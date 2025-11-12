Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
November 11, 2025
Gallium resource grade more than 100g/t with mineralisation wide open for growth sets up Nimy to be key supplier to westernmarkets
Nimy Resources (ASX: NIM) is pleased to announce the extremely high-grade gallium and rare earths Maiden Resource.
The Resource:
- Maiden JORC gallium Inferred Resource of 7.23Mt at 102g/t Ga₂O₃ using 70g/t Ga₂O₃ cut-off (740t contained Gallium Trioxide) and 538ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREOs) (3,890t of contained TREOs). The Resource estimate is based only on material located within the oxide and transition zones down to a maximum ~100m
- Known gallium and Total Rare Earth Elements (TREE) mineralisation below 100m deep has not been included in this resource estimate but is included in the Exploration Targets of up to 26Mt at 100g/t Ga2O3 and 100Mt at 810ppm TREO
- Both the gallium and TREE mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth from the JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)
- The resource model covers a 0.4km² footprint; A surface soil sampling program and an airborne magnetic survey is currently underway across an extended grid covering ~30km² over, around and west of the Block 3 high grade gallium and rare earth discovery
- Rare Earth Elements (REE) component adds significant value to the Block 3 project
Table 1: Block 3 East Inferred Mineral Resource estimates - October 2025
|
Tonnage (Mt)
|
Ga2O3 (ppm)
|
TREO (ppm)
|
NdPr (ppm)
|
7.23
|
102
|
538
|
104
Figure 1 - Grade-Tonnage Curve
Table 2: Grade-Tonnage tabulation for material within resource volume
|
Cut-off
|
Tonnage
|
Grade
|
ContainedMetal * (t)
|
Ga2O3 (ppm)
|
(Mt)
|
Ga2O3
|
TREO
|
NdPr
|
Ga2O3
|
TREO
|
NdPr
|
0
|
65.8
|
41
|
502
|
96
|
2,730
|
33,040
|
6,290
|
10
|
65.8
|
41
|
502
|
96
|
2,730
|
33,030
|
6,290
|
20
|
64.3
|
42
|
507
|
96
|
2,700
|
32,600
|
6,180
|
30
|
42.6
|
50
|
571
|
106
|
2,140
|
24,300
|
4,510
|
40
|
18.5
|
72
|
598
|
113
|
1,320
|
11,050
|
2,090
|
50
|
13.4
|
82
|
583
|
111
|
1,100
|
7,790
|
1,480
|
60
|
9.5
|
93
|
563
|
108
|
880
|
5,340
|
1,020
|
70
|
7.2
|
102
|
538
|
104
|
740
|
3,890
|
750
|
80
|
5.4
|
112
|
508
|
101
|
600
|
2,730
|
540
|
90
|
4
|
121
|
492
|
99
|
480
|
1,950
|
390
|
100
|
2.9
|
131
|
448
|
92
|
380
|
1,290
|
270
Notes: * The contained metal is reported in oxide form
Exploration Targets:
Five new Ga2O3 Exploration Targets and one new REO Exploration Target have been defined by SRK in the Block 3 project area. The Exploration Target quantities and grades are conceptual in nature. Insufficient exploration has been conducted to estimate Mineral Resources and it is uncertain if further exploration would result in the estimation of Mineral Resources.
Furthermore, Nimy personnel have outlined several areas, in addition to Block 3 based on Nimy acquired geophysical and geochemical data, that have potential Ga (and REE) mineralisation. Most notable of these are the Masson, Thompson and Vera’s prospects.
Gallium
- Geophysical and surface sampling data indicates a high likelihood that the mineralisation extends to the west and north-west, refer Exploration Target estimates Table 3 and Figure 5.
Rare Earth Oxides
- The rare earths Exploration Targets include only material within the gallium resource drilling footprint; i.e. REE Exploration Targets have not been defined within or close to the gallium Exploration Targets located outside of the drilling coverage, refer Figure 5.
- The grade tenor of the TREO mineralisation surrounding the gallium zones is slightly higher than that of the material contained within the gallium zones, refer Table 4.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nimy Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NIM:AU
