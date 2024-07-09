Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the "Corporation" ) invites the citizens of Rouyn-Noranda to an immersive public workshop where they will be able to meet acoustic and vibration experts, experience sound and vibration simulations, share their concerns and participate in the discussion on issues related to the sound and vibratory climate.

This workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 17 th , from 6 p.m. at the Centre des Congrès de Rouyn-Noranda . In addition to the simulation stations, a presentation, followed by a question period, led by acoustics experts will begin at 7 p.m. The activity will be a unique opportunity to learn more about the sound and vibration phenomena that surround us.

Martin Duclos, Manager, Environment and Community Relations, said: " The concerns expressed by the neighborhood surrounding the project regarding sounds and vibrations are legitimate. We recognize that there may be a specific cohabitation challenge during the construction period and that we wish to address it with them ."

As a reminder, Falco's entire team is available to answer the population's questions, whether concerning Falco's Horne 5 project or the imminent holding of a public hearing by the "Bureau des audiences publiques en environnement" (BAPE).

In this regard, Falco welcomes the organization of a planning workshop, which was held on July 7 th in Rouyn-Noranda under the theme: How to fully participate in the BAPE of Falco's Horne 5 project. This activity, initiated by the "Conseil régional de l'environnement de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue" (CREAT), whose main mandate is to ensure consultation between all stakeholders in Abitibi-Témiscamingue around environmental issues, and Mining Watch Canada, the "Coalition Québec meilleur mine" and the "Comité citoyen de protection de l'Esker", is an additional tool that helps to promote full citizen participation in the BAPE.

Falco encourages citizens and organizations to actively participate in the upcoming BAPE process, either by asking questions or sharing their opinions through briefs and comments on the project. The Corporation is convinced that significant citizen participation in this democratic process is essential since a substantive discussion must take place on the challenges specific to the socio-environmental and economic context of Rouyn-Noranda.

Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, declared: " We hope that people will participate in large numbers in the upcoming BAPE by asking their questions and submitting briefs. Their commitment is important to us and fits with our vision of building a mine with the community and serving the community. We have a role to play in the future of Rouyn-Noranda and we intend to be a catalyst for positive change. "

We invite the population to come and meet our team at Espace Falco, located at 157, avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falco ResourcesFPC:CCTSXV:FPCBase Metals Investing
FPC:CC
Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Resignation of Board Member

Falco Announces Resignation of Board Member

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the " Corporation" ) announced today that Mr. Claude Dufresne has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dufresne for his contribution over the past few years and wish him well in his future endeavors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX.V - FPC

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") would like to thank all those who participated and enriched the discussions during the public information period of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) and reiterates its commitment to working closely with the community, environmental groups, and authorities for the success of Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project" ).

This information period, which was held from April 24 to June 10, 2024, allowed citizens, groups, the municipality and organizations to learn about the various environmental, economic and social aspects of the Project. During this period, it was also possible to make requests for public consultation or mediation to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the sale of the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Falco Thanks the Community for Its Participation at the BAPE Public Information Session

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") provides a positive assessment of the public information meeting of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (" BAPE ") held on May 21 st at the Petit Théâtre du Vieux-Noranda. More than 200 people came for information and to ask questions about Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") not counting webcast participants, which demonstrates the population's high level of interest in the Project for all the surrounding communities.

This public information session allowed the population and various organizations to obtain details on the Project and answers on subjects of concern to them. Falco's team has been engaged and listening to citizens since day one. To that effect, Falco has heard each of the concerns raised during the public information session and again invites the population to come meet the team at Espace Falco, located at 157 Avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

July 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) announces that further to its news release dated June 17, 2024 the Company's former subsidiary, ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") has closed a non-brokered private placement financing offering of 40,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,000,000 .  Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.05 per share for a period of five years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Marcio Fonseca has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director and the new Chair of the Company's Audit Committee effective immediately.

Darren Bahrey, President and CEO, stated, "On behalf of the Company we are excited to have Mr. Fonseca join the Board. His appointment further enhances our board by adding business development, capital markets, and track records in the discovery and development of successful mining projects worldwide. We look forward to working closely with him on continuing the responsible growth of the Company with his knowledgeable guidance on delineating potential Tier 1 discoveries and the development of critical mineral deposits in northern Canada. With the addition of Marcio, our team and board have extensive experience working in all phases of exploration, project development and operations, including transactions in the capital markets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Final Assays and Additional Gold Target

Ramp Metals Announces Final Assays and Additional Gold Target

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide final drill results and a technical update for its new high-grade gold discovery in Saskatchewan. The Company has now received final assays from its winter 2024 drill program at the Rottenstone SW property. In addition to the discovery hole (Ranger-01), the Company also intersected gold mineralization in all drillholes at its Rogue target 3km away.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces its results from its second phase of exploration and its plans for the third phase of its springsummer exploration program at its Clayton Valley Lithium Property near Silver Peak, Nevada, which includes a four-hole drill program planned for September 2024

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, the infill soil sampling exploration work performed by Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and supervised by Rangefront Geologist / Company Qualified Person Steven McMillin P.G., has now been completed and results have come back from the assay lab.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Consolidation of the Canada Nickel-Noble joint venture in Mann Township and other Canada Nickel exploration projects East of Timmins into a single private company owned 80% by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration.

  • Consolidation of all Crawford and adjacent township mining and surface rights facilitate and simplify acquisition of the required surface rights required to begin construction of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") dated July 5 th 2024 whereby Canada Nickel and Noble will contribute certain mining properties, including the existing Mann joint venture, into a new private company ("ExploreCo") to consolidate their respective interests in the portfolio of nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Spin-out of Mann Twp JV and Acquisition of Eastern Exploration Properties

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Spin-out of Mann Twp JV and Acquisition of Eastern Exploration Properties

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

Moab Minerals Investor Presentation

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Uranium Investing

Moab Minerals Investor Presentation

Lithium Investing

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Copper Investing

Extension of Closing Date

Uranium Investing

Completion of Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

Gold Investing

Never Never and Pepper Deliver Exceptional Assays Ahead of Imminent Resource Update

Gold Investing

Initial Drill Results Point to Resource Growth Potential at Warriedar’s Golden Range Project

×