Fabled Copper Corp. announces the 10th set of results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 belowFigure 1 - Location MapPeter Hawley, President, CEO reports; A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season. We ...

FABL:CC