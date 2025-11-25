FALCON GOLD ESTABLISHES NEW GOLD CAMP IN CENTRAL NEWFOUNDLAND AND ENGAGES GEOXPLORE SURVEYS INC - FOR AGGRESSIVE PHASE 1 EXPLORATION

FG: TSXV
3FA: FRA

Falcon Gold advances Phase 1 exploration on 17,225-hectare Valentine Lake Fault land package.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG,OTC:FGLDF) (FSE: 3FA) (OTC-Pinks: FGLDF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GeoXplore Surveys Inc., of Bathurst, New Brunswick, to lead Phase 1 exploration across its newly consolidated 17,225-hectare (689-claim) land package in central Newfoundland.

This acquisition positions Falcon at the core of Newfoundland's newest emerging gold camp, strategically located along the Valentine Lake Fault System, one of the province's most productive and proven gold-bearing structural trends.

"This land package gives Falcon control over one of the most overlooked segments of the Valentine Lake structural trend," said Karim Rayani, CEO. "We are moving aggressively to define targets and establish this area as Newfoundland's newest emerging gold camp."

Strategic Importance of the New Land Position

Falcon's New Land Claims at Stoney Lake located in Central Newfoundland (CNW Group/Falcon Gold Corp.)

Falcon's district-scale land package bridges two active exploration fronts:

  • Sokoman Minerals' Crippleback Lake Trend to the west
  • Benton Resources' Stony Lake Caldera Corridor to the east

The corridor lies directly along the Valentine Lake Fault System, the structural engine responsible for the Valentine Gold Mine, operated by Equinox Gold — Newfoundland's largest gold mine and one of Canada's most significant new gold producers.

Valentine Lake Fault System highlights:

  • Crustal-scale deformation and fluid pathways conducive to gold mineralization
  • Proven continuity across +200 km strike length
  • High-grade gold systems along the same structural corridor that hosts the Valentine Gold Mine operated by Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX) with 2.7 Moz in reserves and 1.3 Moz measured and indicated (https://www.equinoxgold.com/our-mines/valentine/)

Falcon's land package captures a largely underexplored section of this proven gold-bearing trend, offering highly leveraged discovery potential.

Phase 1 Exploration Program — Led by GeoXplore Surveys Inc.

GeoXplore will immediately mobilize for a high-velocity, discovery-focused program, including:

  1. Regional scale till geochemistry
  2. Prospecting and detailed geological mapping
  3. High-resolution magnetic reinterpretation and 3D structural modelling
  4. IP-Resistivity surveying across priority targets
  5. Trenching across target areas

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Kilbourne is Independent of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). Ref: https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/exploration/exploration-projects/Hammond-Reef/default.aspx The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ. The neighboring properties results do not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed

The Company holds multiple additional projects: a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario;  Spitfire-Sunny Boy, claims in B.C.; Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland, and most recently battery metals projects, Timmins West Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property Ontario, Outarde Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, and the Nickel North property in Quebec.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Falcon GoldFG:CCTSXV:FGBase Metals Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

