Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") is pleased to announce that, on September 1, 2022, KWG Resources Inc. (" KWG "), an exploration stage mining company headquartered in Ontario, issued the following securities to Fancamp: (a) a secured convertible promissory note of KWG (the " Secured Convertible Promissory Note ") in the aggregate principal amount of C$34,500,000 (the " Principal Amount "), convertible into multiple voting shares in the capital of KWG (" MVS "); and (b) warrants (the " Warrants ") to purchase MVS. The Secured Convertible Promissory Note and the Warrants were issued by KWG to Fancamp as partial consideration for the acquisition by KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) mining claims located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario.

Immediately prior to the issuance of the Secured Convertible Promissory Note and the Warrants, Fancamp beneficially owned or controlled no MVS and 4,564,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of KWG (" SVS ", and together with the MVS, the " Shares "), or 45,640 MVS (assuming the conversion of the 4,564,000 SVS into MVS at the current conversion rate) (the " Existing Shares "), representing approximately 0.80% of the issued and outstanding MVS (approximately 0.27% of the issued and outstanding Shares, assuming the conversion of all issued and outstanding SVS into MVS at the current conversion rate).

Immediately following the issuance of the Secured Convertible Promissory Note and the Warrants, Fancamp beneficially owns or controls the Existing Shares and securities of KWG which are convertible or exercisable into: (a) 8,088,908 MVS, assuming the conversion in full of the Principal Amount on the basis of a base conversion price of C$4.2651 and subject to adjustment (if any) as contemplated in the Secured Convertible Promissory Note; and (b) 4,044,453 MVS, assuming the exercise in full of the Warrants, collectively representing, in the aggregate, approximately 68.27% of the issued and outstanding MVS (approximately 41.83% of the issued and outstanding Shares, assuming the conversion of all issued and outstanding SVS into MVS at the current conversion rate).

Fancamp may acquire further Shares or dispose of its holdings of MVS or SVS, as the case may be, as investment conditions warrant.

The Shares of KWG are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbols "KWG" and "KWG.A". KWG's head office is located at 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 240, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3L5. Fancamp's head office is located at 7290 Gray Avenue, Burnaby, British Columbia, V5J 3Z2. Fancamp is incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. For further information and/or a copy of the related early warning report to be filed, please contact Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations, at +1 (604) 434-8829 or tasfour@fancamp.ca .

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fancamp believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the trading in securities of KWG. This forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond their ability to control or predict and which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Fancamp disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Fancamp believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on this forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Closing of the Sale of Fancamp's Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Closing of the Sale of Fancamp's Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) and KWG Resources Inc. (" KWG ") (CSE: KWG, KWG.A; FSE: KW61) are pleased to announce that, further to their joint press releases dated July 21, 2022 and August 10, 2022, they have closed the sale (the " Transaction ") by Fancamp to KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) "legacy" mining claims (the " Mining Claims ") that cover approximately four (4) square kilometers, overlying the axis of the Ring of Fire intrusion, host to all the known chromite deposits located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario.

The consideration paid by KWG to Fancamp for the purchase of the Mining Claims and the one-time payment by Fancamp to KWG of C$1,500,000 consisted of: (a) the issuance by KWG to Fancamp of a secured convertible promissory note in the principal amount of C$34.5 million; (b) the issuance by KWG to Fancamp of warrants to purchase a total of 4,044,453 multiple voting shares of KWG; and (c) the grant by KWG to Fancamp of a 2.0% net smelter return royalty (one-quarter of which may be purchased by KWG at any time for C$5 million and the next one-quarter of which is subject to a right of first refusal in favour of KWG) on any direct or indirect interest in the Mining Claims held by KWG on and after the closing date.

KWG Purchase from Fancamp to Proceed to Closing as Bold Ventures Waives Right of First Refusal

KWG Purchase from Fancamp to Proceed to Closing as Bold Ventures Waives Right of First Refusal

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) and KWG Resources Inc. (" KWG ") (CSE: KWG, KWG.A; FSE: KW6) are pleased to announce that Bold Ventures Inc. (" Bold ") (TSXV: BOL) has delivered a signed waiver in respect of its right of first refusal to acquire Fancamp interests in the four Koper Lake-McFaulds mining claims that contain the Black Horse chromite discovery, which KWG has offered to acquire from Fancamp as previously announced (the " Proposed Transaction "). The receipt of Bold's waiver will enable Fancamp and KWG to proceed with the Proposed Transaction, which is currently scheduled for closing on or prior to August 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including any regulatory approvals or filings. For more details on the Proposed Transaction, please refer to the joint news release of Fancamp and KWG dated July 21, 2022.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Binding Agreement for the Sale of Fancamp's Beneficial Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Binding Agreement for the Sale of Fancamp's Beneficial Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC) ("Fancamp") and KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW61) ("KWG") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding agreement dated July 20, 2022 with respect to a proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") involving the sale by Fancamp to KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) mining claims (the "Mining Claims") located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario.

The consideration payable by KWG to Fancamp for the purchase of the Mining Claims and the Fancamp Closing Payment (as defined below) will consist of: (a) the issuance by KWG to Fancamp (or otherwise as Fancamp may direct to be held in trust for Fancamp) of a secured convertible promissory note (the "Secured Convertible Promissory Note") in the principal amount of C$34.5 million (the "Principal Amount"), having the principal terms set out below; (b) the issuance by KWG to Fancamp of such number of warrants (the "Consideration Warrants") to purchase multiple voting shares of KWG ("MVS") equal to one-half (1/2) of the Principal Amount divided by the ten (10) day volume-weighted average trading price of the MVS and the subordinate voting shares of KWG ending on the trading day immediately prior to the date of the binding agreement (such volume-weighted average trading price, the "Base Conversion Price"); and (c) the grant by KWG to Fancamp of a 2.0% net smelter return royalty (one-quarter of which may be purchased by KWG at any time for C$5 million and the next one-quarter of which will be subject to a right of first refusal in favour of KWG) on any direct or indirect interest in the Mining Claims held by KWG on and after the closing date (the "Royalty").

Top 5 Chromium-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Top 5 Chromium-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Chromium is a hard, brittle gray metal with both a high melting point and corrosion resistance.

Those characteristics make it a key element in stainless steel production. In fact, chromium producers sell about 60 percent of their output to the steel industry.

The steel industry consumes chromium somewhat indirectly in that stainless steel production requires ferrochrome, an alloy of chromium and iron that contains 50 to 70 percent chromium by weight. Essentially, chromium is used to produce ferrochrome, which is then used to make steel.

How to Invest in Chromium

How to Invest in Chromium

Chromium is a tough, gray material that has a high resistance to heat, corrosion and decomposition.

It is one of the more durable metals available, and is an integral component in stainless steel, which is used in infrastructure and machinery and supports construction activity around the world.

Although it's not as well known as some metals, chromium can be a compelling investment opportunity. To help those interested in the space, we’ve put together a brief guide on chromium supply and demand dynamics. Read on to learn more about how to start investing in this industrial metal.

KWG Resources Inc.

KWG Resources Inc.

KWG Resources Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of base and precious metals and in the development of a transportation link to access the areas where these are located. It also has interests in technology relating to the production of chromium iron alloys. The company is focused on the development of chromite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario, Canada. Its properties include Black Horse, Big Daddy claims, Koper Lake, and McFaulds Lake.

Chromium Investing

Hurricane Forces Elementis to Temporarily Halt Chromium Plant

English chromium producer Elementis (LSE:ELM) has temporarily shut down its Castle Hayne plant due to ongoing clean-up efforts and after effects of Hurricane Florence.

The Castle Hayne plant is located in North Carolina, which saw widespread flooding when Hurricane Florence made landfall earlier this month.

JSE:BAU

Chrome Miner Bauba Optimistic for Year Ahead

Despite chrome prices remaining relatively flat, African miner Bauba Platinum (JSE:BAU) remains optimistic that a potential demand increase may be on the horizon for 2019.

Bauba’s hopeful forecast is the result of a planned underground production ramp-up at the company’s Moeijelijk mine and the commissioning of a new wash plant.

JSE:BAU

Bauba Platinum Signs Chromite Offtake Agreement

South African platinum miner Bauba Platinum (JSE:BAU) has formally signed a chromite ore commodity purchase contract with two private South African companies.

The deal gives Gerald Metals and Pelagic Resources proprietary access to chrome ore for the run of mine. Bauba’s chromite is 40 percent Cr2O3 and produced at the company’s Moeijelijk mine.

