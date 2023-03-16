Pharmaceutical Investing News

FDA Advisory Committee Votes in Support of Favorable Benefit-Risk Profile for Pfizer's PAXLOVID

  • The target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for a decision by the FDA is May 2023

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) voted 16 to 1 that available data support the safety and effectiveness of PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult patients who are at high risk for progression to severe illness. The AMDAC's vote, while not binding, will be considered by the FDA when making its decision regarding the potential approval of PAXLOVID.

"We believe it is critical for adults who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19 to have access to safe and effective treatment options, like PAXLOVID, to help prevent avoidable hospitalizations and deaths," said James Rusnak, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Internal Medicine, Anti-infectives and Hospital, Pfizer. "We are encouraged by the AMDAC's positive vote today. The outcome is well supported by the strong safety and efficacy data seen both in our clinical trials and in a growing base of real-world evidence, showing that PAXLOVID helps to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death for high-risk adult patients regardless of vaccination status."

The AMDAC based its vote on the totality of scientific and real-world evidence shared by Pfizer, including safety and efficacy data from the EPIC ( E valuation of P rotease I nhibition for C OVID-19) clinical development program. This included results from the Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR study ( E valuation of P rotease I nhibition for C OVID-19 in H igh- R isk Patients), which enrolled unvaccinated, non-hospitalized adults, aged 18 years and older, with confirmed COVID-19 who are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease. The data showed an 86% reduction in risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause through Day 28 in patients treated with PAXLOVID within 5 days of symptoms onset, compared to placebo. The vote was further supported by results from a secondary endpoint of the Phase 2/3 EPIC-SR study ( E valuation of P rotease I nhibition for C OVID-19 in S tandard- R isk Patients) which showed the effectiveness of Paxlovid in a sub-group of non-hospitalized adults, aged 18 years and older, with confirmed COVID-19 who had at least one risk factor for progression to severe disease and who were fully vaccinated.

In addition, real-world evidence presented to the AMDAC showed that PAXLOVID's clinical profile in the post-authorization setting is consistent with the safety and efficacy conclusions from the EPIC clinical program, including observations made when the Omicron variant and its lineages were the predominant forms of SARS-CoV-2 in circulation. This real-world evidence also shows the effectiveness of PAXLOVID among vaccinated patients and patients who developed natural immunity. 1,2,3

COVID-19 continues to cause significant burden in the U.S. as case rates fluctuate and new variants and sub-variants emerge, regardless of virulence. Approximately 4,000‒5,000 hospital admissions and 500‒600 deaths are caused by the virus each day in the U.S., as of January 2023. 4 With more than 200 million adults in the U.S. at high risk of severe COVID-19, there is a critical need for treatment options in this population. 5 According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), factors which could put someone at high risk of severe COVID-19 include any of the following: being aged 50 and older, obesity, diabetes (type 1 and type 2), heart conditions, smoking (current or former), physical inactivity, chronic kidney or liver disease, and cancer, among others. 6

If approved by the FDA, PAXLOVID could be the first U.S. FDA-approved oral treatment for COVID-19. The target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for a decision by the FDA is May 2023. Under the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA), PAXLOVID is currently authorized for use in, and remains available to, adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19. In the U.S., more than 10 million treatment courses of PAXLOVID have been prescribed to date. 7

Pfizer continues to gather pediatric data from the ongoing clinical trial EPIC-Peds ( E valuation of P rotease I nhibition for C OVID-19 in Ped iatric Patient s ) and intends to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (NDA) to support the FDA approval of PAXLOVID in children at a future date. In February 2023, the European Commission (EC) granted standard Marketing Authorization (MA) of PAXLOVID for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe.

About PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets)
PAXLOVID is a SARS-CoV-2 main protease (M pro ) inhibitor (also known as SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor) therapy. It was developed to be administered orally so that it can be prescribed early after infection, potentially helping patients avoid severe illness (which can lead to hospitalization and death). Nirmatrelvir, which originated in Pfizer laboratories, is designed to block the activity of the M pro , an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate. Co-administration with a low dose of ritonavir helps slow the metabolism, or breakdown, of nirmatrelvir in order for it to remain active in the body for longer periods of time at higher concentrations to help combat the virus.

Nirmatrelvir is designed to inhibit viral replication at a stage known as proteolysis, which occurs before viral RNA replication. In preclinical studies, nirmatrelvir did not demonstrate evidence of mutagenic DNA interactions.

Current variants of concern can be resistant to treatments that work by binding to the spike protein found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. PAXLOVID, however, works intracellularly by binding to the highly conserved M pro (3CL protease) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to inhibit viral replication. Nirmatrelvir has shown consistent in vitro antiviral activity against the variants Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gamma, Lambda, Mu, and Omicron BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, BA.4.6, BA.5, BF.7, BQ.1.11, BQ.1 and XBB.1.5. Work is ongoing to evaluate activity against recently identified variants as they become available for testing.

PAXLOVID is generally administered at a standard dose of 300 mg (two 150 mg tablets) of nirmatrelvir with one 100 mg tablet of ritonavir, taken together twice-daily for five days. One carton contains five blister packs of PAXLOVID, as co-packaged nirmatrelvir tablets with ritonavir tablets, providing all required doses for a full five-day treatment course. The dose for patients with moderate renal impairment (eGFR ≥30 to

For more information, please visit www.PAXLOVID.com .

U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization Statement
PAXLOVID has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA, for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with a current diagnosis of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The emergency use of PAXLOVID is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.

AUTHORIZED USE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the emergency use of the unapproved product PAXLOVID for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with a current diagnosis of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

LIMITATIONS OF AUTHORIZED USE

  • PAXLOVID is not authorized for initiation of treatment in patients requiring hospitalization due to severe or critical COVID-19
  • PAXLOVID is not authorized for use as pre-exposure or post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19
  • PAXLOVID is not authorized for use for longer than 5 consecutive days

PAXLOVID may be prescribed for an individual patient by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and physician assistants that are licensed or authorized under state law to prescribe drugs.

PAXLOVID may also be prescribed for an individual patient by a state-licensed pharmacist under the following conditions:

  • Sufficient information is available, such as through access to health records less than 12 months old or consultation with a health care provider in an established provider-patient relationship with the individual patient, to assess renal and hepatic function; and
  • Sufficient information is available, such as through access to health records, patient reporting of medical history, or consultation with a health care provider in an established provider-patient relationship with the individual patient, to obtain a comprehensive list of medications (prescribed and non-prescribed) that the patient is taking to assess for potential drug interaction.

The state-licensed pharmacist should refer an individual patient for clinical evaluation (e.g., telehealth, in-person visit) with a physician, advanced practice registered nurse, or physician assistant licensed or authorized under state law to prescribe drugs, if any of the following apply:

  • Sufficient information is not available to assess renal and hepatic function.
  • Sufficient information is not available to assess for a potential drug interaction.
  • Modification of other medications is needed due to a potential drug interaction.
  • PAXLOVID is not an appropriate therapeutic option based on the authorized Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers or due to potential drug interactions for which recommended monitoring would not be feasible.

PAXLOVID is not approved for any use, including for use for the treatment of COVID-19.

PAXLOVID is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of PAXLOVID under 564(b)(1) of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
PAXLOVID is contraindicated in patients with a history of clinically significant hypersensitivity reactions (eg, toxic epidermal necrolysis [TEN] or Stevens-Johnson syndrome) to its active ingredients (nirmatrelvir or ritonavir) or any other components of the product.

Drugs listed in this section are a guide and not considered a comprehensive list of all drugs that may be contraindicated with PAXLOVID. The healthcare provider should consult other appropriate resources such as the prescribing information for the interacting drug for comprehensive information on dosing or monitoring with concomitant use of a strong CYP3A inhibitor such as ritonavir.

PAXLOVID is contraindicated with drugs that are highly dependent on CYP3A for clearance and for which elevated concentrations are associated with serious and/or life-threatening reactions:

  • Alpha 1 -adrenoreceptor antagonist: alfuzosin
  • Antianginal: ranolazine
  • Antiarrhythmic: amiodarone, dronedarone, flecainide, propafenone, quinidine
  • Anti-gout: colchicine
  • Antipsychotics: lurasidone, pimozide
  • Benign prostatic hyperplasia agents: silodosin
  • Cardiovascular agents: eplerenone, ivabradine
  • Ergot derivatives: dihydroergotamine, ergotamine, methylergonovine
  • HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors: lovastatin, simvastatin
  • Immunosuppressants: voclosporin
  • Microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibitor: lomitapide
  • Migraine medications: eletriptan, ubrogepant
  • Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists: finerenone
  • Opioid antagonists: naloxegol
  • PDE5 inhibitor: sildenafil (Revatio ® ) when used for pulmonary arterial hypertension
  • Sedative/hypnotics: triazolam, oral midazolam
  • Serotonin receptor 1A agonist/serotonin receptor 2A antagonist: flibanserin
  • Vasopressin receptor antagonists: tolvaptan

PAXLOVID is contraindicated with drugs that are potent CYP3A inducers where significantly reduced nirmatrelvir or ritonavir plasma concentrations may be associated with the potential for loss of virologic response and possible resistance. PAXLOVID cannot be started immediately after discontinuation of any of the following medications due to the delayed offset of the recently discontinued CYP3A inducer:

  • Anticancer drugs: apalutamide
    Anticonvulsant: carbamazepine, phenobarbital, primidone, phenytoin
  • Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator potentiators: lumacaftor/ivacaftor
  • Antimycobacterials: rifampin
  • Herbal Products: St. John's Wort ( hypericum perforatum )

There are limited clinical data available for PAXLOVID. Serious and unexpected adverse events may occur that have not been previously reported with PAXLOVID use.

Risk of Serious Adverse Reactions Due to Drug Interactions: Initiation of PAXLOVID, a CYP3A inhibitor, in patients receiving medications metabolized by CYP3A or initiation of medications metabolized by CYP3A in patients already receiving PAXLOVID, may increase plasma concentrations of medications metabolized by CYP3A. Initiation of medications that inhibit or induce CYP3A may increase or decrease concentrations of PAXLOVID, respectively. These interactions may lead to:

  • Clinically significant adverse reactions, potentially leading to severe, life-threatening, or fatal events from greater exposures of concomitant medications
  • Clinically significant adverse reactions from greater exposures of PAXLOVID
  • Loss of therapeutic effect of PAXLOVID and possible development of viral resistance

Consult Table 1 of the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers for clinically significant drug interactions, including contraindicated drugs. Drugs listed in Table 1 are a guide and not considered a comprehensive list of all possible drugs that may interact with PAXLOVID. Consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during PAXLOVID therapy; review concomitant medications during PAXLOVID therapy and monitor for the adverse reactions associated with the concomitant medications.

Anaphylaxis and other hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with PAXLOVID. Cases of Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis and Stevens-Johnson syndrome have been reported with ritonavir, a component of PAXLOVID (refer to NORVIR prescribing information). If signs and symptoms of a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction or anaphylaxis occur, immediately discontinue PAXLOVID and initiate appropriate medications and/or supportive care.

Hepatotoxicity: Hepatic transaminase elevations, clinical hepatitis, and jaundice have occurred in patients receiving ritonavir. Therefore, caution should be exercised when administering PAXLOVID to patients with pre-existing liver diseases, liver enzyme abnormalities, or hepatitis .

Because nirmatrelvir is co-administered with ritonavir, there may be a risk of HIV-1 developing resistance to HIV protease inhibitors in individuals with uncontrolled or undiagnosed HIV-1 infection.

Adverse events in the PAXLOVID group (≥1%) that occurred at a greater frequency (≥5 subject difference) than in the placebo group were dysgeusia (6% and

The following adverse reactions have been identified during post-authorization use of PAXLOVID. Because these reactions are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequency or establish a causal relationship to drug exposure.
Immune System Disorders: Anaphylaxis, hypersensitivity reactions
Gastrointestinal Disorders: Abdominal pain, nausea
General Disorders and Administration Site Conditions: Malaise

Required Reporting for Serious Adverse Events and Medication Errors: The prescribing healthcare provider and/or the provider's designee is/are responsible for mandatory reporting of all serious adverse events and medication errors potentially related to PAXLOVID within 7 calendar days from the healthcare provider's awareness of the event.

Submit adverse event and medication error reports to FDA MedWatch using one of the following methods:

In addition, please provide a copy of all FDA MedWatch forms to: www.pfizersafetyreporting.com , or by fax (1-866-635-8337) or phone (1-800-438-1985).

PAXLOVID is a strong inhibitor of CYP3A and may increase plasma concentrations of drugs that are primarily metabolized by CYP3A. Co-administration of PAXLOVID with drugs highly dependent on CYP3A for clearance and for which elevated plasma concentrations are associated with serious and/or life-threatening events is contraindicated. Co-administration with other CYP3A substrates may require a dose adjustment or additional monitoring.

Nirmatrelvir and ritonavir are CYP3A substrates; therefore, drugs that induce CYP3A may decrease nirmatrelvir and ritonavir plasma concentrations and reduce PAXLOVID therapeutic effect.

Pregnancy: There are no available human data on the use of nirmatrelvir during pregnancy to evaluate for a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Published observational studies on ritonavir use in pregnant women have not identified an increase in the risk of major birth defects. Published studies with ritonavir are insufficient to identify a drug-associated risk of miscarriage . There are maternal and fetal risks associated with untreated COVID-19 in pregnancy.

Lactation: There are no available data on the presence of nirmatrelvir in human or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. A transient decrease in body weight was observed in the nursing offspring of rats administered nirmatrelvir. Limited published data reports that ritonavir is present in human milk. There is no information on the effects of ritonavir on the breastfed infant or the effects of the drug on milk production. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for PAXLOVID and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from PAXLOVID or from the underlying maternal condition. Breastfeeding individuals with COVID‑19 should follow practices according to clinical guidelines to avoid exposing the infant to COVID‑19.

Contraception: Use of ritonavir may reduce the efficacy of combined hormonal contraceptives. Advise patients using combined hormonal contraceptives to use an effective alternative contraceptive method or an additional barrier method of contraception.

Pediatrics: PAXLOVID is not authorized for use in pediatric patients younger than 12 years of age or weighing less than 40 kg. The safety and effectiveness of PAXLOVID have not been established in pediatric patients. The authorized adult dosing regimen is expected to result in comparable serum exposures of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg as observed in adults, and adults with similar body weight were included in the trial EPIC-HR.

Systemic exposure of nirmatrelvir increases in renally impaired patients with increase in the severity of renal impairment. No dosage adjustment is needed in patients with mild renal impairment. In patients with moderate renal impairment (eGFR ≥30 to to 150 mg nirmatrelvir and 100 mg ritonavir twice daily for 5 days. Prescriptions should specify the numeric dose of each active ingredient within PAXLOVID. Providers should counsel patients about renal dosing instructions. PAXLOVID is not recommended in patients with severe renal impairment (eGFR

No dosage adjustment of PAXLOVID is needed for patients with either mild (Child-Pugh Class A) or moderate (Child-Pugh Class B) hepatic impairment. No pharmacokinetic or safety data are available regarding the use of nirmatrelvir or ritonavir in subjects with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class C); therefore, PAXLOVID is not recommended for use in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

Please see Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers and Fact Sheet for Patients, Parents, and Caregivers .

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of March 16, 2023. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's efforts to combat COVID-19 and PAXLOVID (including a New Drug Application pending with the FDA and a FDA Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee vote in favor of approval of PAXLOVID for adult patients who are at high risk for progression to severe illness from COVID-19, intention to submit a supplemental New Drug Application to support the FDA approval of PAXLOVID in children at a future date, the anticipated timing of data readouts, regulatory submissions, regulatory approvals or authorizations, and anticipated manufacturing, distribution and supply), involving substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as risks associated with preclinical and clinical data, including the possibility of unfavorable new preclinical, clinical or safety data and further analyses of existing preclinical, clinical or safety data; the ability to produce comparable clinical or other results including efficacy, safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in additional studies or in larger, more diverse populations following commercialization; uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of the results of the EPIC-SR and EPIC-PEP trials; the ability of PAXLOVID to maintain efficacy against emerging virus variants; the risk that serious and unexpected adverse events may occur that have not been previously reported with PAXLOVID use; the risk that preclinical and clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including during the peer review/publication process, in the scientific community generally, and by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from these and any future preclinical and clinical studies; whether and when any drug applications or submissions to request emergency use or conditional marketing authorization for any potential indications for PAXLOVID or any of Pfizer's other products or product candidates may be filed in particular jurisdictions and if obtained, whether or when such emergency use authorization or licenses will expire or terminate; whether and when regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions may approve any applications or submissions for PAXLOVID or any of Pfizer's other products or product candidates that may be pending or filed (including the New Drug Application pending with the FDA), which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether it will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling or marketing, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of PAXLOVID or any of Pfizer's other products or product candidates, including the authorization or approval of products or therapies developed by other companies; the risk that other companies may produce superior or competitive products; risks related to the availability of raw materials to manufacture or test PAXLOVID; manufacturing capabilities or capacity; the risk that we may not be able to maintain manufacturing capacity or access to logistics or supply channels commensurate with global demand, which would negatively impact our ability to supply the estimated numbers of courses of PAXLOVID within the projected time periods; whether and when additional purchase agreements will be reached or existing agreements will be completed or re-negotiated; the risk that demand for any products may be reduced, no longer exist or not meet expectations, which may lead to excess inventory on-hand and/or in the channel or reduced revenues; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com .

______________________________
1 Lewnard JA, McLaughlin JM, Malden D, et al. Effectiveness of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir against hospital admission or death: a cohort study in a large US healthcare system. Lancet ID: https://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(23)00118-4
2 Ganatra S, Dani SS, Ahmad J, et al. Oral Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir in Non-hospitalized Vaccinated Patients with Covid-19 [published online ahead of print, 2022 Aug 20]. Clin Infect Dis. 2022;ciac673. doi:10.1093/cid/ciac673
3 Aggarwal NR, Molina KC, Beaty LE, et al. Real-world use of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir in outpatients with COVID-19 during the era of omicron variants including BA.4 and BA.5 in Colorado, USA: a retrospective cohort study. The Lancet Infectious Diseases 2023. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(23)00011-7 .
4 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID Data Tracker: Daily Update for the United States. Available at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home .
5 Li, H. L., & Cheung, B. M. (2020). The proportion of adult Americans at risk of severe covid-19 illness. Journal of General Internal Medicine, 36(1), 259–261. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11606-020-06325-9
6 To learn more about who may be at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
7 IQVIA National Prescription Audit data through February 24, 2023, containing retail pharmacy, mail order and long-term care channels; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data through February 2023, for non-retail channels. Note: This information is an estimate derived from the use of information under license from the following IQVIA information service: National Prescription Audit, for the period January 1, 2022-Feburary 24, 2023. IQVIA expressly reserves all rights, including rights of copying, distribution and republication.

Pfizer Contacts:

Media Relations
+1 (212) 733-1226
PfizerMediaRelations@pfizer.com

Investor Relations
+1 (212) 733-4848
IR@pfizer.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PfizerPFEPharmaceutical Investing
PFE
The Conversation (0)
Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

  • Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)
  • Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives
  • Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits
  • The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LYRICA (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced today positive top-line results of a Phase 3 study examining the use of LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients one month to less than four years of age.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Oxis Acquires Pharma Company, Appoints New CEO

Oxis International (OTCQB:OXIS) appoints new CEO and Chief Medical Officer as it completes acquisition of  Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals, which will add new management and a class of close-to-market Central Nervous Systems products.
As quoted in the press release:

Oxis has agreed to pay 33 percent of its outstanding shares to GTP to complete the transaction, which is expected to close on or before 90 days as per the agreement.
Dr. Clarence-Smith will become Chief Executive Officer of Oxis as part of the acquisition and will be appointed to the Oxis Board of Directors. Also joining the company’s executive management team as part of the merger will be a Chief Medical Officer (name to be disclosed upon closing), who was formerly Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director, Oncology Clinical R&D of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE).
Anthony J. Cataldo, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Oxis since July 2014, will become Executive Chairman of the company. Steven Weldon will continue as Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to founding GTP, Dr. Clarence-Smith co-founded Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation in Washington D.C. and served as Chairman of the company’s Board from 2008 to 2014. Chase Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Allergan, PLC (AGN) in 2016.
Under the deal, Allergan agreed to pay $125 million upfront along with potential Regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $875 million to the shareholders of Chase.

Keep reading...Show less

ICU Medical Completes the Acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Hospira Infusion Systems business includes IV pumps, solutions, and devices that, when combined with the company’s existing businesses, makes ICU Medical one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies.
“We are pleased that Hospira Infusion Systems is now part of ICU Medical and welcome our new Hospira colleagues to the ICU team. We look forward to working together to continue providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide,” said Vivek Jain, chairman and chief executive officer at ICU Medical.The Hospira Infusion Systems acquisition complements ICU Medical’s existing business to create a company with a complete IV therapy product portfolio from solutions to pumps to non-dedicated infusion sets. In addition, the acquisition gives ICU Medical a significantly enhanced global footprint and platform for continued competitiveness and long-term growth. With an integrated product offering, the company now holds industry-leading positions in key segments and has access to the full US infusion marketplace with a compelling product portfolio.The company plans to announce full FY 2017 guidance on its Q4 Earnings call in late February.Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ”will,” ”expect,” ”believe,” ”could,” ”would,” ”estimate,” ”continue,” ”build,” ”expand” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company’s expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, including our full year 2016 guidance and our acquisition of the Hospira infusion systems business. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company’s products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of continued growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company’s arrangements with its largest customers and the Company’s ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and integration of the Hospira infusion systems business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.ICU Medical Investor Contacts:
Scott Lamb, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-2183
slamb@icumed.com
John Mills, ICR, Inc
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com
Media Contact:
Tom McCall, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-4368
tmccall@icumed.com

Transgene Announces Collaboration with Merck and Pfizer to Evaluate the Combination of TG4001 with Avelumab

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with the science and technology company Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) under which Transgene will sponsor a Phase 1/2 study evaluating the potential of the therapeutic vaccine candidate TG4001 in combination with avelumab, an investigational fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of human papilloma virus- (HPV-) positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), after failure of standard therapy.
Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, commented: “We are
pleased to enter this collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
and Pfizer to evaluate our therapeutic vaccine TG4001 in association
with avelumab. In previous clinical trials, TG4001 has demonstrated
promising activity in terms of HPV viral clearance and was well
tolerated. TG4001 is one of the few drugs targeting HPV-associated
cancers that can be combined with an immune checkpoint blocker such as
avelumab. The preclinical and clinical data that have been generated
with both TG4001 and avelumab individually suggest this combination
could potentially demonstrate a synergistic effect, delivering a step up
in therapy for HPV-positive HNSCC patients.”
The combination of TG4001 and avelumab aims to target two distinct steps
in the immune response to target cancer cells. This is an exclusive
agreement between the parties to study the combination of these two
classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, M.D., Head of the Early Phase Program at
Institut Curie, and a world expert in ENT cancers, will be the Principal
Investigator of the Phase 1/2 study. This trial is expected to begin in
France, with the first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017. It
will seek to recruit patients with recurrent and/or metastatic
virus-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma that have
progressed after definitive local treatment or chemotherapy, and cannot
be treated with surgical resection and/or re-irradiation.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau said: “HPV-induced head and neck cancers
are currently treated with the same regimen as non-HPV-positive HNSCC
tumors. However, their different etiology clearly suggests that
differentiated treatment approaches are needed for HPV-positive
patients. Immunotherapy, and in particular the therapeutic vaccine
TG4001 together with the PD-L1 blocker avelumab, by targeting two
distinct steps in the immune response, could deliver improved efficacy
for patients who have not responded to or have progressed after a first
line of treatment.”
TG4001 is an active immunotherapeutic designed by Transgene to express
the coding sequences of the E6 & E7 tumor-associated antigens of HPV-16
and the cytokine, IL-2. This therapeutic vaccine, which is based on a
non-propagative, attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), has already been
administered to more than 300 patients with high grade cervical
intra-epithelial neoplasia (CIN 2/3). It has demonstrated good safety, a
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 a particularly
appropriate candidate for combinations with other therapies, such as
avelumab.
Avelumab is an investigational, fully human antibody specific for a
protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or programmed death ligand-1.
As a checkpoint inhibitor, avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action that may potentially enable the immune system to find and
attack cancer cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent
tumor cells from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells
such as T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also
thought to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find
and attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In 2014, the science and technology company
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer signed a strategic alliance
to co-develop and co-commercialize avelumab.
Alise Reicin, M.D., Head of Global Clinical Development in the biopharma
business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which in the US and Canada
operates as EMD Serono, commented: “We believe combination regimens
show significant promise in the development of novel and efficacious
immuno-oncology treatments. Through this study, we hope to discover the
potential of avelumab as a combination therapy with TG4001 for patients
fighting this recurring cancer.”
Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Immuno-Oncology, Early Development,
and Translational Oncology at Pfizer, said: “Through this
collaboration, we hope to better understand how therapeutic vaccines may
help support the clinical development program for avelumab as our end
goal is to find the best treatment options for patients.”
About HPV-mediated Head and Neck Cancer
Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a heterogeneous group
of cancers that can affect the oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx. HPV-16
infection is recognized to participate in the development of a
substantial proportion of head and neck cancers and is associated with a
subset of HNSCC, especially those arising from the oropharynx (more than
80%), which are the most frequent, and the larynx (~70%).
The incidence of HPV-16-related head and neck cancer has significantly
increased in recent years. Although there are more than 100 subtypes of
HPV, HPV-16 accounts for 90% of all HPV-related head and neck cancers.
Global spending on head and neck cancer indications amounted to
$1 billion in 2010.
Current treatments include surgical resection with radiotherapy or
chemoradiotherapy. However, better options are needed for advanced and
metastatic HPV+ HNSCC. It is thought that immunotherapy combined with
immune checkpoint inhibitors could provide a promising potential
treatment option that would address this strong medical need.
About TG4001
TG4001 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine based on a
non-propagative, highly attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), which is
engineered to express HPV-16 antigens (E6 & E7) and an adjuvant (IL-2).
It is one of the few therapies targeting HPV+ sub population. TG4001 is
designed to have a two-pronged antiviral approach: to alert the immune
system specifically to HPV-16-infected cells that have started to
undergo precancerous transformation (cells presenting the HPV-16 E6 and
E7 antigens) and to further stimulate the infection-clearing activity of
the immune system through interleukin 2 (IL-2). TG4001 has been
administered to more than 300 patients, demonstrating good safety,
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 an excellent
candidate for combinations with other therapies in solid tumors.
About Avelumab
Avelumab (also known as MSB0010718C) is an investigational, fully human
antibody specific for a protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or
programmed death ligand-1. Avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action which may enable the immune system to find and attack cancer
cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent tumor cells
from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells such as
T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also thought
to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find and
attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In November 2014, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany, and Pfizer announced a strategic alliance to co-develop and
co-commercialize avelumab.
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly
traded French biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and
developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and
infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector
technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or
cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead clinical-stage programs are:
TG4010 for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec for liver cancer. The
Company has several other programs in clinical and pre-clinical
development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has
additional operations in Lyon, as well as a JV in China with Tasly
Group. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the
future development of TG4001. Although the Company believes its
expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The
occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative
outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation,
results and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its
products depends on but is not limited to the following factors:
positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical
results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain
financing and/or partnerships for product development and
commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory
authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could
cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or
achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”)
section of the Document de Référence, which is available on the AMF
website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr).

Why Consider Investing in Pharmaceutical Stocks? (Updated 2023)

Why Consider Investing in Pharmaceutical Stocks? (Updated 2023)

Market participants seeking portfolio diversification may want to consider pharmaceutical stocks.

Despite a reputation for being high risk, pharmaceutical companies can be compelling for long-term investors. With the possibility of patented entry into new areas of treatment, the pharmaceutical industry can present profitable opportunities for those who do their research.

When it comes to investing in public pharma companies, investors should keep a close watch when they reach the clinical trial stage. Clinical trials are often a make-or-break chance for companies and their products — successful results can lead to big gains in the market, but failures or lack of advancement can have the opposite effect.

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce the closing of its brokered private placement offering pursuant to which the Company issued 1,500,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Brokered Offering"). The Brokered Offering was led by Bloom Burton Securities Inc., as lead placement agent and Research Capital Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Astellas Announces Phase 3 China ARCHES Study of XTANDI® Meets Primary Endpoint

XTANDI ® (enzalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly delays time to PSA progression compared to placebo plus ADT

Study enrolled 180 men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in mainland China

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Qualtrics , Seagen Inc. , Provention Bio Inc. , Kimball International, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq - XM)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Invests $43 Billion to Battle Cancer

  • Pfizer to acquire Seagen for $229 per Seagen share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $43 billion
  • Proposed combination enhances Pfizer's position as a leading company in Oncology
  • Seagen's medicines, late-stage development programs and pioneering expertise in Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) strongly complement Pfizer's Oncology portfolio
  • Seagen expected to contribute more than $10 billion in risk-adjusted revenues in 2030
  • Pfizer and Seagen to hold analyst and investor call at 8 a.m. EDT today

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Seagen, a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines, for $229 in cash per Seagen share for a total enterprise value of $43 billion. The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005389/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife Files Amended and Restated Offering Document for Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ) an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document for its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Gold Port: 2023 Gold Exploration

Belararox Limited: Developing Precious and Base Metal Assets to Meet Future Demand

Infinity Stone Announces Camaro Hellcat Spring Work Program in James Bay, QC

CSE Bulletin: Resumption - Torrent Gold Inc.

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

IIROC Trade Resumption - TGLD

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Investing

Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

Resource Investing

Infinity Lithium Interim Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Marquee Resources Interim Financial Report 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Redstone Resources Limited Consolidated Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

×