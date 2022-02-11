Cleantech Investing News

Facedrive Inc. a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem announces that, as part of a comprehensive review of its revenue recognition policies with outside consultants, the Company will be reclassing certain of Facedrive Foods’ related Sales & Marketing expenses so as to offset the expenses directly against Facedrive Foods’ revenue on a net basis rather than report the expenses separately. The ...

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem announces that, as part of a comprehensive review of its revenue recognition policies with outside consultants, the Company will be reclassing certain of Facedrive Foods' related Sales & Marketing expenses so as to offset the expenses directly against Facedrive Foods' revenue on a net basis rather than report the expenses separately. The Company anticipates offsetting the following amounts against its revenue throughout 2021: $771,882 in Q1 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $2,772,834; $1,005,977 in Q2 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $4,521,548; and $559,211 in Q3 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $7,811,810. The cumulative result of these revisions is that an aggregate of $2,337,070 has been netted off of revenue (" Offset Amount ") for the first 3 quarters of 2021 and the Company's reported expenses have also been reduced by the exact same amount. Accordingly, the Company's reclassification of certain sales and marketing expenses in 2021 will not result in any changes to Facedrive's balance sheets, reported net earnings or losses, and the reclassification is not a result of, and did not result in, any changes to Facedrive's business, operations or capital.

In December 2021, the Company retained an independent national accounting firm to advise on an internal review of Facedrive Foods' 2021 sales and marketing expenses with a view to bringing the Company further in line with evolving industry application of accounting standards and practices. Among other things, the Company's review focused on whether periodic promotions to customers already on its platform a common practice in the industry could be treated as an expense or whether, alternatively, they should be recorded as an offset against revenue. The review found that, while some existing reporting standards used by the Company's peers remain less than clear (particularly as some new-age Fintech industries wrestle with IFRS-15), it was most appropriate for the Company to deduct the Offset Amount against both revenues and expenses throughout 2021 and progress the Company's accounting processes, controls and data systems with these practices going forward, which it has done. The review also concluded that no similar action was required for any prior reporting period, when the Company's Foods platform remained in nascent stages of its growth.

The review comes on the heels of large well-known industry incumbents also reviewing and revising their revenue recognition policies within the last year, reflecting an industry-wide movement towards clarifying and refining how conventional accounting and IFRS-15 standards apply to modern gig-economy based technology platforms, particularly in the delivery and logistics space.

"With the gig economy being a relatively new phenomenon, many industry standards and practices remain in the process of being fully understood by industry participants and experts alike. Like other established incumbents in our space, Facedrive is going through the important process of better understanding the progressive reporting and compliance standards specific to revenue recognition for gig-economy based delivery. This is an essential step in our maturation as a new-age ESG logistics and mobility platform," said Mujir Muneeruddin, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Director of Facedrive.

Corrected Disclosure

During the course of the Company's engagement of an independent national accounting firm to help with a review of Facedrive Foods' 2021 sales and marketing expenses concurrent with an ongoing Continuous Disclosure Review involving staff of the Corporate Finance Branch of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") which first commenced in 2020, the Company identified certain entries in originally filed continuous disclosure documents that are subject to revision and is, therefore, implementing an accounting or disclosure change on a retroactive basis (each a " Corrective Disclosure "). The Company's Corrective Disclosures involve adjustments to the reporting of the end-user discounts that were initially recorded as sales & marketing expenses by the Company. These adjustments are described below. The Company will also be preparing and filing amended and restated interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021 (which will include all of the Corrective Disclosure below) and the Company will also file new separate interim CEO and CFO certificates for Q3 2021 in Form 52-109F2R on the date that it refiles the interim financial report and MD&A. The amended and restated interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021, as well as the new CEO and CFO certificates, are expected to be filed by the Company prior to the end of February 2022.

Restatement of Previously Filed Financial Information for the Quarter ended March 31, 2021

End-user Discounts and Market-wide Promotions

From time to time, the Company's subsidiary, Facedrive Foods, provides discounts to end users. The Company records these discounts as being either net of revenue or as sales and marketing expenses depending on the nature of the promotion.

The Company applies a similar revenue recognition and expense allocation policy as compared to other companies in its peer group. The Company's revenue recognition policies and its policies regarding accounting for end-user incentives and discounts is described in the Company's Q3 2021 MD&A, which can be summarized as follows:

  • Targeted end-user discounts and promotions. These are incentives offered by the Company to acquire, re-engage or generally increase end-users use of the platform (akin to a coupon) offered to end users who are not customers. Targeted end-user discounts and promotions are presented as sales and marketing expenses. For example, if an end user engages the Company for a fare or service that typically would cost an end user $100 and that end user presents or redeems a promotion coupon or promo code for $10 that was specifically issued by the Company to that specific end user, then the Company will account for $100 of revenue and $10 of sales and marketing expenses.
  • End-user referrals. These are credits given to existing end-users for referring new end-users to the Company's platform. End-user referrals are accounted for and presented as sales and marketing expenses. For example, if an end user engages the Company for a fare or service that typically would cost the end user $100 and that end user presents or redeems a promotion coupon or promo code for $10 that was specifically issued by the Company to that specific end user as a result of the end user making a referral to a friend and the Company gaining a new customer, then the Company will account for $100 of revenue and $10 of sales and marketing expenses.
  • Market-wide Promotions. These are general discounts offered to the members of the public at large that reduce the end-user's costs. Market-wide promotions are presented net of revenue. For example, if an end user engages the Company for a fare or service that typically costs the end user $100 and that end user presents or redeems market-wide promotion coupon or promo code for $10, then the Company will account for $90 of revenue and $0 in sales and marketing expenses.

The table immediately below provides information based on Facedrive's historic accounting estimates for incentives and discounts related to Food Hwy:

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Gross transaction size from food delivery and commissions

10,296,020

13,056,838

13,014,764

Less:

Payout to restaurant merchants & others

(7,666,996)

(9,937,577)

(9,597,463)

Taxes paid

(150,019)

(152,929)

(164,787)

Facedrive Foods' gross revenue generated by food delivery prior to any incentives, discounts or other promotional schemes

2,479,004

2,966,332

3,252,514

Less:

Market-wide promotions

(611,331)

(469,557)

(652,885)

Facedrive Foods' segmented revenue

1,867,673

2,496,775

2,599,629

Less:

Targeted end-user type promotions

(876,716)

(1,213,472)

(1,264,175)

Net cash received

990,957

1,283,303

1,335,454

Subsequently during the past few months, management has worked to collect and data mine additional information about the specific uptake and utilization of the Company's incentives and discounts in order to obtain improved accuracy and statistics regarding the utilization of these programs. Based on the Company's new and improved analysis of the data arrived at with the help of independent consultants regarding the Company's incentives and discounts, the Company has determined that certain discounts previously to have been targeted discounted ought to have been recognized as market-wide promotions. Since these market-wide promotions are to now be presented net of revenue, they no longer appear as an expense, therefore resulting in a dollar-for-dollar corresponding reduction in Facedrive Foods' earlier reported targeted end-user promotion expenses for these quarters. However, there is no change to the Company's net income / loss nor its cash received during these quarters

The figures subject to revision are reflected in the table below. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the Company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Gross transaction size from food delivery and commissions

10,296,020

13,056,838

13,014,764

Less:

Payout to restaurant merchants & others

(7,666,996)

(9,937,577)

(9,597,463)

Taxes paid

(150,019)

(152,929)

(164,787)

Facedrive Foods' gross revenue generated by food delivery prior to any incentives, discounts or other promotional schemes

2,479,004

2,966,332

3,252,514

Less:

Market-wide promotions

(611,331)

(469,557)

(652,885)

Reclassification from Targeted end-user type promotions (this line is main focus this press release)

(559,211)

(1,005,977)

(771,882)

Food Hwy's segmented revenue as included on Facedrive's revised financial statements

1,308,463

1,490,798

1,827,747

Less:

Targeted end-user type promotions \

(317,505)

(207,495)

(492,293)

Net cash received

990,957

1,283,303

1,335,454

The tables below reflect the impact of the Company's revisions on the previously filed financial statements of the Company. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the Company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.

Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

As previously filed

Restated

Impact

REVENUE

$

3,544,716

$

2,772,834

$

(771,882)

Cost of revenue

3,370,567

3,370,567

-

General and administration

2,059,249

2,059,249

-

Operational support

2,187,947

2,187,947

-

Research and development

344,435

344,435

-

Sales and marketing

1,629,969

858,087

(771,882)

Amortization

663,690

663,690

-

Depreciation

30,174

30,174

-

Total operating expenses

10,286,031

9,514,149

(771,882)

OPERATING LOSS

(6,741,315)

(6,741,315)

-

Government grants

1,084,882

1,084,882

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(49,390)

(49,390)

-

Interest expenses

(187,285)

(187,285)

-

Interest income

9,632

9,632

-

Gain on lease terminations

5,071

5,071

-

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

(5,878,405)

(5,878,405)

-

Deferred income tax recovery

248,000

248,000

-

NET LOSS

(5,630,405)

(5,630,405)

-

Cumulative translation adjustment

(34,084)

(34,084)

-

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(5,664,489)

(5,664,489)

-

Loss per share

– Basic and diluted

$

(0.06)

$

(0.06)

$

-

Basic and diluted

93,746,852

93,746,852

-

Restatement of Previously Filed Financial Information for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021

As addressed above in the section entitled "End-user Discounts and Market-Wide Promotions", the Company is making corrective disclosure regarding the previously filed financial information for Q2 2021.

The tables below reflect the impact of the Company's revisions on the previously filed financial statements of the Company. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.

Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

As previously filed

Restated

Impact

REVENUE

$

5,527,525

$

4,521,548

$

(1,005,977)

Cost of revenue

5,346,764

5,346,764

-

General and administration

1,679,591

1,679,591

-

Operational support

3,461,044

3,461,044

-

Research and development

465,113

465,113

-

Sales and marketing

1,944,481

938,504

(1,005,977)

Amortization

695,064

695,064

-

Depreciation

92,004

92,004

-

Total operating expenses

13,684,061

12,678,084

(1,005,977)

OPERATING LOSS

(8,156,536)

(8,156,536)

-

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Government grants

909,373

909,373

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(110,245)

(110,245)

-

Interest expenses

(193,782)

(193,782)

-

Interest income

9,260

9,260

-

Gain or Loss on Termination

(17,921)

(17,921)

-

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

(7,559,851)

$

(7,559,851)

$

-

Deferred income tax recovery

-

-

-

NET LOSS

(7,559,851)

(7,559,851)

-

Cumulative translation adjustment

(39,146)

(39,146)

-

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(7,598,997)

(7,598,997)

-

Loss per share

– Basic and diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.08)

$

-

Basic and diluted

93,788,556

93,788,556

-

Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

As previously filed

Restated

Impact

REVENUE

$

9,072,241

$

7,294,382

$

(1,777,859)

Cost of revenue

8,717,331

8,717,331

-

General and administration

3,738,840

3,738,840

-

Operational support

5,648,991

5,648,991

-

Research and development

809,548

809,548

-

Sales and marketing

3,574,450

1,796,591

(1,777,859)

Amortization

1,358,754

1,358,754

-

Depreciation

122,178

122,178

-

Total operating expenses

23,970,092

22,192,233

(1,777,859)

OPERATING LOSS

(14,897,851)

(14,897,851)

-

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Government grants

1,994,255

1,994,255

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(159,635)

(159,635)

-

Interest expenses

(381,067)

(381,067)

-

Interest income

18,892

18,892

-

Gain or Loss on Termination

(12,850)

(12,850)

-

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(13,438,256)

(13,438,256)

-

Deferred income tax recovery

248,000

248,000

-

NET LOSS

(13,190,256)

(13,190,256)

-

Cumulative translation adjustment

(73,230)

(73,230)

-

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(13,263,486)

(13,263,486)

-

Loss per share

– Basic and diluted

$

(0.14)

$

(0.14)

$

-

Basic and diluted

94,522,790

94,522,790

-

Restatement of Previously Filed Financial Information for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021

As addressed above in the section entitled "End-user Discounts and Market-Wide Promotions", the Company is making corrective disclosure regarding the previously filed financial information for Q3 2021.

The tables below reflect the impact of the Company's revisions on the previously filed financial statements of the Company. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.

Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

As previously filed

Restated

Impact

REVENUE

$

8,371,021

$

7,811,810

$

(559,211)

Cost of revenue

7,951,732

7,951,732

-

General and administration

1,703,803

1,703,803

-

Operational support

3,255,501

3,255,501

-

Research and development

668,221

668,221

-

Sales and marketing

1,349,476

790,265

(559,211)

Amortization

698,330

698,330

-

Depreciation

96,092

96,092

-

Total operating expenses

15,723,155

15,163,944

(559,211)

OPERATING LOSS

(7,352,134)

(7,352,134)

-

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Government grants

1,059,351

1,059,351

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

132,491

132,491

-

Interest expenses

(209,232)

(209,232)

-

Interest income

9,596

9,596

-

Gain or Loss on Termination

(12,535)

(12,535)

-

Derecognition of long-term investment

(3,489,916)

(3,489,916)

-

Impairment of intangible assets

(67,803)

(67,803)

-

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

$

(9,930,182)

$

(9,930,182)

$

-

Deferred income tax recovery

-

-

-

NET LOSS

(9,930,182)

(9,930,182)

-

Cumulative translation adjustment

54,862

54,862

-

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(9,875,320)

(9,875,320)

-

Loss per share

– Basic and diluted

$

(0.10)

$

(0.10)

$

-

Basic and diluted

95,318,111

95,318,111

-

Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

As previously filed

Restated

Impact

REVENUE

$

17,443,262

$

15,106,192

$

(2,337,070)

Cost of revenue

16,668,168

16,668,168

-

General and administration

5,442,643

5,442,643

-

Operational support

8,905,387

8,905,387

-

Research and development

1,477,769

1,477,769

-

Sales and marketing

4,923,926

2,586,856

(2,337,070)

Amortization

2,057,084

2,057,084

-

Depreciation

218,270

218,270

-

Total operating expenses

39,693,247

37,356,177

(2,337,070)

OPERATING LOSS

(22,249,985)

(22,249,985)

-

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Government grants

3,053,606

3,053,606

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(27,144)

(27,144)

-

Interest expenses

(590,299)

(590,299)

-

Interest income

28,488

28,488

-

Gain or Loss on Termination

(25,385)

(25,385)

-

Derecognition of long-term investment

(3,489,916)

(3,489,916)

-

Impairment of intangible assets

(67,803)

(67,803)

-

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(23,368,438)

(23,368,438)

-

Deferred income tax recovery

248,000

248,000

-

NET LOSS

(23,120,438)

(23,120,438)

-

Cumulative translation adjustment

(18,368)

(18,368)

-

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(23,138,806)

(23,138,806)

-

Loss per share

– Basic and diluted

$

(0.24)

$

(0.24)

$

-

Basic and diluted

94,790,810

94,790,810

-

The information in this press release and in the tables above were provided in accordance with section 11.5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations . Shareholders and prospective investors in the Company should refer to and utilize the information in the tables above when considering the financial performance and position of the Company during the first nine months of the year ended December 31, 2021, namely Q1 2021, Q2 2021 and Q3 2021. Due to the revisions that were made as described above, the applicable information in the tables above should be relied upon as compared to the information found in the Company's filings for first nine months of the year ended December 31, 2021, namely Q1 2021, Q2 2021 and Q3 2021. As mentioned above, the Company will be preparing and filing amended and restated interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021 (which will include all of the Corrective Disclosure above) and the Company will also file new separate interim CEO and CFO certificates for Q3 2021 in Form 52-109F2R on the date that it refiles the interim financial report and MD&A. The amended and restated interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021 as well as the new CEO and CFO certificates are expected to be filed by the Company prior to the end of February 2022.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive's vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business.

Facedrive's service offerings include its: (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social. Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise typically created from sustainably sourced materials and linked to social causes. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers' doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing.

Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com .

Facedrive Inc.
100 Consilium Pl, Unit 104, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1H 3E3
www.facedrive.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events (such as the nature and magnitude of the impact of the Offset Amount on the Company's financial position and the expected re-filing of the Company's interim financial statements and MD&A for Q3 2021 prior to the end of February 2022) may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Facedrive's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 31, 2021) and June 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on August 31, 2021) and September 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media: Sana Srithas | sana@facedrive.com

Suman Pushparajah
Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-888-300-2228

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FacedriveFD:CACleantech Investing
FD:CA
NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kellie Johnston as the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") and corporate counsel.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Prior to joining Northstar, Ms. Johnston held the role of Vice President, Sustainability & General Counsel at Certarus Ltd., a North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions and prior to that was a member of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP's global risk advisory practice and led the environment, social and governance (ESG) practice in Canada . She was also Principal with Zoom Strategic Solutions and has held senior ESG-based roles at Total E&P Canada, and Williams Energy ULC. Ms. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta , a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and a Master of Laws degree (Distinction), specializing in International Law, from the University of New South Wales in Australia . She holds a certificate in Corporate Citizenship Management from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College . She is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).

Ms. Johnston stated, "I am thrilled to join Northstar, an emerging enterprise committed to being an environmentally responsible and sustainable clean technology company. Northstar has an incredible opportunity to develop and grow its sustainability agenda to create a more sustainable, circular and inclusive economy. I am very excited to continue my lifelong passion and career focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, helping shape Northstar's commitment to the following key priorities: (i) integrating sustainability objectives, (ii) environment, social and governance processes, and (iii) ESG disclosure strategies. I look forward to working together with my new colleagues and stakeholders to develop and implement a sustainability strategy that creates sustainable value now and into the future."

As the Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Johnston will be responsible for the development and execution of Northstar's sustainability strategy and internal and external engagement and reporting. In the near term, this will include exploration of the steps to monetize of Northstar's carbon credit benefits, strategic positioning of Northstar's low carbon footprint asphalt, and leading the effective measurement Northstar's environmental footprint for the Empower Pilot Facility and the new scale up facilities as well as the implementation of sustainable practices in the design and installation of the new scale up facilities.

As the General Counsel for Northstar, Ms. Johnston will lead the legal agenda for the company.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "We are delighted to have Kellie join our team at this important time as we gain momentum with our asphalt shingle recovery process. Her deep experience in leading ESG delivery is exactly what we need as we move the business forward. We are building a strong team of highly experienced, deeply connected individuals to complement the growth of our Company. Kellie's experience and strong leadership skills will be a valuable addition to the team at Northstar."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's growth plans, its sustainability and ESG plans, its disclosure strategies, its ability to move an ESG agenda forward.  Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-appoints-ms-kellie-johnston-as-chief-sustainability-officer-301477540.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c3310.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus Systems Announces 2021 Business Highlights with Strong Momentum Heading into 2022

Tantalus Systems Announces 2021 Business Highlights with Strong Momentum Heading into 2022

Company Forecasts 20% - 25% Revenue Growth in 2022 With Record Revenue Backlog of US$27M for the Year

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce 2021 operating and preliminary financial results for 2021 along with an improving outlook going into 2022 as utilities accelerate smart grid investments.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese Patent Office Issues Notice of Allowance for American Manganese's Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Technology

Chinese Patent Office Issues Notice of Allowance for American Manganese's Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Technology

China Becomes the 5th Country in AMY's Recycling Patent Portfolio

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to report that the Chinese Patent Office has issued the Company a Notice of Allowance with respect to AMY's National Phase Patent Application for its lithium-ion battery recycling technology, RecycLiCo. The Notice of Allowance is a formal notification indicating that the examination of the invention has been completed by the Chinese Patent Office and is allowed for issuance as a patent. The Company's patent attorney will complete documentation and submit fees for formal issuance of the Chinese patent

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Airdep S.R.L.

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Airdep S.R.L.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that it has closed its acquisition of Airdep S.R.L.("Airdep"), a provider of biogas desulfurization and air deodorization products based in Vicenza, Italy previously announced on December 15, 2021 .

For the previous news release announcing the transaction, please click HERE .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus Acquires Congruitive to Accelerate the Digitization of the Electric Grid

Tantalus Acquires Congruitive to Accelerate the Digitization of the Electric Grid

Acquisition Will Help Utilities Prepare for the Impact of EVs and DERs

Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company") today announced its acquisition of DLC Systems, Inc. dba Congruitive ("Congruitive") for a purchase price that includes US$8 million of closing consideration and up to US$5 million through a two-year earn-out. Congruitive will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tantalus' US operating subsidiary.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Water Ways Logo

Water Ways Signs Largest Smart Irrigation Projects in Company's History Totaling CAD$6,700,000 With Recurring Customer

Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("WWT" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producersis pleased to announce the signing, effective January 29, 2022, of two cotton drip irrigation projects in Uzbekistan with a total value of CAD$6,700,000.The projectsare repeat orders from a recurring customer who ordered a CAD$4,000,000 system in 2021, validating the quality of the Company’s products, service and customer relations.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×