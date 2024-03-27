Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC)

Falco Reaches Another Major Milestone and Confirms Admissibility of Its Horne 5 Project’s Environmental Impact Assessment

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) for the Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda (the “Admissibility”) from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (“MEFCCWP”).

Since the initial EIA filing in 2018, Falco has completed extensive field work and studies, in addition to providing the documentation in order to respond to questions and requests for information raised by the MEFCCWP. Driven by ESG principles, the EIA was conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprised of Falco’s employees, experts and partners, and highlights the Horne 5 Project’s benefits and impacts on its physical, biological and human environments. The EIA includes various measures to avoid, mitigate or compensate for these impacts, and to enhance the project’s overall benefits, in a strong corporate governance environment. The EIA and all related documentation are publicly available on the Environmental Assessment Register of the MEFCCWP.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco noted: “In addition to the recent conclusion of the Operating License and Indemnity Agreement with Glencore Canada Corporation on January 23, 2024, the Horne 5 Project’s EIA Admissibility from the MEFCCWP constitutes another significant milestone in advancing closer to the development and realization of the Horne 5 Project. Falco’s team has been working extremely hard on the environmental permitting process, and the EIA Admissibility provides the path forward for the advancement of the Project. Although important steps remain, we strongly believe in the Horne 5 Project as a green and world-class polymetallic project that will benefit the surrounding communities. We would like to thank everyone involved at the MEFCCWP for their work and continued assistance throughout this process. Falco would also like to thank the communities of Rouyn-Noranda for their engaged and active participation and continuous support.”

Public Hearing Process

The EIA Admissibility allows Falco to progress towards the public hearing process to be hosted by the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (“BAPE”) following the issuance by the MEFCCWP of a BAPE mandate to conduct such public hearing process, which notably involves a 45-day public information period, beginning April 24, 2024, in addition to a 4-month public hearing process. Falco’s stakeholders will be invited to this public information period which will allow them to meet Falco’s team, ask questions and obtain information on the Horne 5 Project. For more information, please refer to the following MEFCCWP link: https://www.ree.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/index.asp

Since 2019, Falco has been interacting and working with its host milieu and stakeholders, including its Consultation Committee. The comments, questions and ideas collected during these discussions have helped Falco gain a better understanding of the challenges and concerns of our stakeholders in order to develop a proposal for the Horne 5 Project that fosters the harmonious cohabitation of all stakeholders in the region with this mining project of a new generation.

Hélène Cartier, Vice President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations added: “We are extremely grateful to our stakeholders and host communities, who participate in our consultation activities and initiatives, allowing us to develop a great project for the Rouyn-Noranda region. We remain committed to continuing to develop a collaborative project and making it a source of pride for our communities. Our team is ready and proud to initiate the BAPE process.”

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, in particular Falco’s ability to complete the BAPE, to obtain receipt of permits and approvals required to develop the Horne 5 Project and the ability of Falco to efficiently develop and operate the Horne 5 Project based on the terms of the Operating License and Indemnity Agreement concluded with Glencore Canada Corporation (“OLIA”). These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors, including, without limitation, the ability of Falco to provide the financial assurance guarantees required by the OLIA and the exercise by Glencore Canada of rights under the OLIA which could affect the development and operation of the Horne 5 Project, together with the other risk factors identified in Falco’s Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Gold Investing

Falco Begins 2018 Donalda – Quemont East Drilling Program

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV:FPC) (“Falco” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2018 exploration program on the Donalda – Quemont East target. An initial program of 20 holes for a total of 20,000 metres is planned to be completed.

In 2017, about 4,700 metres were drilled on the Donalda property. The drilling consisted of testing the extensions of the known mineralization and confirming historical results. Given its close proximity to the Horne 5 deposit, potential underground mineralization would be accessible from the Horne 5 future underground infrastructure. The 2017 Donalda targets consisted of a gold quartz vein system.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Falco Updates on Horne 5 Project Development and Exploration Activities

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV:FPC) (“Falco” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its development of the Horne 5 Project (the “Project”), exploration and corporate activities.
HORNE 5 PROJECT DEVELOPMENT:
Community Relations and Permitting
The Company has continued its community outreach program and held on November 16, 2017 its initial project presentation and session in Rouyn-Noranda. Approximately 140 individuals attended the meeting and heard Company representatives outline the various aspects of the Project, and respond to their observations and questions.
The Company has also been advised by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (Government of Canada) on December 6, 2017 that the Project is not a designated activity under the Regulations Designating Physical Activities pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012. Therefore, the Project is not subject to the federal environmental assessment; however, there will be other federal authorizations to be obtained.
Pavillon Quemont School Construction
The Pavillon Quemont School (“Pavillon”) construction program is advancing very well. The building was erected, closed off and winterized prior to year-end. The Pavillon construction program is 30% complete and Falco is on schedule to deliver the Pavillon to the local school board of Rouyn-Noranda for September 2018. The relocation and construction costs of the Pavillon are estimated at $22.5 million.
Hoisting System Construction and Delivery of Key Components
Construction of the hoist building that will host the auxiliary and service hoists commenced in December 2017 and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2018. The hoist building construction will enable the Company to start the mine dewatering and Quemont shaft rehabilitation efforts efficiently and safely.
Key auxiliary and service hoisting system components were shipped to site on December 22, 2017. The Company anticipates assembling the two hoists following the completion of the hoist building.
Acquisition Program
The Company also acquired land, surface rights and strategic buildings near the Project footprint. As such, the Company acquired specific infrastructure and buildings from third parties, exercised its existing option to acquire land from the city of Rouyn-Noranda, and signed several other agreements. The total purchase price of these acquisitions was $9.0 million.
Dewatering Program
Major equipment for the water treatment facility and pumping system were ordered. The water treatment facility components are expected to be received during the first quarter of 2018. The treatment facility and pumping system will have a capacity of 600 cubic metres per hour. The certificate of authorization required for the dewatering is still under review with the Québec Government. Other authorizations from a third party are also required to proceed with the dewatering program.
Detailed Engineering
The Company has commenced the detailed engineering and procurement of equipment shop drawings in relation to the Project. The current focus is the water treatment plant, the electrical sub-station and hoisting facilities. During most of 2018, detailed engineering will focus on the processing and mining sectors. The Company intends to have advanced and nearly completed the entire detailed engineering work program ahead of the start of surface construction.
EXPLORATION PROGRAM:
2017 Regional Exploration Program
The Company drilled about 54,500 meters, completed 77 drill holes, with three holes remaining to complete the 2017 program. A total of 25 targets were worked on during the 2017 regional exploration program. As of today, 13,250 out of 26,250 or 50 % of the samples analyzed have yet to be received from the assay lab. Thus far, the best intercepts included a shallow intercept at Lac Clericy (1.2 g/t Au over 9.1 m from 124.4 to 133.5 m), a deeper intercept at Noralex (1.4 g/t Au over 22.4 m from 407.6 to 430.0 m) and another intercept at Flavrian (1.3 g/t Au over 13.5 m from 325 to 338.5 m). Several targets of the 2017 program will require follow up with further drill holes and geophysical work in 2018.
2018 Donalda Exploration Program
On December 21, 2017, the Company closed a $8.5 million private placement financing to fund its 2018 exploration program. The bulk of the placement proceeds will be spent on the Donalda property and surrounding properties located near Horne and Quemont. The Donalda property is located 800 metres east of the Horne 5 deposit. In 2017, about 4,700 metres were drilled on the Donalda property, results are pending. The drilling consisted of testing the extensions of the known mineralization and confirming historical results. Following the reception of results, a preliminary NI 43-101 resources calculation will be initiated. Given its close proximity to the Horne 5 deposit, potential underground mineralization would be accessible from the Horne 5 future underground infrastructure. The Donalda targets consists of a gold quartz vein system, however the volcanogenic massive sulfide potential remains to be tested.
Luc Lessard, President & CEO, commented, “Over the past 3 years, the Falco team has been extremely active advancing the Horne 5 Project to its current state. In 2018, the team’s efforts will continue to intensify as we strive to replicate the development success of the world-class Canadian Malartic mine which was discovered, defined, financed, built and put in production, from first drill hole to first gold pour, in a little over six years, which several members of the Falco team were instrumental in achieving.”
Qualified Persons
Mr. Luc Lessard, President & CEO, (P. Eng.) is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained in this news release.
Mr. Claude Bernier, Exploration Manager, (P.Geo. Eng.) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and verified the technical information relating to the exploration program contained in this news release.
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is the largest shareholder of the Company and currently owns 12.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Company has 188,957,863 shares issued and outstanding.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects’, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release, the timely obtaining, as the case may be, by Falco of all required licenses, rights of way and surface rights from third parties owner of infrastructures or rights necessary to perform the activities contemplated in this press release on terms and conditions acceptable to the Company and such third parties and those risks set out in Falco’s public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Image Available: https://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/10/11G149338/Images/Picture_1-a6efe189c1e9ae05a64c71e067f16e29.jpg
Image Available: https://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/10/11G149338/Images/Picture_2-aad1713f543c92da9215dac5512a8334.jpg
Image Available: https://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/10/11G149338/Images/Picture_3-af0607567ef5b786bbfa155b51ea930b.jpg
Image Available: https://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/10/11G149338/Images/Picture_4-24d0903489929d7f85a0901015993409.jpg
Image Available: https://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/10/11G149338/Images/Picture_5-484a2a6d027a82bca90d227d2c3a6cee.jpg
Image Available: https://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/10/11G149338/Images/Picture_6-7974287b59da9ccbb624f121de0c6481.jpg
Click here to connect with Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV:FPC) for an Investor Presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Falco Announces Closing of C$8.5 Million Flow-Through Financing

Falco Resources Ltd. (“Falco” or the “Company”) (TSXV:FPC) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced private placement financing of flow-through shares (“Flow-Through Shares”) at an issue price of C$1.18 per Flow-Through Share to raise aggregate proceeds of approximately C$8.5 million (the “Offering”), which includes the exercise in full of the agents’ option.
The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the “Agents”).
The proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE) and will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and also qualify for the two 10% enhancements under the Taxation Act (Quebec), which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2017 to the initial purchasers of Flow-Through Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares.
The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to advance exploration works at the Donalda property and the surrounding Horne 5 Project properties.
Certain directors and officers of Falco or of an insider of Falco have participated in the Offering and were issued Flow-Through Shares. Such participation in the Offering constitutes “related party transactions” as defined in Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“61-101”). The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid for such securities by insiders exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering as the participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

The Offering was completed on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions under applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Flow-Through Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date hereof. The Agents received a cash commission of 6% of the proceeds raised under the Offering.

Source: www.marketwired.com

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Falco Announces Increase to Previously Announced Best Efforts Flow-through Financing to C$8 Million

Falco Resources Ltd. (“Falco” or the “Company”) (TSXV:FPC) is pleased to announce that, due to increased demand, it has entered into an amending agreement with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively the “Agents”) to complete a private placement financing (the “Offering”), on a best efforts basis, of up to 6,780,000 flow-through common shares (“Flow-Through Shares”) of the Company at an issue price of C$1.18 per Flow-Through Share for proceeds of up to approximately C$8 million.
The Agents will have the option, but not the obligation, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional 423,730 in Flow-Through Shares at the Flow-Through Share issue price.
The proceeds from the issuance of Flow-Through Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE), and will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and also qualify for the two 10% enhancements under the Taxation Act (Quebec), which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2017 to the initial purchasers of Flow-Through Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through Shares.
The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to advance exploration works at the Donalda property and the surrounding Horne 5 Project properties.
The Flow-Through Shares will be offered and sold by way of private placement exemptions in all provinces and territories of Canada.
Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about December 21, 2017 and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Flow-Through Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire four months plus a day from the date of closing. The Agents will receive a cash commission of 6% of the proceeds raised in this private placement.
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects’, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and those risks set out in Falco’s public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE Falco Resources Ltd.
Click here to connect with Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) to receive an Investor Presentation
 

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:OR

Falco and Osisko Agree to Extend Loan Maturity

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV:FPC) (“Falco” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the C$10 million loan (“Loan”) provided by Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX: OR) (“Osisko”) on May 30, 2016, that both Falco and Osisko have agreed to extend the maturity by an additional 6 months, to May 31st, 2018.
As per the loan agreement, Falco and Osisko shall negotiate in good faith the terms, conditions and form of a silver and/or gold stream agreement (“Stream Agreement”), which shall be substantially in the form typical for such transaction in the industry, whereby Osisko may provide Falco with a portion of the development capital required to build the Horne 5 Project (“Stream”). In this case, the principal amount of the Loan and any accrued interest will be applied against the Stream deposit.
At the maturity date as extended, if Falco and Osisko have not concluded a Stream Agreement, the principal amount of the Loan will be converted into a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Horne 5 Project and accrued interests will be paid in cash.
Under certain events of default, Osisko may, at its option, require the repayment of the principal amount and the accrued interest in cash.
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is the largest shareholder of the Company and currently owns 13.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Company has 180,620,244 shares issued and outstanding.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects’, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and those risks set out in Falco’s public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For further information contact:
Vincent Metcalfe
Chief Financial Officer
514-905-3162
info@falcores.com
Click here to connect with Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source: www.falcores.com

R3D Resources

$1.5 Million in Firm Commitments Received for Capital Raisings

$0.5 million partial underwrite of the Rights Issue & $1.0 million in further debt or equity to be raised by end April 2024

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to provide an update on the 1 for 5 pro rata entitlement offer of New Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share, as well as 1 attaching Option exercisable at $0.10 expiring 31 December 2025 for each 2 New Shares subscribed for (the Rights Issue) which opened in November 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Successful Completion of A$12 Million Share Placement

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to report that it has received firm commitments for a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at A$0.014 per Share to raise A$12 million (before costs) (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining.

Heritage Mining Gears up for 2024 Exploration at Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is gearing up for more drilling in 2024 following a successful drill program in 2023, the results of which confirmed the presence of multiple high-grade instances of gold and silver mineralization.

“We're advancing, and we were probably the most active in 2023 from an exploration perspective,” said Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining. “So we have a lot of news to come and, you know, the stocks are looking really good.”

The company will be conducting ground induced polarization drilling to further define the deposit potential at the Alcona and New Millennium targets within its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project.

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 8, 2024 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 ). Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated March 26, 2024 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

Focused on adding value through cost effective minerals exploration and discovery

This Presentation has been prepared as a summary only and does not contain all information about Many Peaks Minerals Limited’s (“MPK” or the “Company”) assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses, prospects and rights and liabilities. The information in this Presentation and made to you verbally is subject to updating, completion, revision, further verification and amendment without notice.
Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.
Keep reading...Show less

