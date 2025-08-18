Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Download the PDF here.

PGO:AU
Pacgold
Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 discovery potential

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Download the PDF here.

Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC August 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company"), is a Canadian mining company focused on developing its portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada and Peru, announces strategic leadership changes which will be effective August 31, 2025, alongside an update on its advancing growth strategy.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it has engaged WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), operated by Suzette Ramcharan to provide investor relations and corporate communications services (the " Services ").

WIN (an Ontario -based company) specializes in investor relations services and will develop and implement an investor relations strategy for 1911 Gold to support the Company's goals and objectives, targeting a broader and more diversified investor base. The engagement is for an initial period of six months and bears an aggregate fee of $48,000 , to be paid in installments of $6,000 per month for the first three months and $10,000 per month for the following three months. For the first three months, Ms. Ramcharan will spend approximately 20 hours per week providing the Services to the Company, and approximately 40 hours per week thereafter. WIN is also entitled to reimbursement by the Company for its expenses and to an additional fee of $3,000 for each in-person industry event or conference attended by Ms. Ramcharan, at the election of the Company, on behalf of the Company. The Services will commence, and the first monthly payment will be made upon receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Services.

WIN's engagement as an investor relations and corporate communications services provider may be renewed upon completion of the initial six-month term, following which WIN will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 for approximately 40 hours per week dedicated to providing the Services. All fees and expenses will be paid from the working capital of the Company. WIN and Ms. Ramcharan are arm's-length parties to the Company. Neither WIN nor Ms. Ramcharan have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario . It intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation and all local stakeholders in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the expected term of the Services to be provided, the total compensation expected to be paid for the Services, the results to the Company and its shareholders of the Services, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals for the Services, the results of any exploration or other work on the Company's properties, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/15/c3783.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / August 14, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its 100%-owned Quebec properties, all located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Urban-Barry area. The Company has mobilized a diamond drill to commence drilling at its Mosseau property, initiated a property-wide till sampling program at its Urban-Barry project, and completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the LaBelle property and recently acquired claims southeast of Mosseau .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for July 2025.

July 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces the commencement of its diamond drilling program for the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. Sranan's drilling on the Randy trend is based on the positive drill results by Iamgold in 2012, small-scale mining by local community members, geologic and Lidar interpretation, and the results reported in recent news releases on high-grade grab samples from new shafts at Randy's Pit (76.6 grams per tonne (gt) and 23.7 gt gold - see news release dated July 31, 2025) and trench channel samples of 5 metres of 36.7 gt gold (see news release dated August 7, 2025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, August 13, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 7, 2025, it has closed the acquisition of a royalty on 90% of the cash equivalent of silver produced each quarter from the past producing Scotia Mine (the "Silver Royalty" ) with EDM Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) ( "EDM" ). The Silver Royalty provides for minimum of the cash equivalent of 7,000 ounces per year for 10 years starting at commercial production on the Scotia Mine. SCRi paid $250,000 in cash at closing and issued 60,000 units (" Units ") to EDM per Unit at a deemed value of C$10.00, with each Unit consisting of a common share in the capital of SCRi (" Common Share ") and one warrant exercisable into an additional Common Share at a price of C$13.00 for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. SCRi must pay EDM an additional C$250,000 cash payment following the date hereof as deferred consideration for the Silver Royalty.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

×