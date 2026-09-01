Falcon Energy Materials plc Appoints Yann Vincent as a Non-Executive Director

(TheNewswire)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates TheNewswire - September 1, 2026 Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSX-V: FLCN) (OTCQB: FLCNF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Yann Vincent as a non-executive director.
Mr. Vincent is a distinguished French executive with over four decades of leadership in the European automotive and green energy sectors. An alumnus of École Centrale de Paris and INSEAD, he established his industrial expertise during a 27-year tenure at Groupe Renault, where he served in key roles including Global Quality Director and Director of Renault in Russia. He later joined Alstom Transport as Director of Operational Performance before transitioning to Groupe PSA, now part of Stellantis, as Executive Vice President of Industrial and Logistics, overseeing global manufacturing for major brands including Peugeot and Citroën.
From 2020 to 2026, Vincent served as the founding Chief Executive Officer of Automotive Cells Company ("ACC"), a high-tech battery joint venture backed by Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft, and Mercedes-Benz. As CEO, he spearheaded the establishment of the European "Airbus of batteries," scaling the organization from its inception to more than 1,600 employees. His leadership was instrumental in driving the strategic construction and rollout of ACC's major European battery gigafactories.
"I am incredibly excited to join Falcon Energy Materials as a non-executive director. Having spent my career optimizing industrial performance and scaling battery manufacturing ecosystems, I view Falcon's anode material strategy, which straddles the East and the West, as a vital solution for the global EV supply chain," stated Yann Vincent. "I look forward to working with the board to de-risk and accelerate the delivery of our low-cost, ESG-compliant anode processing operations in Morocco.," Mr. Vincent added.
About Falcon
Falcon Energy Materials (TSX-V: FLCN, OTCQB: FLCNF) is aiming to be the premier provider of natural Coated Spheronized Purified Graphite ("CSPG"), a critical component for energy storage solutions. As a dedicated chemical refiner of natural graphite concentrate, Falcon is working diligently towards the development of a state-of-the-art 25 ktpa CSPG production facility in Morocco.
Strategically partnered with leading Chinese technology firms and Tier One Moroccan partners, Falcon benefits from advanced technological expertise, access to high-quality raw materials and chemicals, and a prime geographical location, factors that will enable it to deliver consistent, high-quality supply to global markets.
With a clear focus on sustainable growth and innovation, Falcon aims to become the go-to producer of natural CSPG, supporting widespread adoption in energy storage and other emerging industries.
For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net.
Contact:
Matthieu Bos Matt Johnston
President & CEO IR Advisor
Email: m.bos@falconem.net Email: m.johnston@falconem.net
Telephone: +971 2307 4013
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.
All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose", "expect", "future", "believe", "advancement", "subject to", "once completed", "position", "directed", "continued", "working", "towards", "development", "enable", "aims" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "will", "would" or "might". In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to (i) Falcon's anode material strategy, being a vital solution for the global EV supply chain; t (ii) Falcon's board ability to de-risk and accelerate the delivery of an anode processing operations in Morocco and that such facility will be low-cost and ESG-compliant; (iii) the Company's aim to become the premier provider of natural CSPG; (iv) Falcon continued ability towards the development of a state-of-the-art 25 ktpa CSPG production facility in Morocco; and (v) factors that will enable the Company to deliver consistent, high-quality supply to global markets, including access to high-quality raw materials and chemicals, its strategic partnerships and geographical location..
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, that: (i) the CSPG pilot plant (the "Pilot Plant") will be commissioned and operated substantially as planned and will perform in accordance with management's expectations; (ii) the Pilot Plant will successfully produce qualification-scale CSPG samples suitable for evaluation by prospective customers and generate the operating data, workforce training and process design criteria necessary to support and optimize the engineering, design and development of the proposed anode processing operations in Morocco; (iii) the training programs, operating procedures and operational knowledge developed through the Pilot Plant will be effectively transferable to future commercial-scale operations and contribute to an efficient ramp-up of such operations; (iv) the Company will continue to have access to high-quality raw materials, chemicals, utilities, equipment, infrastructure and skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms; (v) the Company will maintain and benefit from its strategic partnerships and its geographical location in a manner that supports the reliable production and supply of high-quality CSPG to global markets; (vi) customer demand for the Company's CSPG will develop as anticipated and qualification efforts with prospective customers will be successful; (vii) the Company will be able to obtain all necessary financing, permits, approvals and authorizations required to advance the proposed commercial-scale CSPG plant on anticipated timelines; (viii) the Company will be able to retain membership in its board of directors with necessary skills and experience assist the Company in reaching its goals; and (ix) general business, economic, market, regulatory and operating conditions will remain consistent with the Company's current expectations.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits and mine plans for the Company's mining operations; (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets including permitting, development, operations and production from the Company's operations being consistent with expectations and projections; (vi) fluctuations in commodity prices, finding offtake takers and potential clients or enforcing such agreements against same, (vii) prices for diesel, process reagents, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (viii) production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; (ix) the accuracy of the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company; (x) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations; (xi) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company whether due to artisanal miners, access to water, extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (xii) asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Company's current expectations; (xiii) risks associated to the accuracy of projections provided in a preliminary economic assessment titled, "TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE NATURAL GRAPHITE ACTIVE ANODE INTEGRATED GLOBAL STRATEGY PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT, dated effective August 21, 2024, which was filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, that are preliminary in nature and which include significant of uncertainties; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated from time to time in the Company's interim management's discussion and analysis for its quarterly financial periods, each of which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company qualifies all its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
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