GamingInvesting News

Animoca Brands, Riot Games, YGG, Unity Make Up Advisory Board

Fashion League the first free web3 play-and-own game designed to create a mobile fashion empire, today announced that they are partnering with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art, to create animation, characters and NFTs for a new era in fashion-and-own gaming that is launching in beta end of this year and going live in Q1 2023.

The interactive RPG game experience will allow users to build their own virtual brand and become the star of their respective fashion empire by building and expanding their own clothing store and becoming virtual 3D fashion designers with the chance to even become NFT creators.

According to the 2021 Mobile Game Taxonomy Report , female gamers are more likely to play games on mobile as 60% of new players joining are women. In addition, 49% of gamers are women and there is close to a 50/50 split among male and female NFT holders aged 18-35.  Fashion League will strive to provide the next era for fashion and design, serving as a platform for brands to display their products to an avid and loyal consumer base; and reward NFT owners and token holders, creating a virtual commercial hub.

"Fashion League brings co-creation to a whole new level and wraps it in a fun and creative game where everyone can build their own virtual brand and become the owner of their digital assets. This is the perfect way to bring Web3 mass adoption forward. We are very excited that we are doing this together with CAH," said Theresia Le Battistini , CEO and founder of Fashion League.

"The statistics speak for themselves. Women will be a major force in bringing all that Web3 has to offer to life, and Fashion League has zoned in on the perfect audience with a first-to-market experience that we are thrilled to be a part of," said James Zhang , CEO of Concept Art House.

Fashion League will release playable and tradable NFTs launching this fall and ongoing NFT ownership benefits include:

  • Early access to land sales and future minting events
  • Early access to game builds
  • Exclusive in-game features and bonus rewards
  • Passive income with staking, lending out, collecting shop rent from other players and more

An Advisory Board made up of industry leaders in fashion, gaming and crypto will provide strategic counsel to help advance Fashion League's mission to be the preeminent web3 fashion experience – where gamers, fashion enthusiasts and brands mesh to define a metaverse centered around fashion and brand. The Board members are Beryl Li , YGG ; Zanna Rassi , Milk Makeup & E! News ; Charles Tigges , Unity ; Thomas Vu , former Riot Games , and Robby Yung , Animoca Brands .

About Fashion League

Fashion League presents a new era of fashion gaming in the metaverse and brings its users a unique virtual experience. This play-and-earn game simulates a mobile fashion shop where players can build and expand their own clothing store and become virtual 3D fashion designers. Users can design, sell, trade and rent their creations to other players, participate in design competitions and create their own fashion NFTs. Virtual money is earned through the different game modes and can be converted into crypto during conversion events. To learn more, visit https://playfashionleague.io join their Discord and follow Fashion League on Instagram and Twitter.

About Concept Art House

Since 2007, Concept Art House (CAH) has provided art and support for many of the top gaming and entertainment companies in the world. It has shipped over 1,000 games and collectibles with the world's most influential brands. With those deep roots in gaming, including franchises such as ROBLOX and Fortnite, CAH has evolved to focus solely on NFTs and has successfully pivoted to play a major role in the creation of web3 and the metaverse ecosystem. To that end, CAH has created NFTs for Frank Miller's Sin City, UFC, the International Olympics Committee (IOC), the NFL, and Gucci. CAH is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Shanghai and Chengdu . Its partners and investors include Dapper Labs, Gala Games , and Animoca Brands.

Website: www.conceptarthouse.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/conceptarthouse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/conceptarthouse

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Conceptarthouse

Media Contacts

Fashion League: Mary Victoria Moreno, maryvictoria@angle42.co

Concept Art House : Matt Yemma , myemma@peaksstrategies.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-league-partners-with-concept-art-house-to-create-first-web3-female-centric-gaming-experience-caters-to-gen-y-z-gaming-metaverse-adopter-demographic-301603276.html

SOURCE Concept Art House

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DARK TAVERNS' EXPANSIVE WORLD OPENS TODAY WITH 0.05 ETH TAVERN SALE - UNIQUE & HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE DIMENSIONAL SPACES EXPEL EVIL WITH MAGIC

Tavern owners to play critical role in free-to-play, turn-based MMORPG from premier team that created titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, For Honor, Lineage 2, Skull and Bones, Far Cry 6, and The Witcher 3.

- Always Imagine, LLC and Radical Labs today announced the sale of deeds for magic taverns in the forthcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Dark Taverns . A twenty-four-hour pre-mint begins today at 1:00pm ET and will open to the public at the same time tomorrow. Tavern owners will secure a fifty percent discount on all future downloadable content and will be granted a Cast Key unlocking three free items such as wings, mounts and weapons. Sales are limited to ten per wallet. The game is free to play and win, and cannot be won by purchasing items.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's second closed post IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 25, 2022, it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets comprising of ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising of the business of Shift, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with four vendors, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Shift, and distributed to such persons 333,333 common shares in the capital of X1 with a deemed issue price of CAD$0.45 per common share (the "Consideration Shares"). In addition to the Consideration Shares, the Company is paying a cash purchase price to the vendors of US$50,000 cash, of which US$25,000 was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$25,000 payable within 45 days after the closing date. The vendors will also be eligible to receive earn-out payments for 36 months from the closing date as payment of a 7% share of gross revenues Shift earns to a maximum of US$250,000 (the "Earnout"). The Earnout may be paid in cash or common shares at the election of the Company, at a deemed price equal to the fourteen day trading price prior to the payment date or such other price as may be required by the policies of the Exchange .

The Consideration Shares will be subject to subject to a CSE imposed hold period of four months from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Consideration Shares being released six (6) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter. For further information related to the acquisition terms, please the Company's news release dated July 25, 2022.

" We are thrilled to have closed on the Shift acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " Not only has the Shift community grown considerably over the past year, but we believe that Rocket League has tremendous global appeal with fans looking for the content that Shift can offer."

Information Related to ShiftRLE

Las Vegas-based ShiftRLE, led by co-founders Achilleas Fotiou and Jalen Jones, has demonstrated consistent user audience growth since launching in 2020. Shift currently reaches over 8 million impressions during the seasonal period of RLCS, while seeing growth of 14 million impressions during transfer periods where the roster news cycle is most active. With operations in America and Europe, the organization has established an international presence in the Esports industry.

" As Rocket League continues its climb to becoming a household name in the esports and gaming worlds, our team at Shift will remain committed to being a part of it in multiple facets. X1's investment should not only reflect their belief in us, but the potential that Rocket League has as a whole. We're extremely excited to continue building Shift and to fully realize our aspirations of becoming that multimedia company that will stick around for years to come".

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

Shift is an independent news source for Rocket League fans. It first rose to prominence by getting exclusive, behind-the-scenes information on Rocket League roster moves and tryouts before they were public knowledge. Shift plays a key role in ensuring the conversation around Rocket League esports continues beyond the pitch through coverage and insight regarding roster transactions and general esport news, ensuring fans stay engaged even during slower competitive periods.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the the ability of ShiftRLE to integrate into the X1 portfolio as anticipated or at all, the growth of ShiftRLE and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, as well as a failure to achieve the growth anticipated, together with or apart from Shift,, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and ShiftRLE to implement their respective business strategies, including expansion plans,, the continued relevance of ShiftRLE's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed, and the continued relevance of Rocket League. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG ULTRAGEAR NAMED THE OFFICIAL GAMING MONITOR OF RAPTORS UPRISING GAMING CLUB

Toronto's NBA 2K team plays with innovative gaming tech on the virtual court

Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to announce that the LG UltraGear™ monitor (27GP950-B) has been named the official monitor for Raptors Uprising Gaming Club, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. The announcement further extends the longstanding partnership between LG and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) within the esports domain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TOHO INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCE: THE GODZILLA STERN HEADS-UP PINBALL INVITATIONAL

Watch Competitors Navigate Chaos and Destruction Through the Eyes of Godzilla! Only the King of Monsters Will Win!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., Everyone's favorite monster, Godzilla has been demolishing cities for over sixty-eight years. On August 10 tune in to watch eight players destroy each other in an action-packed, single-elimination bracket all in hopes of bringing home a brand-new Godzilla pinball machine!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Americas Cardroom Continues $25 Million OSS Cub3d with Online Super Series

- After catering to low stakes players for the last week, US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is continuing its $25 Million OSS Cub3d with the Online Super Series . The flagship series runs from today through August 21st .

The Online Super Series (OSS) runs from August 8 th to 21 st . This series appeals to all player types from beginner to pro, with small, medium and large buy-ins. The OSS Cub3d then concludes with the high roller focused Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from August 22 nd to 29 th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Veteran Game Developer, Ric Neil, Joins Streamline Studios as Managing Director for New US Development Hub

Ric Neil will oversee partnerships, platform, and product development for Streamline Studios USA

Today, Streamline, a global video game and Metaverse development studio, announced that Ric Neil has joined the company as the Managing Director of Streamline Studios USA . Neil brings his 30-year successful and varied career in video game development with experience at Unity, Amazon, EA, Konami, Glu, Microsoft, and more to the Streamline roster of global production studios.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×