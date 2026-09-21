Falcon Energy Materials PLC Announces Upsize Of Private Placement To C$34.24 Million

(TheNewswire)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September 21, 2026 - TheNewswire Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSX-V: FLCN) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, it is increasing the size of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") from 30,000,000 units of Falcon (the "Units") to 34,240,000 Units at a price of C$1.00 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$34,240,000.
Each Unit will be comprised of one ordinary share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of a non-transferable share purchase warrant (each full share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant grants the holder the right to purchase, for a period of 24 months from the date of closing, one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$1.29 per Warrant Share.
The Private Placement will be subject to standard regulatory approvals and conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No commissions will be payable in connection with the Private Placement.
The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to finance (i) the previously announced potential acquisition of a strategic minority interest in an existing, arm's-length anode material producer in China, on the basis of a term sheet entered into between the parties on August 6, 2026 (the "Potential Acquisition"); (ii) the Company's growth plan in Morocco and internationally; and (iii) general working capital requirements.
The Company anticipates that insiders of the Company will participate in the Private Placement. The extent of insider participation has not been determined at this time. Any insider participation will be disclosed in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.
Closing of the Private Placement is expected on or about September 23, 2026, or such other day as the Company may choose and remains subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.
Neither the Units, the Shares, the Warrants, nor the Warrant Shares have been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Falcon
Falcon Energy Materials (TSX-V: FLCN, OTCQB: FLCNF) is aiming to be the premier provider of natural Coated Spheronized Purified Graphite, a critical component for energy storage solutions. As a dedicated chemical refiner of natural graphite concentrate, Falcon is working diligently towards the development of a state-of-the-art 25 ktpa CSPG production facility in Morocco.
Strategically partnered with leading Chinese technology firms and Tier One Moroccan partners, Falcon benefits from advanced technological expertise, access to high-quality raw materials and chemicals, and a prime geographical location—factors that will enable it to deliver consistent, high-quality supply to global markets.
With a clear focus on sustainable growth and innovation, Falcon aims to become the go-to producer of natural CSPG, supporting widespread adoption in energy storage and other emerging industries.
For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net.
Contact:
Matthieu Bos Matt Johnston
President & CEO IR Advisor
Email: m.bos@falconem.net Email: m.johnston@falconem.net
Telephone: +971 2307 4013
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.
All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential", "vision", "affirm", "advance", "ensure", "expect", "deliver", "anticipate", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "will", "would" or "might" occur or arise. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to a Private Placement and a Potential Acquisition, including the completion thereof and/or proceeds therefrom, the approval from the TSXV for the Private Placement, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement and the advancing of the development of the Company's project in Morocco and support from shareholders of the Company, including insiders, for such development.
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete either or both of the Private Placement or the Potential Acquisition on the proposed terms or at all, the Company's ability to satisfy all the respective closing conditions for the Private Placement and/or the Potential Acquisition, the absence of market conditions that could adversely impact the Private Placement and/or the Potential Acquisition and the absence of material adverse changes in the Company's industry or the global economy including interest rates, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and commodity market volatility.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits and mine plans for the Company's mining operations; (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets including permitting, development, operations and production from the Company's operations being consistent with expectations and projections; (vi) fluctuations in commodity prices, finding offtake takers and potential clients or enforcing such agreements against same; (vii) prices for diesel, process reagents, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (viii) production and cost of sales forecasts meeting expectations; (ix) the accuracy of the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company; (x) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations; (xi) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company whether due to artisanal miners, access to water, extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (xii) asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Company's current expectations; (xiii) risks associated with the accuracy of projections provided in a preliminary economic study which are preliminary in nature and which include significant uncertainties; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties described or referred to in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated from time to time in the Company's interim management's discussion and analysis for its quarterly financial periods, each of which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is given as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
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