/MWh (up 47% YoY)
- Frontier continued to advance its dual fuel green hydrogen peaking power plant Study due in 2Q2024
- Following discussions with suppliers, the Company is also assessing a leasing option which could minimise upfront capital costs
- In addition, Frontier Energy and the City of Perth plan to develop WA’s first publicly available green hydrogen refuelling station in West Perth
- Management team restructured to deliver project execution
- Adam Kiley, experienced equity and debt capital markets executive, appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
- Warren King, experienced project development and construction engineer, appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)
- As at 31 December 2023, Frontier had cash of $11.6m (unaudited)
- Cash outflows in the quarter included land acquisition cost of ~$4.4m
Completion of Waroona Energy Inc acquisition creates WA’s largest renewable energy development company
The acquisition of Waroona was completed with Waroona shareholders voting overwhelming in favour of the Transaction. 147m Frontier shares have been issued to Waroona shareholders.
Frontier can access two grid connections capable of exporting >1GW renewable energy to the grid, with the Landwehr Terminal located less than 1km from the Project; and a freehold landholding of 868ha ideal for solar, hydrogen and other renewable energy opportunities. Solar development approvals are already in place for 355MW, ranking the Project as one of Australia’s largest solar farms once developed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Frontier Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Waste Conversion in the Circular Economy
The world currently produces roughly 2.12 billion metric tons of waste per year. The World Bank estimates that by 2050, this number will increase to 3.4 billion. Traditional waste management is buckling under the strain of such immense production.
The rapidly growing circular economy can help alleviate this burden, putting the world on a path towards sustainability and carbon neutrality. Waste conversion is a cornerstone of this emerging economic trend.
Understanding the role of waste conversion technology in circular industries and the potential revenue opportunities for companies leveraging these innovations is crucial for anyone pursuing sustainable investing.
Circling back on sustainability
The concept of a circular economy was first proposed during the 1970s by Dr. Walter Stahel. An architect and graduate of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich, Stahel recognized that traditional methods of production were ultimately infeasible. He proposed that companies should extend product life and that this was a natural starting point for a transition towards a more sustainable alternative.
Stahel further refined his ideas in his 1982 paper, "The Product-life Factor," where he also coined the term "closed loop economy." Since then, he has been an unfailing advocate of circularity.
"Cycles, such as of water and nutrients, abound in nature — discards become resources for others," writes Stahel in a 2016 article. "Yet humans continue to make, use, dispose … a 'circular economy' would turn goods that are at the end of their service life into resources for others, closing loops in industrial ecosystems and minimizing waste."
"It would change economic logic because it replaces production with sufficiency," he continues. "Re-use what you can, recycle what cannot be reused, repair what is broken, remanufacture what cannot be repaired. A study of seven European nations found that a shift to a circular economy would reduce each nation's greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70 percent and grow its workforce by about 4 percent."
A circular economy shifts global supply chains to be more akin to natural processes. Rather than being discarded when they're no longer usable, products are either restored to working order or broken down into raw materials. The Ellen Macarthur Foundation sees the circular economy as a solution to climate change and other global challenges by “decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources," thereby reducing both waste and pollution while also regenerating nature.
To be blunt, there can be no net zero without a circular economy. Even the most sustainable supply chain will inevitably produce some waste. And certain processes — such as the burning of natural gas to generate energy — will never be fully waste free.
Besides its environmental implications, the circular economy is also immensely beneficial from a purely economic standpoint. The European Parliament maintains the circular economy could not only reduce overhead and strengthen supply chains but also foster competitiveness, stimulate the job market and save consumers money.The World Economic Forum has pegged the potential value of the circular economy at an estimated $4.5 trillion. But how does waste conversion factor in?
Waste conversion key to circular economy
The concept of a closed-loop system is foundational to the circular economy. Such a system cannot be achieved solely by reducing waste. Even natural processes produce waste, after all — the difference is that in nature, that waste is eventually converted back into something usable.
Similarly, waste conversion technology is essential to the circular supply chain, providing a far more effective means of managing and mitigating waste compared to standard recycling. The petrochemical sector — among the first to embrace waste conversion — has long recognized this. Virtually every major chemical company has either established a strategic partnership with a waste conversion company or begun developing its own in-house technology, according to a 2022 report by the American Chemical Society.
There are multiple advantages to doing so. First, by feeding waste back into the supply chain, a business considerably reduces its carbon footprint. This makes waste conversion invaluable to any carbon offsetting or reduction strategy.
Waste conversion can also considerably reduce operational overhead, replacing costly resources with more cost-effective repurposed materials. Any waste products a company cannot use may be sold to a waste conversion specialist and converted into materials that might be leveraged elsewhere.
These benefits are not exclusive to the chemical industry. They apply to nearly every company involved in production, manufacturing or energy generation. Even mining companies can repurpose the waste generated from resource production, potentially improving their output in the process.
Building businesses from waste
A successful company that provides waste conversion services and solutions will typically leverage one of the following business models.
The first option is processing waste products from client organizations. A business might pay a fee to have the waste conversion company collect and process their waste products. At that point, the company could either deliver the converted materials back to the client or sell them.
Alternatively, the waste conversion company might provide clients with the necessary technology and expertise to manage their own waste conversion. This is Omni Conversion Technologies' business model. Based in Canada, the company offers its Omni200 waste management system to everything from municipalities to manufacturers and renovation companies across the globe.
Another option for waste conversion companies is to either acquire waste products from other organizations or mine them from waste disposal sites. At that point, and through innovative technologies, the company can then transform waste into a range of valuable products.
Canadian firm Emergent Waste Solutions, for instance, uses its disruptive, patent-pending Advanced Thermolysis System to transform municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste into valuable carbon-based commodities, including renewable natural gas, oils and bunker-grade diesel.
In lieu of products, some waste conversion companies might opt to directly generate energy. This is the approach adopted by BC-based Covanta, which diverts municipal waste from landfills to produce electricity for both homes and businesses. According to Covanta, its waste-to-energy facilities currently power roughly one million homes.
Investor takeaway
The circular economy and waste conversion technologies are interconnected — and both are necessary for sustainability. While there are several potential business models a waste conversion company might adopt, they ultimately boil down to the same core idea: waste in, resource out.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Emergent Waste Solutions. This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Emergent Waste Solutionsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Emergent Waste Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Emergent Waste Solutionsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Making a Business Case for the Most Promising Waste Conversion Technologies
Many discussions about sustainability focus solely on carbon emissions — but that's only a piece of the puzzle. If the world is to transition to a greener, more sustainable future, we also need to deal with over 2.1 billion tons of waste per year.
To that end, innovations in waste conversion technology are a compelling way forward.
Emerging waste conversion technologies have not only enhanced the business case for sustainable waste management but are also paving the way for meaningful revenue opportunities, contributing to waste reduction, and supporting the circular economy. Understanding these technologies and their business value is, therefore, an important first step toward sustainable investing.
Turning trash into treasure
Our society produces a great deal of waste. Despite ongoing sustainability initiatives, most of it ends up rotting in a landfill or polluting the atmosphere. Data from the World Bank indicates at least 33 percent of the solid waste generated each year is buried in a landfill and only 8 percent of landfills dispose of waste in an environmentally sustainable manner.
The rest bury or dispose of trash in a way that may contaminate groundwater, create air pollution, adversely affect wildlife, and even impact human health. Liquid waste is even more challenging, requiring infrastructure and expertise that many businesses lack. And with waste production slated to reach 3.4 billion tons by 2050, not only is the world running out of time; it’s also almost maxed out of space to bury all its waste. India alone generates at least 53 million tons of waste annually and some 3,159 ‘waste mountains’ exist across the country, according to a 2020 report by the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment.
In October 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the government’s plan to install waste-processing facilities in cities across the country, outlined under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) strategy.
Recognizing the looming waste management crisis, forward-thinking businesses have started to explore waste conversion as an alternative to disposal.
Companies within the petrochemical industry represent some of the earliest adopters in waste conversion, either establishing strategic partnerships with waste conversion experts or developing their internal processes.
Waste conversion allows a business to not only reduce its carbon footprint and qualify for sustainability benefits but also reduce its overhead. Converted waste products can be fed back into the supply chain and used in either manufacturing or energy generation.
Waste conversion also has the potential to reduce global reliance on dubious suppliers for materials such as rare earths. Rather than sourcing from companies and countries with questionable environmental practices, we can acquire raw materials directly from landfills. Landfill mining, as it's known, is immensely beneficial to the environment — for instance, one project in Spain returned a hillside dumping ground to its natural state.
How does waste conversion work?
Incineration represents one of humanity's earliest waste management techniques, combusting waste products to reduce volume and destroy hazardous materials. But incineration, by itself, poses problems and contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.
Although burning waste is a crude and imperfect process, it's also at the core of at least one early innovation in waste conversion. Waste-to-energy plants use the heat generated from burning solid waste to produce steam, which is then used to power a generator via a turbine.
This use case barely scratches the surface of waste conversion's potential applications, nor does it convey the variety of technologies that have emerged in recent years. Below, you'll find descriptions and examples of each. Note that these technologies need not operate separately from one another — many of them are complementary.
Thermolysis
Thermolytic technologies convert waste products through a combination of pyrolysis and various refinement processes such as steam, pressure or catalytic treatment. The core concept underlying thermolysis involves something known as a decomposition point. Essentially, this is the temperature threshold at which a substance undergoes molecular changes rather than simply melting or burning.
Bringing a substance to this point typically requires pyrolysis, which is essentially the application of extreme heat in an oxygen-deprived environment. As one might expect, this can prove quite complex, requiring specialized technology, such as vacuum pumps, along with a means of managing undesirable outputs such as dioxins or furans.
How a waste conversion company addresses these challenges is a competitive differentiator.
Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS), for instance, has developed a disruptive Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) that blends indirect heat, direct heat, steam and medium pyrolysis. The company asserts that this ensures complete penetration of constituent molecules and full separation of carbon-based feedstock. The use of steam also considerably reduces the risk of fire and eliminates the need for vacuum pumps. Through this patent-pending ATS technology, EWS is able to process various feedstock, including municipal solid waste, plastics and tires, and convert them into value-added products such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, synthetic gas and bio-oil.
Gasification
Gasification has a great deal in common with thermolysis and even incorporates similar processes. Where the two differ is that gasification typically collects the gases produced during pyrolysis. Collectively referred to as synthetic gas or syngas, it is typically highly reactive, making it well-suited for energy generation.
While most gasification leverages low-temperature pyrolysis, plasma arc gasification subjects waste products to extremely high temperatures via a plasma torch. In addition to syngas, this process also generates a secondary gas that can be used in construction projects.
Nexterra is a global leader in gasification, with a particular focus on community-scale systems. The company's core technology is a low-emission, fixed-bed updraft system that considerably streamlines the gasification process. In addition to a gasifier, the system includes short-term fuel storage, automatic ash removal and direct-to-oxidizer syngas production.
EWS is also able to configure its ATS technology to do gasification without significant modifications.
Anaerobic digestion
Anaerobic digestion leverages natural decomposition to produce biogas, which can be used for energy generation, heat generation and fuel. Organic material is first placed in a sealed reactor, which is then drained of oxygen. This process also creates a solid substance that can be used for animal bedding, as a fertilizer or as a building material.
Anaergia not only applies anaerobic digestion to both municipal solid waste and agricultural waste but also wastewater. This allows it to generate clean, reliable and renewable biogas from multiple sources, ensuring consistent production. The company also asserts that its patented technologies allow it to triple the capacity of existing systems.
Hydrothermal carbonization
Also known as wet pyrolysis, hydrothermal carbonization essentially applies thermal decomposition to waste products suspended in water. This results in a liquid known as hydrochar. In addition to being used as a replacement for both coal and fossil fuels, hydrochar can be used for soil enrichment.
HTCycle is a pioneer in hydrothermal carbonization technology, creating a first-of-its-kind technology that ingests both agricultural waste and sewage sludge to produce high-value fuels. The company's process also allows for nearly 100 percent phosphorus recovery.
Dendro liquid energy
As one of the most significant recent innovations in sustainable energy production, Dendro liquid energy converts both wet and dry waste at quadruple the efficiency of other waste-to-energy technologies. First developed in Germany, Dendro liquid energy produces almost zero emissions with a low operating cost. For all its perceived benefits, however, no known company to date has successfully commercialized this technology.
Investor takeaway
Investors and businesses alike are waking up to the fact there's considerable economic benefits in sustainability. Innovations in the waste conversion space, in particular, have the potential to generate incredible value — all while helping the world achieve a cleaner, more sustainable future.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Emergent Waste Solutions. This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Emergent Waste Solutionsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Emergent Waste Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Emergent Waste Solutionsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of the strategy and key targets for 1H 2024 as the Company advances the development of its Stage One Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project) in Southwest WA, towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) and construction during 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stage One of the Project will consist of a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery. A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is on track for February 2024
- The inclusion of a battery follows a major change in WA Government policy regarding Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)1 that makes development of a BESS financially more attractive
- Energy Policy WA’s Coordinator of Energy has now adopted a 4-hour BESS as the reference technology for Benchmark Reserve Capacity (BRCP), a change from the current reference technology of an open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT)
- Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) for an 80MW 4-hour battery are forecast to generate ~$24 million in revenue in 2026/27 (excluding RCPs from solar)
- The Company selected this strategy following a detailed assessment of various value adding alternatives and facilities of various sizes. This analysis indicated this combination provided the strongest financial returns with the lowest capital commitment, whilst also offering a lower technical risk compared to alternatives
- Integrating battery capacity enhances the Project’s returns (compared to solar alone) through increased revenue from RCP, energy storage arbitrage (shifting of energy sales from the midday low to early evening peak prices) and reducing curtailment
- Frontier has commenced preliminary debt financing work. More information regarding this process will be released prior to the DFS
- Frontier continues to advance its dual fuel green hydrogen peaking power plant Study due for release in 2Q 2024
- Following discussions with suppliers the Company is also assessing a leasing option which could minimise upfront capital costs
- Frontier continues to assess additional opportunities to both produce and sell green hydrogen as part of its renewable energy strategy
- Frontier is fully funded through to Stage One FID with a cash balance of $12.3m2
CEO Adam Kiley commented: “Renewable energy is the most dynamic industry in Australia.
Both the Federal and State governments are continuously updating regulations and policies, while also providing new financial incentives for industry to align with these changes. These changes in policy aim to ensure Australia not only meets its decarbonisation targets, but also support growing electricity demand as the result of decarbonisation as part of this major energy transition.
In the last few months alone, the Federal Government has announced the $67 billion Capacity Investment Scheme3 (CIS). In WA, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) changed the technology for BRCP from a gas-fuelled peaking power plant to a 4-hour battery.
Frontier has and will continue to assess these ongoing changes by Government to ensure the Company is best positioned to leverage its strategy to enhance its returns for investors.
Batteries have always been considered by the Company, as it is logical to store solar energy generated during low priced periods (middle of the day) for dispatch during higher priced periods (early evening). Including this at the Project now makes financial sense, given changes to BRCP payments, whilst capital costs and efficiency of batteries have also improved significantly. Inclusion of a battery sees minimal delay in the release of our DFS, which will be announced in February.
The Company has also commenced implementation of its funding strategy, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Finally, while we were disappointed not to advance to the next stage of the Federal Government’s Hydrogen Headstart program, as we believe we have the potential to be a major green hydrogen project in Australia, given the existing infrastructure and industry surrounding the Project, we remain committed to this sector in the long term and will continue to assess future opportunities to add further renewable energy capability to the Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
How Thermolysis Could Solve the World's Growing Waste Problem
The world produces nearly 2.2 billion tons of waste each year — enough that, were it all placed in trucks, it would circle the world 24 times. As the world faces a global waste management crisis, sustainable practices such as recycling can only go so far in addressing the problem, which grows worse each year.
As the old saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention.
Thermolysis has enabled a new kind of waste processing beyond simple recycling, transforming waste products back into high-value raw materials. The implications of this innovation are enormous, as are the business opportunities. But to understand them, one must first know about the underlying technology.
What is thermolysis?
Thermolysis is a form of chemical decomposition that occurs due to heat. When a substance reaches a particular temperature threshold — known as a decomposition point — it begins to break down at the molecular level. This process is distinct from melting, as the result is an entirely new substance rather than a phase change.
Given that polystyrene has historically been one of the most significant sources of plastic pollution, it's fitting to use it as an example. Also known as styrofoam, polystyrene has a melting point between 210 degrees Celsius and 249 degrees Celsius. It begins undergoing chemical decomposition around 325 degrees and fully decomposes at 500 degrees.
There are multiple ways one might apply thermolysis to waste management, but the majority follow the same general steps. First, the materials that are to be converted may require preparation. This could include washing, dehydration or even chemical treatment.
Next, the prepared materials are placed into an oxygen-deprived environment to prevent burning. Once the environment is fully sealed, it is then superheated. This process is known as pyrolysis.
Pyrolysis on its own is imperfect. While it does transform waste into more valuable materials, it also tends to produce pollutants such as furans and dioxins. What's more, the result of pyrolysis tends to be cross-contaminated and, therefore, of limited value.
Waste management companies have brainstormed several technologies aimed at addressing this shortcoming. Some combine direct heat with extreme pressure. Others use a combination of direct and indirect heat.
Pyrolysis's shortcomings are most evident when applied to inorganic waste, particularly mixed plastics. Each plastic has a different decomposition point and each decomposes into different substances.
In light of this, some environmentalists have even gone so far as to refer to pyrolysis — and, by association, thermolysis — as greenwashing.
"[Mixed plastics contain] too many types," Last Beach Cleanup founder and chemical engineer Jan Dell explained to Chemical & Engineering News. "There are too many additives. You can't recycle them all together and separating them out defies the second law of thermodynamics. It's just impossible to reorder — like Humpty Dumpty — all these plastics once they've been put into a curbside bin."
To address this problem, some organizations have focused specifically on homogenous plastics, paying a premium for the materials. But there are also multiple innovations geared towards mixed plastics and other similar waste products.
Comparatively, the most basic of these involves specialized adsorbents to soak up undesirable compounds. Some companies have also taken to using superheated steam to transfer heat directly into plastic particles. Many have increasingly begun incorporating a process known as catalysis or catalytic pyrolysis.
Catalysis is exactly what it sounds like. Rather than relying solely on heat, adsorption or pressure, a company introduces one or more catalysts into the pyrolytic process. This can not only lower the decomposition point of waste materials but also help filter out or eliminate unwanted byproducts.
Hydrogenation is arguably the most common example of this, bonding hydrogen to waste products to influence the thermolytic process's output.
Applying thermolysis to waste management
Companies operating within the petrochemical industry are among the most enthusiastic early adopters of thermolysis and pyrolysis. Many of the biggest names in the sector have already established strategic partnerships with waste conversion specialists, while others are hard at work developing their own in-house processes. In both cases, the environmental and capital benefits are the same.
Applying thermolysis to petrochemical waste management allows unprecedented control over emissions. In addition to minimizing a company's carbon footprint — qualifying it for sustainability benefits — this also significantly reduces the release of pollutants. Recycled materials can then be used for sustainable energy generation or circular manufacturing.
Thermolysis makes the circular economy more accessible than ever for businesses. Rather than having to source raw materials exclusively from the resource sector, a company can instead cycle its own waste products back into the supply chain. Again, this simultaneously reduces both environmental harm and operational overhead.
In the long term, thermolytic technologies have the potential to play a major role in both waste and emissions reduction, eliminating harmful materials from vulnerable ecosystems while progressing toward the ultimate goal of global carbon neutrality.
Revenue potential
According to the World Economic Forum, the circular economy represents roughly $4.5 trillion of potential value. The capacity to convert waste into valuable raw materials is a foundational part of this and, therefore represents a considerable chunk of that value. We've already mentioned a few possible revenue streams through which this value could manifest — cost-effectiveness, sustainable manufacturing, energy generation and participation in the carbon economy.
Thermolytic waste conversion also has the potential to produce high-value products, from soil amendments and charcoal to bio-oils and renewable natural gas, disrupting and revolutionizing multiple industries in the process.
To date, there are already many established names in the thermolytic conversion space.
Canadian firm Emergent Waste Solutions is among the most promising. The company has developed a patent-pending Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) process that combines direct heat, indirect heat, steam and medium pyrolysis to ensure complete separation of carbon-based feedstock and complete penetration of its constituent molecules. The use of superheated steam also makes Emergent's ATS one of the safest systems of its kind by eliminating the need for vacuum pumps and reducing the risk of fire.
Landfill Solutions, based in Madrid, Spain, is another company that has shown considerable promise, having developed a waste management process that hydrolyzes and pelletizes waste before subjecting it to high-pressure thermolysis. The purified gasses produced through this process are then cooled and stored in a tank where they're homogenized and mixed. The company maintains that through this process, it can potentially reduce the amount of waste in landfills by up to 90 percent.
Last but certainly not least, the fittingly named Greek company Thermolysis has developed what it refers to as a revolutionary, next-generation plastic-to-fuel technology. The green tech company, which has yet to announce an IPO, aims to eliminate plastic waste entirely. Revenue generation will primarily be achieved through partnerships with the petrochemical industry.
Investor takeaway
Waste management represents one of the most significant ongoing sustainability challenges facing modern businesses. Thermolysis represents one of the most promising solutions — a cost-effective, low-impact process that converts both organic and inorganic waste into valuable resources. The revenue and investment potential of thermolytic technologies are enormous, as are their potential to help the world along its path to a greener, more sustainable future.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Emergent Waste Solutions. This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Emergent Waste Solutionsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Emergent Waste Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Emergent Waste Solutions and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Klimat X
Overview
As the world approaches what analysts refer to as the point of no return for climate change, governments and industry leaders are ramping up their commitments to clean energy and net-zero carbon emission. But commitment alone may no longer be enough, as global emissions in 2022 reached nearly 37 gigatons.
If the world is to fulfill its climate goals, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 7.6 percent each year between 2020 and 2030, according to a United Nations report. The corporate sector has increasingly taken a leadership role in this arena, collectively committing over $100 trillion of market cap to meet net-zero obligations. While it's certainly possible for businesses to achieve the necessary reduction goals internally, carbon offsetting fills a crucial gap for those striving to achieve their net-zero goals, especially when immediate large-scale emission reductions are challenging.
Carbon credits can be generated from a wide range of projects and systems — including direct air capture and fuel switching — and under a wide set of legal arrangements. Carbon credits are defined through a project design document, which specifies all relevant details about the carbon credit project, also known as a voluntary market carbon project. This includes land title, volume, measurability and additionality.
All voluntary market carbon projects are governed and managed by one or more independent standards agencies, depending on the region. These agencies operate similarly to the International Accounting Standards Body, which is responsible for establishing and maintaining international financial reporting standards.
In the case of restoration and conservation-based projects, carbon credit rights may either be associated with or separate from their underlying land title. In both cases, the company responsible for maintaining the project must demonstrate that investment will result in additional restoration beyond what is already present. Credits may either be purchased directly or deployed under streaming or royalty agreements, which offer a share of revenue in exchange for investing in development.
Nature-based voluntary carbon projects can unlock 65 to 85 percent of carbon credits. Nature-based solutions are an important part of addressing the climate challenge, given that deforestation and degradation account for 20 percent of global carbon emissions. Moreover, by targeting highly productive, low-cost jurisdictions, companies can generate significant returns to scale.
This is the basis of Klimat X’s (TSXV:KLX, FSE:QIC) value proposition. Klimat X is a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the company and its stakeholders.
Founded in 2021 by James Tansey, who holds a PhD in environmental science, Klimat X conducts industrial-scale carbon exploration and development across multiple jurisdictions. Drawing on 15 years of experience leading the development of carbon projects — which has produced over 50 million tonnes of carbon credits to date — Tansey’s vision for Klimat X is to become a leader in the protection and restoration of natural systems.
With some of the most senior executives from the carbon and resource sectors as part of its leadership team, Klimat X works at the national level and develops nature-based carbon projects on an unprecedented scale. Currently, it owns between 40 and 100 percent of three initial assets and has a development pipeline with over 3 million tons spread across Latin America, Asia and Africa. With a total of seven global projects consisting more than 80,000 hectares, Klimat X will create approximately 46 million tons of total carbon credits.
The company's operations in Sierra Leone and its commitment to delivering high quality carbon credits have been proven through rigorous third-party protocols and the success of its first financial partnership with UK-based BP Carbon Trading involving a funding agreement of US$2.5 million.
Klimat X is developing a large-scale rewilding and reforestation project in Sierra Leone, for an initial area of 5,000 hectares, which will produce up to 1.9 million tons of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. A Fortune 100 company has earlier pre-purchased the rights to carbon credits for the initial 5,000 hectares. The project area can be extended by a further 20,000 hectares.
The company has completed almost 1,500 hectares in the 2023 planting season and has submitted the project design document for final approval with an independent validation company. In late 2023, the company made the decision to switch to the new restoration protocol announced by Verra, the global registry for carbon projects. Switching to the new protocol ensures all Klimat X projects are aligned with the company’s commitment to high-integrity credits. The change is not expected to create any significant delays to its projects.
To date, Klimat X has mapped and verified almost 20,000 hectares of land for restoration and is working with NGO Namati to ensure landowner agreements are concluded under independently observed free and prior informed consent. There are large areas of degraded land that could be restored under this same model and the company is pursuing a mangrove restoration and conservation project covering up to 10,000 hectares.
In further pursuit of quality credits, Klimat X is developing a new technology platform, called Carbon Done Right, which provides unprecedented transparency and traceability for restoration projects connecting smallholder farmers with a system that is designed to ensure the value created from the sales of carbon credits is shared fairly with land-owning families.
Klimat X projects generate substantial economic benefits for the communities in the regions where they operate. The company shares income through employment opportunities, smallholder lease payments, and revenue-sharing agreements, particularly in regions with high levels of poverty and unemployment.
Klimat X is backed by a leadership team consisting of veterans from both the carbon and resources sectors, led by its CEO James Tansey. Director Celia Francis is a pioneer in the climate tech space. Board member Abayomi Akinjide has substantial experience in complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions alongside a host of other legal challenges. And Kevin Godlington, director of operations, is a specialist in post-conflict stabilization, stemming from his position as a former member of the British Foreign Office.
Company Highlights
- Klimat X is a carbon credit project developer focused on natural based solutions such as conservation, reforestation and mangrove restoration.
- Through collaboration with jurisdictional government and its own network of partners and developers, Klimat X develops low-cost carbon offset projects in highly productive jurisdictions.
- The company already maintains between 40 and 100 percent ownership of three initial assets alongside a development pipeline of 3 million tons of carbon credits diversified across Asia, Latin America and Africa.
- With a total of seven global projects consisting more than 80,000 hectares, Klimat X will create approximately 46 million tons of total carbon credits.
- Klimat X has secured a pre-purchase agreement with a Fortune 100 company for the rights to the carbon credits from an initial 5,000 hectares in the Sierra Leone project. Almost 1,500 hectares of planting have been completed in 2023.
- The company works with some of the largest buyers in the world including Fortune 100 companies.
- Klimat X currently maintains a 60-percent interest in sustainable coconut and spice producer and processor Pomeroon.
Core Projects
Sierra Leone
Klimat X's flagship project in Sierra Leone is a large-scale reforestation and rewilding of land previously cleared for mining and palm plantations. Klimat X has a pre-purchase agreement with a Fortune 100 company for the rights to carbon credits from the initial 5,000 hectares of the project. By the end of 2023, the company has completed almost 1,500 hectares of planting.
The initial project area of 5,000 hectares will produce up to 1.9 million tons of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. The total pre-purchase amount will be repaid through the delivery of validated and verified carbon credits to the pre-purchaser.
To date, Klimat X has surveyed and verified almost 20,000 hectares of land for restoration through a comprehensive participatory mapping process. An NGO, Namati, is acting on behalf of the landowners and preparing land lease agreements through a collaborative free and prior informed consent process.
Klimat X’s Sierra Leone projects consist of: up to 52,000 hectares of rewilding projects for a cumulative estimated carbon credits of up to 34 million tons over 50 years; a 5,000-hectare mangrove restoration project that will create an estimated carbon credit of 2 million tons over 30 years; and a 5,000-hectare Mangrove conservation project with an estimated 1.5 million tons of carbon credit over 30 years.
Yucatan (Mexico)In Yucatan, Klimat X is working closely with local partner Compañía Mexicana de Captación de Carbono to restore coastal mangrove degraded by road infrastructure. The company plans to undertake first planting in 2024, with plans to restore more than 10,000 hectares over 30 years. The project is estimated to create a cumulative carbon credit of 4.4 million tons.
GuyanaKlimat X is focused on developing agroforestry and carbon opportunities in Guyana through collaboration with the national government and partner organization Pomeroon Trading. The project will focus on the rehabilitation of coconut and mixed agriculture estates.
SurinameThe mangrove restoration project in Suriname aims to restore 5,000 hectares over 30 years with an estimated cumulative carbon credit of up to 3.6 million tons. Mangrove ecosystems in Suriname are crucial to protect against shoreline erosion, and provide habitats for marine wildlife and nurseries for coastal fisheries. Klimat X intends to conduct first planting in 2024.
Management Team
Dr. James Tansey - Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member
Dr. James Tansey is a leading academic focused on clean energy strategy and innovation. For the last 15 years, he has served as a professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, where he has advised the BC and federal governments on clean energy strategy and social enterprise. Tansey has served as founder and CEO of Canvas Impact Advisors, a private company utilizing a research-led approach to impact and clean tech investment, advising global clients with more than $25 billion of assets under management. He was also the CIO of Global Sustainable Capital Management, which invests in sustainable commodities and agriculture in global and emerging markets. Earlier in his career, he led the world's first carbon-neutral Olympics in 2010 in Vancouver. Tansey is the CEO and founder of Klimat X, with a PhD in environmental sciences.
Matthew Roma - Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Roma is a chartered professional accountant and the CEO of RW Global Consulting, a private company providing corporate finance, accounting and capital advisory services to private and public companies. In this role, Roma serves as a director and/or officer to several venture public companies in the natural resource and technology sectors. Roma articled at Deloitte, where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed companies based both in Canada and the United States.
Kevin Godlington - Director of Operations
Kevin Godlington is a managing director of Planting Naturals, an organic and sustainable palm oil producer with a commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship. He specializes in managing day-to-day upstream operations in Sierra Leone, supporting the network of farmers and partners. Godlington was a former member of the British Foreign Office working in highly complex post-conflict stabilization, including 12 years with the British Army.
Celia Francis - Director
Celia Francis is a proven pioneer in leading emerging digital and climate-tech-focused companies. She plays a central and active role in the emergence of carbon markets around the world, working on finance, technology solutions and project origination efforts. Francis was chief commercial officer at Earthshot, brokering voluntary carbon credit financing into a variety of high-quality nature restoration projects around the planet. She is also a board member at NREP, the leading real estate and urban developer in Northern Europe with a science-based commitment to net-zero by 2028.
Francis is also the founder of The Art of Forests Alliance, a cooperative of the world's most experienced at-scale forest restoration organizations. After graduating from Harvard and gaining an MBA from MIT, she held CEO and GM roles at leading technology companies, including AltaVista, T-Mobile and social networking company WeeWorld. She also served as CEO of Rated People, the UK's leading online home improvement marketplace which brings together homeowners and tradespeople.
Neil Passmore - Director
Neil Passmore is the co-founder and president of Pomeroon. Educated at the University of Oxford (BA, MBA), Passmore served in the British Army before joining JP Morgan as an emerging markets banker. He is the CEO of investment bank Hannam & Partners, focused on natural resources.
Abayomi Akinjide - Board Member
Abayomi (Yomi) Akinjide is a partner and co-leader of Fasken’s Global Energy and Climate Group. His practice focuses on corporate, corporate finance and commercial work, particularly in the energy, mining and telecoms sectors.
Akinjide has substantial experience in complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions, financings, private equity transactions, drafting commercial agreements, advising on joint ventures and many other legal issues. He has broad corporate experience and management skills, having led large teams on transactions usually involving multiple jurisdictions in a variety of sectors. He has a good understanding of financial markets and is a skilled negotiator, dealing with both transaction counterparties and regulators.
Akinjide has advised some clients, including banks, brokers, private equity sponsors and corporates. His practice is global; he is recognized as an expert on Africa and dual-qualified in England and Wales and Nigeria. He is an expert in Nigerian corporate and oil and gas law, has published various legal materials in Nigeria and has spoken at seminars on matters relating to the Nigerian legal system.
Innovations in Silicon Anode Materials: What You Need to Know
Silicon anode technology has gained increasing prominence recently for its potential to dramatically influence the trajectory of global electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Although originally cost prohibitive, recent innovations have effectively transformed silicon into a viable, high-capacity and high-performance alternative to graphite.
Consequently, the silicon anode market for lithium-ion batteries is slated to reach US$28.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 54 percent.
Silicon anode batteries are becoming a game changer for lithium-ion batteries, representing a considerable investment opportunity. Understanding the technology is crucial in knowing where to invest.
Recognizing the power of silicon anodes
Between rapid electrification, advancements in consumer electronics and emerging innovations in sustainability, the demand for battery power has never been greater. Unfortunately, traditional lithium-ion battery technology has hit a stopping point. Graphite-based batteries cannot keep pace with growing performance and capacity requirements.
Part of the problem is that while battery cathodes have evolved significantly, anodes have remained relatively unchanged since the inception of rechargeable battery technology. There are also supply chain issues to consider. China currently accounts for roughly 65 percent of global graphite production.
Here's where silicon comes in. Prior to recent events, battery makers were already using the material in limited quantities to improve graphite anode performance. Fully replacing the latter with the former promises drastic improvements in both capacity and charging times. Compared to graphite, silicon can theoretically store 10 times more capacity and charge at ultra-fast rates of 5 to 15 minutes.
Unfortunately, silicon anode technology is not without its problems. Silicon tends to swell during charging, which results in the fracturing and disintegration of the anode, rendering the component unusable. Resolving this swelling issue or the volume expansion problem is necessary and critical for silicon to be used in commercial-level batteries.
Nano-engineered silicon represents arguably the most compelling solution to the volume expansion problem of silicon anodes. First introduced via a 2008 research paper in Nature Nanotechnology, silicon nanowires are less reactive and far less prone to swelling. Unfortunately, they suffered from a different shortfall — high manufacturing and production costs.
Although silicon is one of the most abundant materials on Earth, nano-engineering tends to be prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, battery materials developers and cell manufacturers have developed a number of innovative solutions to this problem.
It's largely due to these innovations that the silicon anode market is positioned for such rapid expansion — something that will only be further driven by investments in manufacturing capacity.
Market trajectory of silicon anode technology
In October 2022, the US Department of Energy announced US$250 million in combined funding to support Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), Sila Nanotechnologies and Group14 Technologies in expanding their manufacturing capacity. Later that same year, Group14 raised an additional US$214 million in private investment for the same purpose. As reported by CNBC, all three companies plan to construct gigawatt-hour-scale manufacturing facilities within the next several years.
Several major automotive manufacturers have already seen the writing on the wall.
Mercedes Benz Group (ETR:MBG), for instance, has announced a supply agreement with Sila. Porsche Automobil Holding (ETR:PAH3), meanwhile, is among Group14's investors. Already an early adopter of silicon anodes, in 2021 Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) acquired battery startup SilLion Incorporated, which at the time held a patent for a new type of advanced silicon-based anode.
The automotive sector is not the only beneficiary of silicon anode technology. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, portable electronics and grid storage solutions have also played a major role in driving innovation. That same report sheds light on the silicon battery market's current trajectory.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold the largest market share from now through 2032. China represents a particularly relevant market in this region, owing to the rapid growth of its EV market and rising investment in renewable energy. The presence of several major vendors and manufacturers only further increases the country's importance to the battery market.
North America's battery market is also projected to experience considerable growth. With the pursuit of increased manufacturing capacity, companies in the region are exploring a multitude of advanced battery technologies. Surging EV sales are further augmenting market statistics, notes the Transparency report.
Latin America, Africa and the Middle East are also expected to grow, albeit at a far more moderate pace than other regions.
There's something else worth noting with regard to the battery market. Silicon anode adoption is expected to reduce the usage of other battery metals, particularly cobalt, nickel and manganese. Given the often significant environmental impact associated with extracting and processing these materials, this market shift may have a net positive impact on sustainability.
Key players in the silicon anode market
There are several companies that are notably involved in the development and evolution of silicon anode technology.
Amprius Technologies, for example, has developed a process to grow nanowires from the substrate of a battery's metal current collector. In March 2023, the company also reported that it had successfully developed a battery with a record-high energy density of 500 watt-hours per kilogram. That's roughly double the density of current EV batteries.
Group 14 Technologies and Sila Nanotechnologies, meanwhile, are both working to design composite silicon anode materials by nano-engineering the silicon particles into a carbon-based structure. Sila's technique involves the suspension of micrometer-sized nanostructured silicon in a porous scaffold of a different material. Group14 has taken a different approach, creating carbon particles and then infusing them with silicon through chemical vapor deposition.
Group14 also recently partnered with fast-charging battery technology company StoreDot to support the development and launch of its XFC lithium-silicon EV cells.
There's also OneD Battery Sciences, a privately held company partnered with General Motors (NYSE:GM). OneD has expanded on Amprius' nanowire concept by infusing the nanowires into graphite particles. This process, according to the company, costs less than $2 per kilowatt-hour and produces incredibly high-capacity, fast-charging batteries.
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM) is arguably among the most promising. The Toronto-based company is responsible for a proprietary, low-cost fabrication process known as the one-step manufacturing process. This process has allowed the company to develop a set of silicon anode materials that not only improve cycling stability and lifespan, but also significantly reduce manufacturing costs.
The company’s patented silicon anode technology, called NBMSiDE, utilizes an energy-efficient, one-step nano-coating process to enable ultra-fast charging and increase EV driving range by greater than 20 percent. The manufacturing process is also more than 70 percent cheaper compared to competitors, according to the company. NBMSiDE coats strong, durable nanomaterials on the surface of each silicon particle to effectively resolve the volume expansion problem, enabling reliability and high performance in EV lithium-ion batteries.
Investor takeaway
Silicon anode batteries appear, for all intents and purposes, to be the next major evolution of battery technology. Ongoing research and development promises to accelerate both the distribution and adoption of silicon anodes, which were previously held back by issues of cost and design. The result is a market poised for explosive growth and a flurry of innovative startups — an excellent investment target all around.
This INNspired article is sponsored by NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM,OTCQB:NBMFF). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by NEO Battery Materialsin order to help investors learn more about the company. NEO Battery Materialsis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with NEO Battery Materials and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Frontier Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.