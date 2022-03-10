Emerging Technology Investing News
Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. investors with over $2 million in losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 - Feb. 2, 2022Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022Visit: Contact An Attorney Now: FB@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895Meta Platforms, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action: The lawsuit ...

Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) investors with over $2 million in losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.

Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 - Feb. 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FB
Contact An Attorney Now: FB@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit focuses on Meta's and senior management's false assurances about the sustainability of the company's user growth, user activity tracking, and ad targeting ability in light of Apple's recently improved iOS privacy features.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of ad targeting that its customers wanted and, as a result, ad revenues were dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation measures were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation measures were failing; and, (4) Meta did not have a plan to properly address the impact of iOS privacy changes.

On Feb. 2, 2022, the true impact of Apple's iOS privacy changes became apparent when the company reported dismal Q4 2021 financial results and gave disappointing guidance for 2022. Defendants blamed the poor results and guidance on headwinds to targeted advertising revenues as a result of Apple's iOS improved privacy features. In addition, Defendants said iOS privacy headwind would negatively impact the company's 2022 revenues by $10 billion.

This news sent the price of Meta shares plummeting 26% on Feb. 3, 2022, wiping out more than $230 billion in shareholder value.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Meta and its management misrepresented the severe negative impacts of iOS privacy changes on the company's business," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Meta Platforms and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Meta Platforms should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FB@hbsslaw.com.

# # #

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116303

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Facebook FB Mobile Investing
FB
dgtl

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

Keep reading... Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STTK, ASTR and FB

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Keep reading... Show less

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. with Losses of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 9, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Meta Platforms, Inc. (fka Facebook, Inc.) ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB). Investors who purchased Meta Scientificsecurities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comFB

The investigation concerns whether Meta and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Keep reading... Show less

Sierra Wireless Launches New Private APN Solution with Robust Security and Accelerated Application Deployment for Managed Connectivity Solutions

Simple, flexible, and robust private APN solution shortens time-to-market for customers by reducing onboarding time

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that it has launched a new global private access point name (APN) solution with simplified staging that provides seamless flexibility and security for customers, accelerating application deployment.

Keep reading... Show less

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors with $2 Million in Losses to Contact the Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) investors with over $2 million in losses to submit your losses now .   A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.

Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 – Feb. 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FB
Contact An Attorney Now:
FB@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Keep reading... Show less

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB ) securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Meta investors have until May 9, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×