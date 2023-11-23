Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Siren Intersects Significant Mineralisation at Bonanza East

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

VVC Resources

VVC:CA

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Atikokan, Ontario dated June 9, 2023

Falcon has successfully met all cash, share, and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option period for the project. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments. The Company has renegotiated the annual pre-production payments from $10,000 yearly to $5,000 yearly.

The Company previously announced on February 2, 2022, and April 6, 2022, the planning and expansion of phase 3 drilling to commence. However, due to increased water levels in rivers the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry issued a flood warning late May, rising water levels blocked access to the project. Falcon is planning to return to the Central Canada project to complete its previously planned phase 3 program drill program in 2024. Due to the weather and drill crew availability delays the company focused resources on its Newfoundland property portfolio during 2023.

Phase III drilling will be up to 2,000 meters (m) at the historic Central Canada Mine Project in the Atikokan mining camp in northwestern Ontario. To date, Falcon has completed 17 diamond drill holes totaling 2942.5m since 2020. A portion of the Phase III drilling will include 3 holes totaling approximately 1,000m targeting the J.J Walshe Zone (Central Canada Mine Trend) (Figure 1) at vertical depths between 200 and 300m. This will potentially extend the gold bearing zones beyond the current drilled depth of 160m.

Figure 1.Falcon Gold's Central Canada property with gold-bearing zones discovered to date.

Fifteen drill holes of Falcon's 2020 programs intersected the J.J. Walshe Zone, and parallel mineralization within the Central Canada Mine tren. Highlights include 10.1 g/t Au over 3.0 m starting at 67.0m and 18.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m (with visible gold) from 104 in CC20-01; 3.1 g/t Au over 2.5 m from 33 m in CC20-02; 0.6 g/t Au over 10 m from 93.0 m and 7.2 g/t Au over 1 m from 114.0 m in CC20-07; 2.8 g/t Au over 7.5 m from 158.1 m in CC20-09; 0.9 g/t Au over 6.8 m from 44.1 m in CC20-14; 1.35 g/t Au over 4.1 m starting at 59.5 m downhole in CC20-15; 0.5 g/t Au over 12.4 m from 9.8 m in CC20-17 and 1.57 g/t Au over 14.8 m starting at 89.6 m downhole in CC20-12. This interval contained visible gold which assayed 20.50 g/t Au over 30 cm. Hole CC20-12 also contained 10.8 g/t Au over 30 cm starting at 112.4 m downhole.

Karim Rayani, Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Historical drilling to date has been shallow at the Central Canada Mine Trend (CCMT). Falcon's drilling to date has also been shallow confirming grades and widths and controls to gold mineralization. Falcon has been successful in intersecting 4 parallel zones along the CCMT and we feel it prudent to test these zones at greater depths below the old workings. We are also pleased to be expanding the drill program to the Monte Zone and the No. 2 Vein where our 2021 mapping and prospecting program confirmed gold-bearing structures and lithologies that have yet to be drilled."

The Central Canada Mine Trend has now been traced for 275 m in strike length and to a depth of 160 m (Hole CC20-09). The J.J. Walshe zone is open at depth along strike with potential for parallel mineralized zones. The planned program will add understanding to the structural controls on mineralization in addition to exploring for a down dip extension of the mineralization.

The remaining 1,000 m of drilling will be focused on the Monte Zone and the No. 2 Vein.

The newly documented Monte Zone is located approximately 1 km east-northeast of the J.J. Walshe shaft. Sampling in the summer of 2021 returned grab samples between 0.09 g/t Au to 3.63 g/t Au. Mineralization occurs within a sericite-ankerite-chlorite volcanic schist altered felsic volcanic schist with thin millimetre scale quartz veins and disseminated pyrite. The shear zone is exposed in several places by historic trenches.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds multiple additional projects: The Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in Antofagasta Chile; The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; the Great Burnt, Gander North/South, Valentine Gold South, Victoria West, and Golden Brook acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland; and most recently Battery Metals projects in Ontario and Quebec, The Timmins West and Outarde Property.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-1036
Email: k@r7.capital

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Falcon Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/809613/falcon-plans-to-return-for-phase-3-drilling-at-central-canada-renegotiates-pre-production--net-smelter-royalty-payments

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon GoldFG:CCTSXV:FGBase Metals Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property, and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold
  • Nickel-Chromium anomaly
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Gun Flap Hill project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The program was developed to investigate the gold potential of the property through initial prospecting along predefined traverses over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Falcon. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the northwestern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 57 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Sample collection included chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Assay results identified anomalous gold (>5ppb) in three locations in association with quartz vein within granite host. The exploration program further identified multiple anomalous critical and rare metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that they have applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023). The portable drill permit application provides the opportunity to enhance the preliminary reconnaissance prospecting project completed in late spring and early summer, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Though bedrock exposure in the area is limited, initial reconnaissance prospecting has resulted in the discovery of a new and previously unrecognized swarm of pegmatite and aplite dykes, and assay results from the sampling project are anticipated by early August. The diamond drill permit application includes 6 drill pad locations with 1,000 meters of drilling planned for 12 drill holes. The inaugural drill program will test for potential lithium, tantalum, and cesium-bearing pegmatites along the Kraken-Hydra trend. The Hope Brook Property covers a key central portion of the structural corridor along which the Kraken and Killick pegmatite dykes, Li-Ta soil anomalies, and Hydra Cesium Pegmatite Dyke have all been reported by Sokoman (see Sokoman's news release March 28, 2023). Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "An extreme fire season in Nfld last summer coupled with helicopter availability shortages meant delaying our inaugural exploration campaign until the spring of this year, and we took advantage of this current program to conduct regional scale prospecting and soil sampling efforts and eagerly await results from the assay lab. We have always been keen on our Lithium prospect, which we staked prior to the Lithium and Cesium discoveries by Sokoman and where our desktop studies showed high potential for the continuation of trends onto our ground. To have found a new swarm of pegmatite dykes is extremely encouraging and we are now gearing up for detailed soil sampling and portable drill testing to further define anomalous areas in advance of our inaugural diamond drilling campaign

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T), (OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (FRA:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that Falcon Gold has applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted by Marvel's JV Partner, Falcon Gold, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors, Aaron holds a Civil Mining Engineering degree with diplomas in Mine Ventilation and Geomechanics from the University of Chile

Mr. Kemp holds an impressive track record in the mining sector, particularly in Latin American jurisdictions. His expertise spans various aspects of mine engineering roles, including project management, resource estimation, environmental sustainability, operational optimization, and mine development. Mr. Kemp has earned recognition for his contributions and achievements. He holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and is a member of several industry associations dedicated to promoting best practices and sustainable mining.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has oversubscribed its non-brokered private placement announced on October 28th, 2022., by issuing a total of 9,246,154 flow-through units and 1,734,090 non flow-through units for total proceeds of $ 1,392,749.92

Each flow-through unit priced at 13 cents consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of 25 cents for a period of 24 month following the closing date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Issues Correction

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty") reports that in a Crux Investor interview dated September 19, 2023, Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen discussed the level of engineering conducted over the past two decades on the Pebble Project and may have left the impression that the level of study is at a higher level than that currently defined by its September 18, 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report. These statements about the Pebble project may be potentially misleading. Northern Dynasty re-affirms that the September 18, 2023 report properly reflects the level of study and retracts the pertinent statements made in the September 19, 2023 interview. Investors should not rely upon these statements. Further, the September 18, 2023 Technical Report includes the use of inferred mineral resources that are considered too geologically speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Mobilizes a Diamond Drill to the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Mineral Mobilizes a Diamond Drill to the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario November 20, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that mobilization has begun in preparation for a November 27 th start of a 2,000 meter drill program on the Kidd2Carnegie Project near Timmins, Ontario. As a result of the mild Fall and continuing wet conditions, it was decided to use helicopter support in placing and moving the drill. As freeze-up progresses the program will shift to a ground supported program from a helicopter supported drill program. This move will save money and allow for more meters of drilling to be completed.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - November 17, 2023 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that further to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2023, announcing the engagement TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") which Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on September 28, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces CEO Transition

World Copper Announces CEO Transition

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that Nolan Peterson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. Mr. Peterson resigned to pursue other opportunities and the board of directors and management of the Company wish him well in his future endeavours.

The Company has appointed Hendrik van Alphen, current Chairman of the Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President until a permanent candidate is identified.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that its exploration crew has recently completed prospecting and sampling work at the Burchell Copper and Gold Project. The basis for this work was established by a review of the historical work found within and around the Burchell claim group. The program was carried out through the month of September.

The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey carried out over the Burchell property both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. The VTEM survey which only covers the west side of the property, contains greater detail with a clearer signal, greater depth penetration and closer line spacing than the "regional" survey with the Aerodat system. The Aerodat survey covers the claims at wider line spacing and consequently, provides less detailed information. (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2023 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

  1. Electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten , Donald Shumka , Michael Steinmann , Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
  2. Appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  3. Approving Lumina's new omnibus equity compensation plan.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

AGM 2023 Investor Presentation

AGM Presentation

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Related News

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

Resource Investing

AGM 2023 Investor Presentation

Gold Investing

AGM Presentation

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Arbitration Update

Gold Investing

Significant 107% Increase of Mineral Resource Ounces at Laverton Project

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

×