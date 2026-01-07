Federated Hermes, Inc. announces fourth quarter and year-end 2025 earnings and conference call dates

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, will report financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) or visit FederatedHermes.com for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the About section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 30, 2026. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 53455. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $871.2 billion in assets under management, as of Sept. 30, 2025. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2025-earnings-and-conference-call-dates-302655083.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Federated HermesFHINYSE:FHIFintech Investing
FHI
The Conversation (0)
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK. This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

Related News

uranium investing

Denison Mines Poised to Begin Construction on Phoenix Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

Precious Metals Investing

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

silver investing

La Negra SE delivers exceptional drill results

Gold Investing

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications