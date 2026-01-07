F-35 Breaks Delivery Record, Continues Combat Success in 2025

F-35 Breaks Delivery Record, Continues Combat Success in 2025

In a record-breaking year for the F-35 Lightning II program, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered 191 F-35s in 2025, surpassing the previous delivery record of 142 jets.

Annual F-35 production is now running at a pace five times faster than any other allied fighter currently in production, underscoring the program's scale and maturity.

The milestone comes on the heels of the program reaching one million flight hours earlier in the year. In 2025, the program team also delivered the most advanced software to date with the completion of TR-3, as they sustained the global fleet of almost 1,300 aircraft and growing.

Most importantly, the F-35 continued to prove its performance in real-world combat operations, including:

  • Playing a key role in suppressing Iran's air defenses during Operation Midnight Hammer;
  • Recording nearly 5,000 mishap-free flight hours during a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B deployment;
  • Eliminating Russian drones over Poland, marking the first time NATO F-35s have engaged threats in allied airspace.

Growing global demand
Customers displayed continued confidence in the F-35 as they expanded their fleet size, with Italy and Denmark increasing their programs of record by adding 25 and 16 aircraft to their fleets, respectively. And across the program, international customers met major program milestones:

  • Finland celebrated the rollout of its first F-35.
  • Belgium welcomed its first in-country aircraft.
  • Norway completed deliveries of its F-35 fleet.

In September, the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and Lockheed Martin reached final agreement of Lots 18-19 for the production and delivery of up to 296 F-35s for $24 billion, marking the finalization of the largest production contracts in program history. The JPO and Lockheed Martin also agreed to an Air Vehicle Sustainment Contract award this year, which supports annualized sustainment activities across the F-35 enterprise for 2025 and beyond.

"I'm immensely proud of the F-35 enterprise for delivering on our production commitments, performing with excellence and growing our global partnerships in 2025," said Chauncey McIntosh, Vice President and General Manager of the F-35 Lightning II Program. "As our warfighters continue to employ the F-35 to protect the interests of America and our allies around the world, we're committed to continuing to push the latest technology into the hands of the warfighter to defeat any threat."

About the F-35
With 12 nations operating the F-35 across the global fleet, and almost 1,300 aircraft in service, the F-35 is delivering on its promise of unmatched reliability and lethality. Lockheed Martin is positioned to keep the fleet at the cutting edge of technology and support our allies as they expand their capabilities worldwide to ensure the F-35 remains an indispensable contributor to global security for decades to come.

Learn more at F35.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/f-35-breaks-delivery-record-continues-combat-success-in-2025-302655617.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

